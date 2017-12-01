Simone Biles forecasts gymnastics retirement date

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles said she expects the 2020 Olympics to be her final gymnastics meet, according to Reuters.

Biles plans to compete for the first time since the Rio Games at the U.S. Classic on July 29, ahead of the P&G Championships and, she hopes, the world championships in October and November.

It’s all with an eye on the 2020 Olympics, where Biles could try to become the first woman to repeat as Olympic all-around champion since Czech Věra Čáslavská in 1968.

The quadruple Rio Olympic gold medalist hopes to add a new title in her comeback: mentor.

“It’s very important to be a mentor, especially if we have any newcomers and to show them the ropes and tell them that it’s going to be OK and boost their confidence on a stage that large,” Biles said Friday, according to Reuters.

Biles has a new coach — Laurent Landi — after longtime coach Aimee Boorman moved from Texas to Florida last year.

Biles said last month that she will “probably” participate in a U.S. national team camp in January.

What about her Final Five teammates?

Laurie Hernandez said in October that she hoped to return to competition in 2018 but didn’t get specific.

Aly Raisman originally planned to take one year off after Rio. She since delayed a return to training as she devotes time to something much more important — fighting sexual abuse in the sport.

Gabby Douglas has not said if or when she will return to training. Madison Kocian also may be finished with elite gymnastics but is competing collegiately for UCLA.

Biles would return to the P&G Championships to face a field that includes a new U.S. champion — Olympic alternate Ragan Smith — and a new world all-around champion — 16-year-old Morgan Hurd.

