Russians banned from Sochi Olympics grows to 25

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 7:49 AM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has disqualified three more Russian athletes from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping, including one of the country’s greatest biathletes.

Olga Zaitseva won silver in the women’s relay in 2014. That medal, however, has already been stripped because teammate Olga Vilukhina was banned on Wednesday.

Zaitseva’s gold and silver medals from the 2006 and 2010 Olympics have not been affected by the ruling.

Cross-country skiers Anastasia Dotsenko and Yulia Chekaleva were also banned Friday. Neither won a medal.

A total of 25 Russian athletes have now been banned from the Olympics as the IOC investigates Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Ryan Bailey, sprinter turned bobsledder, banned from 2018 Olympics

Ryan Bailey, Usain Bolt
By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 7:26 AM EST
Ryan Bailey‘s bid to become the 11th U.S. athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics is over.

Bailey’s ban for testing positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 has been increased from six months to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bailey is now banned until 2019 after a successful appeal by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

He originally received a six-month ban from the American Arbitration Association that ended in July.

Bailey, who was fourth in the 2012 Olympic 100m, tested positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 at a bobsled race in his first season on the ice.

Bailey said the failed test was caused by taking a high-risk dietary supplement that did contain a banned stimulant, but not the one for which he tested positive.

The standard ban for Bailey’s infraction is two years, but it was reduced following a July 25 hearing “based on his light degree of fault.”

Bailey raced in five of the six World Cup events so far this season, including taking a two-man silver medal in his first race.

VIDEO: Bobsled crashed, makes final 8 turns upside down

Jason Brown added as Grand Prix Final replacement

By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 6:50 AM EST
U.S. men make up half of the field at the most exclusive event in figure skating, two months before the Olympics.

Jason Brown was added to next week’s six-skater Grand Prix Final after Jin Boyang of China withdrew, the International Skating Union said Friday.

Jin said before finishing fourth at last week’s Skate America that he had two sprained ankles, according to Icenetwork.com, but the ISU did not provide a reason for Jin’s withdrawal.

Brown, a Sochi Olympian and the 2015 U.S. champion, joins 2016 U.S. champion Adam Rippon and 2017 U.S. champion Nathan Chen in the Grand Prix Final at Nagoya, Japan.

The last time the U.S. had three men in the Grand Prix Final was 2009 — Evan LysacekJeremy Abbott and Johnny Weir, who went on to make up the Olympic team two months later.

The Grand Prix Final, usually the single biggest indicator of Olympic medal prospects two months before the Winter Games, is lacking serious star power this year.

Jin, who took bronze at the last two world championships, is the latest absentee.

Yuzuru HanyuJavier Fernandez and Patrick Chan, who combined to win the last seven world championships, won’t be in Nagoya, either.

Hanyu (ankle) and Chan withdrew from their second fall Grand Prix series starts. Fernandez was shockingly sixth in his Grand Prix opener, reportedly slowed by a stomach bug, denting his shot at making the Final even though he won his second start.

The Grand Prix Final field is headlined by world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan and Chen, who rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the world this season. Chen won silver at this event last season in his international breakout.

The 22-year-old Brown goes to his first Grand Prix Final after a few agonizing misses.

In 2014, Brown was the youngest U.S. Olympic male singles skater since 1976. Later that year, Brown missed the Grand Prix Final by .16 of a point. He took silver at his first qualifier but stumbled to fifth at his second event.

In 2015, Brown would have made the Grand Prix Final with a runner-up finish at the Grand Prix of Japan. But he withdrew before the event with a back injury.

Then last season, Brown would have made the Grand Prix Final by placing third at the Grand Prix of Japan. But he was seventh, slowed by right leg soreness that eventually developed into a stress fracture.

This season, Brown again set himself up well with a runner-up at his first Grand Prix. But he missed the podium at his second event and ended up the first alternate.

Russians Mikhail Kolyada and Sergei Voronov round out the Grand Prix Final field.

Figure skating season TV schedule