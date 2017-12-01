TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Lindsey Vonn crashes, walks off at Lake Louise (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
Lindsey Vonn walked off and was OK after crashing into netting in her first World Cup downhill of the Olympic season in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday, according to the U.S. Ski Team.

Vonn was leading after every time interval before doing the splits, falling and barreling through three rows of nets near the finish line, causing a large gasp from the crowd at the bottom of the course.

After a few minutes, she was extracted from the netting and skied down to the finish line.

Vonn was possibly en route to her 78th World Cup win. She’s chasing Ingemar Stenmark‘s career record of 86 victories.

Instead, Austrian Cornelia Huetter won. U.S. Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin was third, marking her first World Cup downhill podium. More on Shiffrin here.

Vonn was sore and declined interviews, according to NBCSN.

It was the latest crash in a career filled with spills for Vonn, who seeks in February to become the oldest female Olympic Alpine medalist at 33.

World Cup racing in Lake Louise continues with another downhill Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app). There is no word on if Vonn will race.

Mikaela Shiffrin records downhill breakthrough (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 4:16 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t plan to race the Olympic downhill. Maybe the plan will change.

The youngest Olympic slalom champion notched her first World Cup downhill podium in her third career World Cup downhill start in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday.

Austrian Cornelia Huetter won, followed by Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather, .09 back. Shiffrin trailed Huetter by three tenths in third place.

Lindsey Vonn, who has won a record 18 times at Lake Louise, was en route to bumping Shiffrin off the podium (and possibly winning) when she crashed seconds before the finish line (video here).

Full results are here.

“I’m psyched,” Shiffrin told media in Lake Louise. “I skied exactly how I thought that I could ski. Obviously, I have no control over the other girls, but I felt I was confident in my plan. I tried to stay in my tuck as much as I could. I tried to be soft on my edges. A couple of things that I know are fast in speed [events]. The rest will come with years [of experience].”

Downhill is Shiffrin’s least comfortable discipline and the opposite of her favored technical slalom. The U.S. is deep in the event, and Shiffrin has been hesitant to do more than dip her toes into the most dangerous of the Alpine disciplines.

She made her World Cup downhill debut last season in Lake Louise, finishing an impressive 13th and 18th in two races.

On Friday, Shiffrin was the 10th skier to start and crossed the finish line in the lead. She smiled and nodded emphatically. Weirather and Huetter followed with quicker times.

“I was lucky going [early in the start order] before a TV break, with the snow that’s coming down, it makes the track slower,” Shiffrin told media in Lake Louise. “Definitely benefited me today.”

Shiffrin continued to show that she is a fast learner.

She made the podium in her fifth World Cup slalom start (2011) and second super combined start (winning a race last February).

Though Shiffrin memorably said in Sochi that she dreamed of winning five gold medals in 2018, that is an unreasonable expectation.

Shiffrin remains the world’s best slalom skier (though with a new rival) and ranked second in the giant slalom last season.

In five World Cup super-G starts, Shiffrin has finished in the top 10 once (a fourth place last season).

The super combined win last season came with the benefit of the first run being a super-G rather than the faster downhill that is typically used.

World Cup racing in Lake Louise continues with another downhill Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

U.S. men struggle at Beaver Creek behind first-time winner

By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 2:53 PM EST
Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won his first World Cup race, while no American finished in the top 20 at Beaver Creek, Colo., for the first time since 2010.

The 26-year-old Kriechmayr prevailed by .23 of a second over Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud of Norway. Austrian Hannes Reichelt, who won the 2015 World super-G title at Beaver Creek, took third, .33 behind.

Full Beaver Creek super-G results are here.

The top U.S. man was two-time Olympic super-G medalist Andrew Weibrecht in 21st.

Ted Ligety, an Olympic combined and giant slalom champ who won the 2013 World super-G title, skied out, DNFing in a fourth straight World Cup race dating to last December.

The 33-year-old Ligety is coming back from myriad injuries the last two years, the most recent a back surgery in January.

Kriechmayr finally won in his 86th World Cup start. He made three super-G podiums over the last two years, including at the PyeongChang Olympic venue in February 2016.

Kriechmayr was fifth at last season’s world championships in the super-G and eyes his first Olympic berth on a deep Austrian team.

Races at Beaver Creek continue Saturday with a downhill (1 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

