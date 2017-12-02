TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Caeleb Dressel, Sarah Sjöström take FINA Swimmer of the Year honors

By Nick ZaccardiDec 2, 2017, 8:17 AM EST
One more honor for Caeleb Dressel to cap a breakout 2017 — FINA Male Swimmer of the Year.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström won Female Swimmer of the Year.

Dressel won seven gold medals at the world championships in July, matching Michael Phelps‘ record, though Dressel had the benefit of mixed-gender relays that weren’t around in the Phelps era.

Dressel’s performances at worlds also led him to win USA Swimming’s Male Athlete of the Year award and be a finalist for the U.S. Olympic Committee’s annual male athlete honor. Kyle Snyder won the latter.

The 21-year-old Dressel took the FINA honor via the swimming body’s points formula that could use a little more detailed explanation.

The other top swimmers this year were Brit Adam Peaty (world’s top breaststroker), Chinese Sun Yang (world champion in 200m and 400m freestyles) and American Chase Kalisz (swept individual medleys at worlds).

Dressel joins Ryan LochteMissy FranklinKatie Ledecky, Phelps and Jordan Wilimovsky (open water) as the only Americans to take home FINA Swimmer of the Year honors. They have been handed out since 2010.

Sjöström, 24, won the 50m and 100m butterflies and the 50m freestyle at worlds. She also broke the 50m and 100m free world records.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who swept the individual medleys at worlds for a third straight time, won the last three FINA Female Swimmer of the Year awards.

Katie Ledecky, who had her best medal haul at a major meet ever (five golds, one silver), won the FINA award once in 2013. Ledecky would score higher in FINA’s rankings system if she competed in World Cups, which the majority of the top Americans skip.

Lindsey Vonn crashes, walks off at Lake Louise (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
Lindsey Vonn walked off and was OK after crashing into netting in her first World Cup downhill of the Olympic season in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday, according to the U.S. Ski Team.

Vonn was leading after every time interval before doing the splits, falling and barreling through three rows of nets near the finish line, causing a large gasp from the crowd at the bottom of the course.

After a few minutes, she was extracted from the netting and skied down to the finish line.

Vonn was possibly en route to her 78th World Cup win. She’s chasing Ingemar Stenmark‘s career record of 86 victories.

Instead, Austrian Cornelia Huetter won. U.S. Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin was third, marking her first World Cup downhill podium. More on Shiffrin here.

Vonn was sore and declined interviews, according to NBCSN.

It was the latest crash in a career filled with spills for Vonn, who seeks in February to become the oldest female Olympic Alpine medalist at 33.

World Cup racing in Lake Louise continues with another downhill Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Mikaela Shiffrin records downhill breakthrough (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 1, 2017, 4:16 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t plan to race the Olympic downhill. Maybe the plan will change.

The youngest Olympic slalom champion notched her first World Cup downhill podium in her third career World Cup downhill start in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday.

Austrian Cornelia Huetter won, followed by Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather, .09 back. Shiffrin trailed Huetter by three tenths in third place.

Lindsey Vonn, who has won a record 18 times at Lake Louise, was en route to bumping Shiffrin off the podium (and possibly winning) when she crashed seconds before the finish line (video here).

Full results are here.

“I thought that I could be maybe, like, solidly top 10 or top five in downhill, but I wasn’t really expecting a podium,” Shiffrin said. “I think that would be really presumptuous.”

Downhill is Shiffrin’s least comfortable discipline and the opposite of her favored technical slalom. The U.S. is deep in the event, and Shiffrin has been hesitant to do more than dip her toes into the most dangerous of the Alpine disciplines.

She made her World Cup downhill debut last season in Lake Louise, finishing an impressive 13th and 18th in two races.

On Friday, Shiffrin was the 10th skier to start and crossed the finish line in the lead. She smiled and nodded emphatically. Weirather and Huetter followed with quicker times.

“I skied exactly how I thought that I could ski,” Shiffrin said. “Obviously, I have no control over the other girls, but I felt I was confident in my plan. I tried to stay in my tuck as much as I could. I tried to be soft on my edges. A couple of things that I know are fast in speed [events]. The rest will come with years [of experience].”

Shiffrin continued to show that she is a fast learner.

She made the podium in her fifth World Cup slalom start (2011) and second super combined start (winning a race last February).

Though Shiffrin memorably said in Sochi that she dreamed of winning five gold medals in 2018, that is an unreasonable expectation.

Shiffrin remains the world’s best slalom skier (though with a new rival) and ranked second in the giant slalom last season.

In five World Cup super-G starts, Shiffrin has finished in the top 10 once (a fourth place last season).

The super combined win last season came with the benefit of the first run being a super-G rather than the faster downhill that is typically used.

World Cup racing in Lake Louise continues with another downhill Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

