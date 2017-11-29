TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Russia unveils Olympic uniforms ahead of IOC decision (photos)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 29, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Russia’s new Olympic outfitter unveiled national-team apparel Wednesday, six days before the IOC is to announce if Russia will be allowed to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Russia Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov and Olympians including figure skating gold medalists Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov and Yekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Soloviyev and tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova were among the attendees, according to Russian media.

ZA Sport replaced Bosco as Russia’s Olympic outfitter earlier this year.

The Russian Olympic Committee tweeted an image of shirts that read, “I don’t do doping. I am ZA Sport.”

Chris Froome to race Giro d’Italia in bid for cycling history

By OlympicTalkNov 29, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says he will ride the Giro d’Italia next year in an attempt to hold all three Grand Tour titles at once.

That will come in May, two months before Froome tries to win a record-tying fifth Tour de France.

Froome, 32 and a double Olympic bronze medalist, won the Spanish Vuelta for the first time in September.

Victory at the Giro in May would make him the seventh rider in history to win all three Grand Tours in a career.

The others were Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Felice Gimondi, Bernard Hinault, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali.

Only Merckx (1973) and Hinault (1983) have held all three Grand Tour titles at once, which Froome is trying to duplicate.

In an unexpected announcement, Froome said “it’s a unique situation for me, having won the Tour and Vuelta and now having the opportunity to go to the Giro and attempt to win a third consecutive Grand Tour.”

Froome last raced the Giro in 2010, three years before his first Tour de France title, in his first Grand Tour for Team Sky.

He was disqualified for holding onto a police motorbike on Stage 19 on a day when he was so far behind that he intended to retire from the race anyway, according to reports.

Froome was also 36th in the 2009 Giro.

North Korea misses Olympic figure skating deadline, but door still open

By Nick ZaccardiNov 29, 2017, 11:22 AM EST
At the moment, North Korea has no athletes qualified for the PyeongChang Olympics. But that could change.

North Korea’s Olympic Committee missed an Oct. 30 deadline to confirm it would send its qualified pairs figure skating team to the Winter Games.

The International Skating Union confirmed Tuesday that it has received no communication from North Korea, which qualified a pairs spot in September.

By ISU rules, the pairs spot originally earned by North Korea will be offered in two weeks to the top nation not already qualified, which is currently Japan. Japan would have until Dec. 21 to tell the ISU that it plans to use the spot.

The ISU said that North Korea could still be added to the Olympic pairs field, but the move would have to come from the International Olympic Committee.

An IOC spokesperson did not address that possibility later Tuesday, repeating that North Korea’s Olympic Committee has been invited to the Olympics, and the IOC has offered its support.

The IOC, as well as PyeongChang organizers and South Korean officials, have repeatedly said they want North Korea to participate in the Olympics.

“The position of the IOC is very clear,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in June, according to The Associated Press. “We have already invited the DPRK (North Korea) to participate in the Winter Games in 2018. We are supporting athletes in order to assist them to qualify for the Olympic Games.”

There have also been reports that North Korean athletes could receive Olympic spots without qualifying.

A North Korean sports ministry official said North Korean athletes will be at the Olympics, the governor of PyeongChang’s province reportedly said in April.

That statement came five months before pairs figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik became the first North Korean athletes to qualify Olympic spots for the country.

“It is up to the North Korean Olympic Committee to decide whether they will participate or not,” the pair’s coach, Kim Hyon Son, said after they qualified, according to The New York Times.

Ryom, 18, and Kim, 25, could become the first North Koreans to compete at an Olympics hosted by South Korea. North Korea boycotted the 1988 Seoul Games.

It wasn’t certain that North Korea would qualify any athletes for PyeongChang.

Despite winning at least four medals at every Summer Games since the boycott, North Korea didn’t have any athletes at the Sochi Olympics and just two at Vancouver 2010.

