TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Aksel Lund Svindal
AP

Aksel Lund Svindal finds speed with knee on the mend

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 9:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin head to Lake Louise; TV schedule Julia Mancuso Julia Mancuso pushes back comeback Mikaela Shiffrin gets first win of Olympic season in rout (video)

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Aksel Lund Svindal serves on the board of four technology startup companies. Where he’s truly chairman, though, is on the race hill.

Even at 34 and coming off another knee surgery, the Norwegian standout remains a racer the skiers are watching closely with the Olympics drawing near.

His resume reads like this: Five world championships, two World Cup overall crowns and an Olympic medal of every color from 2010.

“He’s old, he’s just coming back,” American downhiller Steven Nyman cracked, “but he’s strong. … The guy’s just feisty.”

These days, Svindal is spinning his wheels for the sake of expedited healing. He will ski hard one day, and then jump on a bike the next just to limit the swelling in his knee.

That routine keeps him hammering on the slope, no matter how painful it may be on occasion.

“Being older and coming back from multiple injuries, I think you do” have to be smarter, said Svindal, who will be one of the favorites in a World Cup super-G race Friday at the Birds of Prey (Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m. ET). “It’s hurting and gets swollen every once in a while. But it’s better than last year. I just have to be happy with progress.”

Svindal has been hit hard by injuries over the last few seasons — a torn Achilles while juggling the soccer ball in October 2014. An ACL tear in January 2016.

Then last January, a knee injury that turned out to much more complex than expected. He said the meniscus was ripped off and the surgeons had to drill a new hole into the femur to reattach it.

“It was like bone on bone,” Svindal said. “It was good to get that fixed again.”

Getting back up to speed has become a familiar part of the offseason for Svindal. Not by choice, obviously.

“I’ve gotten as used to it as you possibly can be if you’re a racer,” said Svindal, who finished 12th in a downhill training session Thursday, 1.6 seconds behind leader Matthias Mayer of Austria. “You can never get used to it. You at least can’t worry about it.”

His competitors think he looks as good as new (“He’s super good,” American Bryce Bennett said). His teammates believe that, too, with training partners Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Kjetil Jansrud having a front-row seat to his recovery.

“He’s always had a way of skiing and a way of handling things that are unique,” said Jansrud, who won the super-G in Lake Louise last weekend. “He’s been winning so much that he knows what it takes. That’s what separates a champion from not a champion.”

This certainly gave Svindal a dose of confidence: Finishing third in the downhill and fifth in the super-G at Lake Louise. It showed he’s on the right path.

Now, he’s back at Beaver Creek, a course that always suits his style of skiing. He’s captured three World Cup downhill races at this venue, along with a super-G and super-combined event.

It’s also the site of a haunting crash. Svindal broke his nose and cheekbone in a 2007 wipeout along the Birds of Prey course when he lost control on a jump and landed in the safety netting. He also suffered a laceration to his abdominal area.

He returned to Beaver Creek the next season and won the downhill and super-G races.

“I’ve been pretty good here in the past,” said Svindal, who turns 35 on Dec. 26.

Just don’t ask him about PyeongChang. Still too early.

“Pretty focused on what’s going to happen this week,” Svindal said.

In his downtime — and especially when he’s sidelined by injury — Svindal likes to do some investing.

More specifically, jump on board of startup companies that are small and “where you can get a seat on the board and learn about the business,” he said. “There are like these serial entrepreneurs who keep doing things because they’re smart. I try to tag with them if I can.”

Svindal treats working with a company much like competing in a race.

“You have to be on it,” Svindal said, “if you want to be successful.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Yevgenia Medvedeva out of Grand Prix Final

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 10:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Jason Brown added as Grand Prix Final replacement North Korea misses Olympic figure skating deadline, but door still open Ashley Wagner posts photo of house intruder

Olympic figure skating favorite Yevgenia Medvedeva will miss next week’s Grand Prix Final with a leg injury, according to the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

Medvedeva, undefeated for two years, will be replaced in the six-skater field by Japanese Satoko Miyahara, the first alternate.

Medvedeva revealed last week that her right leg was in a cast after an MRI showed bone cracks in her right foot.

Medvedeva said then that she planned to compete in the Grand Prix Final unless a doctor ruled her out.

One of Medvedeva’s choreographers said Friday that the skater would have competed if the Olympics were happening now, but she deserves a spot on the three-woman Russian Olympic team for February even if her injury keeps her out of the Russian Championships later this month, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Medvedeva, 18, is on the best run in women’s skating since Katarina Witt dominated in the 1980s.

She won her two Grand Prix events this season despite rare falls in both free skates.

Medvedeva said she first felt right leg pain before her opening Grand Prix in Moscow in October, undergoing an MRI that determined a cracked bone.

She skated anyway and won by a comfortable 15 points.

She still felt pain before her second Grand Prix in Japan three weeks ago. After winning by 12 points, she underwent another MRI in Japan and flew home to Moscow and was put in a cast.

The Grand Prix Final is the biggest event between now and the Olympics and the second biggest annual event after the world championships. It’s the most exclusive competition, taking the top six per discipline from the fall Grand Prix series.

With Medvedeva out, the favorites are world junior champion Alina Zagitova of Russia, world silver medalist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada and Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner of Italy.

They’re joined in the field by Russian Maria Sotskova and Wakaba Higuchi and Miyahara of Japan.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gracie Gold to miss U.S. Championships, Olympics

Ryan Bailey, sprinter turned bobsledder, banned from 2018 Olympics

Ryan Bailey, Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 10:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Aksel Lund Svindal Aksel Lund Svindal finds speed with knee on the mend Yevgenia Medvedeva out of Grand Prix Final Jason Brown added as Grand Prix Final replacement

Ryan Bailey‘s bid to become the 11th U.S. athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics is over.

Bailey’s ban for testing positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 has been increased from six months to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bailey is now banned until 2019 after a successful appeal by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

“I was disappointed to hear that Ryan Bailey was given an additional 18 months to serve on his suspension,” U.S. Bobsled CEO Darrin Steele said in a statement. “He was very honest about the situation and admitted that he didn’t take the proper steps to ensure that the supplement he was given was free of any banned stimulants. He’s a good kid, and he’s overcome a lot of obstacles to be here, but when you make mistakes you have to pay a price. He’s got the potential to be one of the best push athletes we’ve ever seen, and I hope we see him back in the future.”

The 28-year-old originally received a six-month ban from the American Arbitration Association that ended in July.

Bailey, who was fourth in the 2012 Olympic 100m, tested positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 at a bobsled race in his first season on the ice.

Bailey said the failed test was caused by taking a high-risk dietary supplement that did contain a banned stimulant, but not the one for which he tested positive.

The standard ban for Bailey’s infraction is two years, but it was reduced following a July 25 hearing “based on his light degree of fault.”

Bailey raced in five of the six World Cup events so far this season, including taking a two-man silver medal in his first race.

He raced in a lower-level event Thursday, during which he was subbed out between the first and second run. That’s likely when he learned of the suspension.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Bobsled crashed, makes final 8 turns upside down