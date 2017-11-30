TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
For Venus Williams, Tokyo Olympics an incentive

By Nick ZaccardiNov 30, 2017, 9:26 AM EST
Venus Williams sounds more and more definitive about trying to become the oldest Olympic singles tennis player in the modern era.

“I have no plans of stopping anytime soon,” the 37-year-old Williams said, according to an Entrepreneur magazine article published this week. “It seems somehow that 2020 Tokyo is on the horizon. Isn’t that wild? I’m trying to stick around for that.”

If anything is to stop her from qualifying for Tokyo in 2 1/2 years, it’s the depth of American women’s tennis.

A nation can send no more than four players per event to the Olympics. Williams would easily make it based on recent form. She finished the 2017 season ranked No. 5 in the world, her highest placement since January 2011.

But none of her results from this spectacular season — including Australian Open and Wimbledon runners-up and a U.S. Open semifinal — will play into 2020 Olympic qualification.

In the coming years, Williams must keep her game at a high level, assuming sister Serena Williams, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe, who made two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017, do as well.

Williams, a five-time Olympic medalist, teased trying for a sixth Olympics both at the Rio Games and later in 2016.

“I am targeting that to see if it’s possible to play there,” Williams said on a TV program that aired last November. “While you’re out there playing, I love that challenge, I love the pressure, it’s all a privilege. If I can be out there, I will be.”

In Rio, Williams won silver in mixed doubles with Rajeev Ram, becoming the most decorated tennis player in Olympic history.

She also became the second-oldest singles player since the sport returned to the Olympic program following a 64-year break in 1988. If she is back for Tokyo, she will break Jonas Bjorkman’s record as the oldest singles player in this era.

“God willing, I imagine if I really wanted to be there, I could,” Williams said Aug. 14, 2016. “So Tokyo is about if I want to be there. If I want to continue to work as hard. It’s a lot of hard work. I have to want to do the work. So we’ll see.”

 

One American has competed in more than six Olympics — equestrian J. Michael Plumb.

Russia unveils Olympic uniforms ahead of IOC decision (photos)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 29, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Russia’s new Olympic outfitter unveiled national-team apparel Wednesday, six days before the IOC is to announce if Russia will be allowed to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Russia Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov and Olympians including figure skating gold medalists Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov and Yekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Soloviyev and tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova were among the attendees, according to Russian media.

ZA Sport replaced Bosco as Russia’s Olympic outfitter earlier this year.

The Russian Olympic Committee tweeted an image of shirts that read, “I don’t do doping. I am ZA Sport.”

Chris Froome to race Giro d’Italia in bid for cycling history

AP
By OlympicTalkNov 29, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says he will ride the Giro d’Italia next year in an attempt to hold all three Grand Tour titles at once.

That will come in May, two months before Froome tries to win a record-tying fifth Tour de France.

Froome, 32 and a double Olympic bronze medalist, won the Spanish Vuelta for the first time in September.

Victory at the Giro in May would make him the seventh rider in history to win all three Grand Tours in a career.

The others were Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Felice Gimondi, Bernard Hinault, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali.

Only Merckx (1973) and Hinault (1983) have held all three Grand Tour titles at once, which Froome is trying to duplicate.

In an unexpected announcement, Froome said “it’s a unique situation for me, having won the Tour and Vuelta and now having the opportunity to go to the Giro and attempt to win a third consecutive Grand Tour.”

Froome last raced the Giro in 2010, three years before his first Tour de France title, in his first Grand Tour for Team Sky.

He was disqualified for holding onto a police motorbike on Stage 19 on a day when he was so far behind that he intended to retire from the race anyway, according to reports.

Froome was also 36th in the 2009 Giro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.