U.S. men struggle at Beaver Creek behind first-time winner

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won his first World Cup race, while no American finished in the top 20 at Beaver Creek, Colo., for the first time since 2010.
The 26-year-old Kriechmayr prevailed by .23 of a second over Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud of Norway. Austrian Hannes Reichelt, who won the 2015 World super-G title at Beaver Creek, took third, .33 behind.
Full Beaver Creek super-G results are here.
The top U.S. man was two-time Olympic super-G medalist Andrew Weibrecht in 21st.
Ted Ligety, an Olympic combined and giant slalom champ who won the 2013 World super-G title, skied out, DNFing in a fourth straight World Cup race dating to last December.
The 33-year-old Ligety is coming back from myriad injuries the last two years, the most recent a back surgery in January.
Kriechmayr finally won in his 86th World Cup start. He made three super-G podiums over the last two years, including at the PyeongChang Olympic venue in February 2016.
Kriechmayr was fifth at last season’s world championships in the super-G and eyes his first Olympic berth on a deep Austrian team.
Races at Beaver Creek continue Saturday with a downhill (1 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).
MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule