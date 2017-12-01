Ryan Bailey, sprinter turned bobsledder, banned from 2018 Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ryan Bailey‘s bid to become the 11th U.S. athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics is over.

Bailey’s ban for testing positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 has been increased from six months to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bailey is now banned until 2019 after a successful appeal by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

He originally received a six-month ban from the American Arbitration Association that ended in July.

Bailey, who was fourth in the 2012 Olympic 100m, tested positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 at a bobsled race in his first season on the ice.

Bailey said the failed test was caused by taking a high-risk dietary supplement that did contain a banned stimulant, but not the one for which he tested positive.

The standard ban for Bailey’s infraction is two years, but it was reduced following a July 25 hearing “based on his light degree of fault.”

Bailey raced in five of the six World Cup events so far this season, including taking a two-man silver medal in his first race.

