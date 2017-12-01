TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Feds seek 60-year prison sentence for ex-USA Gymnastics doctor

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 9:16 AM EST
DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked for a 60-year prison sentence for a Michigan sports doctor who was caught with child pornography while under investigation for sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar, 54, who worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, will be sentenced for child porn crimes on Dec. 7. In the last week, he has pleaded guilty to molesting teens and younger girls with his hands in two other cases in state court.

Nassar “has led a double life,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lewis said in a court filing. “On the surface, he was a respected, world-renowned expert for elite athletes. He was a medical doctor, a husband and a father. But underneath this veneer lurked a predator.”

Lewis said Nassar “poses an immense risk to the community.”

In July, he pleaded guilty to three charges in federal court in western Michigan, each carrying up to 20 years in prison. Sentences typically run at the same time, but U.S. District Judge Janet Neff can order separate, consecutive punishments.

Nassar’s attorneys didn’t make a specific recommendation in their memo but asked Neff for a “just sentence.”

“While Mr. Nassar wishes he could rewind the hands of time and make different choices, he realizes that this is not possible. … He deeply regrets the pain that he has caused the community, as well as his family and friends,” Shannon Smith and Matthew Newburg said.

Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices. He acknowledged that he dumped computer hard drives in the trash and paid $49 to have a laptop’s memory wiped clean to obstruct investigators who were hearing allegations about sexual assault.

The hard drives were discovered only because the trash truck in Nassar’s neighborhood was late one day.

“To be clear, this defendant amassed an enormous collection of abominable images of children being sexually abused, raped and degraded,” Lewis said.

Nassar pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting three girls at a Lansing-area gymnastics club while they sought treatment for injuries. He made a similar guilty plea last week, admitting that he molested girls at his Michigan State clinic and his home. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims when Nassar worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics.

Yevgenia Medvedeva out of Grand Prix Final

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 10:37 AM EST
Olympic figure skating favorite Yevgenia Medvedeva will miss next week’s Grand Prix Final with a leg injury, according to the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

Medvedeva, undefeated for two years, will be replaced in the six-skater field by Japanese Satoko Miyahara, the first alternate.

Medvedeva revealed last week that her right leg was in a cast after an MRI showed bone cracks in her right foot.

Medvedeva said then that she planned to compete in the Grand Prix Final unless a doctor ruled her out.

One of Medvedeva’s choreographers said Friday that the skater would have competed if the Olympics were happening now, but she deserves a spot on the three-woman Russian Olympic team for February even if her injury keeps her out of the Russian Championships later this month, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Medvedeva, 18, is on the best run in women’s skating since Katarina Witt dominated in the 1980s.

She won her two Grand Prix events this season despite rare falls in both free skates.

Medvedeva said she first felt right leg pain before her opening Grand Prix in Moscow in October, undergoing an MRI that determined a cracked bone.

She skated anyway and won by a comfortable 15 points.

She still felt pain before her second Grand Prix in Japan three weeks ago. After winning by 12 points, she underwent another MRI in Japan and flew home to Moscow and was put in a cast.

The Grand Prix Final is the biggest event between now and the Olympics and the second biggest annual event after the world championships. It’s the most exclusive competition, taking the top six per discipline from the fall Grand Prix series.

With Medvedeva out, the favorites are world junior champion Alina Zagitova of Russia, world silver medalist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada and Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner of Italy.

They’re joined in the field by Russian Maria Sotskova and Wakaba Higuchi and Miyahara of Japan.

Ryan Bailey, sprinter turned bobsledder, banned from 2018 Olympics

Ryan Bailey, Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 10:31 AM EST
Ryan Bailey‘s bid to become the 11th U.S. athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics is over.

Bailey’s ban for testing positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 has been increased from six months to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bailey is now banned until 2019 after a successful appeal by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

“I was disappointed to hear that Ryan Bailey was given an additional 18 months to serve on his suspension,” U.S. Bobsled CEO Darrin Steele said in a statement. “He was very honest about the situation and admitted that he didn’t take the proper steps to ensure that the supplement he was given was free of any banned stimulants. He’s a good kid, and he’s overcome a lot of obstacles to be here, but when you make mistakes you have to pay a price. He’s got the potential to be one of the best push athletes we’ve ever seen, and I hope we see him back in the future.”

The 28-year-old originally received a six-month ban from the American Arbitration Association that ended in July.

Bailey, who was fourth in the 2012 Olympic 100m, tested positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 at a bobsled race in his first season on the ice.

Bailey said the failed test was caused by taking a high-risk dietary supplement that did contain a banned stimulant, but not the one for which he tested positive.

The standard ban for Bailey’s infraction is two years, but it was reduced following a July 25 hearing “based on his light degree of fault.”

Bailey raced in five of the six World Cup events so far this season, including taking a two-man silver medal in his first race.

He raced in a lower-level event Thursday, during which he was subbed out between the first and second run. That’s likely when he learned of the suspension.

