Simone Biles
Getty Images

Simone Biles forecasts gymnastics retirement date

By OlympicTalkDec 1, 2017, 2:08 PM EST
Simone Biles said she expects the 2020 Olympics to be her final gymnastics meet, according to Reuters.

Biles plans to compete for the first time since the Rio Games at the U.S. Classic on July 29, ahead of the P&G Championships and, she hopes, the world championships in October and November.

It’s all with an eye on the 2020 Olympics, where Biles could try to become the first woman to repeat as Olympic all-around champion since Czech Věra Čáslavská in 1968.

The quadruple Rio Olympic gold medalist hopes to add a new title in her comeback: mentor.

“It’s very important to be a mentor, especially if we have any newcomers and to show them the ropes and tell them that it’s going to be OK and boost their confidence on a stage that large,” Biles said Friday, according to Reuters.

Biles has a new coach — Laurent Landi — after longtime coach Aimee Boorman moved from Texas to Florida last year.

Biles said last month that she will “probably” participate in a U.S. national team camp in January.

What about her Final Five teammates?

Laurie Hernandez said in October that she hoped to return to competition in 2018 but didn’t get specific.

Aly Raisman originally planned to take one year off after Rio. She since delayed a return to training as she devotes time to something much more important — fighting sexual abuse in the sport.

Gabby Douglas has not said if or when she will return to training. Madison Kocian also may be finished with elite gymnastics but is competing collegiately for UCLA.

Biles would return to the P&G Championships to face a field that includes a new U.S. champion — Olympic alternate Ragan Smith — and a new world all-around champion — 16-year-old Morgan Hurd.

VIDEO: Simone Biles explains returning to the gym

U.S. men struggle at Beaver Creek behind first-time winner

By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 2:53 PM EST
Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won his first World Cup race, while no American finished in the top 20 at Beaver Creek, Colo., for the first time since 2010.

The 26-year-old Kriechmayr prevailed by .23 of a second over Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud of Norway. Austrian Hannes Reichelt, who won the 2015 World super-G title at Beaver Creek, took third, .33 behind.

Full Beaver Creek super-G results are here.

The top U.S. man was two-time Olympic super-G medalist Andrew Weibrecht in 21st.

Ted Ligety, an Olympic combined and giant slalom champ who won the 2013 World super-G title, skied out, DNFing in a fourth straight World Cup race dating to last December.

The 33-year-old Ligety is coming back from myriad injuries the last two years, the most recent a back surgery in January.

Kriechmayr finally won in his 86th World Cup start. He made three super-G podiums over the last two years, including at the PyeongChang Olympic venue in February 2016.

Kriechmayr was fifth at last season’s world championships in the super-G and eyes his first Olympic berth on a deep Austrian team.

Races at Beaver Creek continue Saturday with a downhill (1 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Yevgenia Medvedeva out of Grand Prix Final

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 10:37 AM EST
Olympic figure skating favorite Yevgenia Medvedeva will miss next week’s Grand Prix Final with a leg injury, according to the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

Medvedeva, undefeated for two years, will be replaced in the six-skater field by Japanese Satoko Miyahara, the first alternate.

Medvedeva revealed last week that her right leg was in a cast after an MRI showed bone cracks in her right foot.

Medvedeva said then that she planned to compete in the Grand Prix Final unless a doctor ruled her out.

One of Medvedeva’s choreographers said Friday that the skater would have competed if the Olympics were happening now, but she deserves a spot on the three-woman Russian Olympic team for February even if her injury keeps her out of the Russian Championships later this month, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Medvedeva, 18, is on the best run in women’s skating since Katarina Witt dominated in the 1980s.

She won her two Grand Prix events this season despite rare falls in both free skates.

Medvedeva said she first felt right leg pain before her opening Grand Prix in Moscow in October, undergoing an MRI that determined a cracked bone.

She skated anyway and won by a comfortable 15 points.

She still felt pain before her second Grand Prix in Japan three weeks ago. After winning by 12 points, she underwent another MRI in Japan and flew home to Moscow and was put in a cast.

The Grand Prix Final is the biggest event between now and the Olympics and the second biggest annual event after the world championships. It’s the most exclusive competition, taking the top six per discipline from the fall Grand Prix series.

With Medvedeva out, the favorites are world junior champion Alina Zagitova of Russia, world silver medalist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada and Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner of Italy.

They’re joined in the field by Russian Maria Sotskova and Wakaba Higuchi and Miyahara of Japan.

MORE: Gracie Gold to miss U.S. Championships, Olympics