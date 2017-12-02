TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin wins first downhill; Lindsey Vonn 12th (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 2, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup downhill in her fourth career start in the discipline, while Lindsey Vonn was 12th in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion racing her least comfortable discipline, clocked 1:27.55 and won by .13 over German Viktoria Rebensburg.

Vonn, who owns a record 18 wins at Lake Louise, was .93 behind, one day after crashing en route to a possible 78th World Cup win. She shrugged after crossing the finish line.

Full results are here.

The race start was pushed back 75 minutes after a power outage stranded skiers on the chair lift, reportedly for about 30 minutes (including Shiffrin and Vonn).

Shiffrin’s victory wasn’t a complete shock. That’s because the 22-year-old was third in Friday’s downhill on the same course, her first podium finish in the discipline.

Shiffrin has 33 World Cup wins — 27 in slalom, four in giant slalom and one each in super combined and downhill.

She is an Olympic gold favorite in slalom, a medal favorite in giant slalom and now a contender in downhill, super-G and super combined. One Alpine skier captured four medals at one Olympics — Croatia’s Janica Kostelic in 2002.

Shiffrin’s stock can rise higher with a strong finish in Sunday’s super-G at Lake Louise (1 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA). Shiffrin can become the seventh woman to notch World Cup wins in every discipline (Vonn has done this).

Shiffrin openly expresses hesitation about racing the fastest and riskiest discipline of downhill.

She flirted with danger early in Saturday’s run, bobbling her outside ski in an area where teammate Breezy Johnson later crashed.

She recovered to become the first U.S. woman not named Vonn to win a World Cup speed race (downhill or super-G) in more than four years.

In that span, Vonn won 18 speed races.

Lake Louise Downhill
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 1:27.55
2. Viktoria Rebensburg (GER) — +.13
3. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.17
6. Stacey Cook (USA) — +.61
12. Lindsey Vonn (USA) — +.93
23. Jacqueline Wiles (USA) — +1.45
35. Alice McKennis (USA) — +2.02
37. Alice Merryweather (USA) — +2.20
DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)

Aksel Lund Svindal wins first race in nearly 2 years (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 2, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
Aksel Lund Svindal returned from a career-threatening injury to win in Beaver Creek. It’s a familiar script.

Svindal, who bagged a medal of every color at the 2010 Olympics, captured the Birds of Prey World Cup downhill in Beaver Creek, Colo., by .15 of a second on Saturday.

It’s his 33rd World Cup victory but the first since Jan. 22, 2016, one day before he tore his right ACL in a spectacular crash at the famed Hahnenkammm downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria (video here).

“I’ve had two knee surgeries, so that’s a lot of rehab,” Svindal said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “Just patience, I guess. Looking forward to moments like this. … Comeback was kind of a no-brainer. I really wanted it. When it works out like this, it’s perfect.”

Austrian Beat Feuz was second on Saturday, followed by Thomas Dressen, the first German man to make a World Cup downhill podium in nearly 13 years.

The U.S. failed to put a man in the top 15 of a seventh straight World Cup race, its longest drought since 2000. Bryce Bennett was 21st.

Full results are here.

Svindal, who turns 35 on Dec. 26, suffered his most harrowing crash at Beaver Creek a decade ago (video here). The result: facial fractures, an eight-inch deep laceration caused by his ski and several missing teeth. A four-hour, emergency medical procedure involved opening him up further to ensure his internal organs had not become infected.

Svindal spent two weeks in a Vail hospital and lost 30 pounds of muscle mass in a five-month recovery period.

“If I was going to crash anywhere, then I think this would be the best place in the world to do it,” Svindal joked Saturday. “Best hospital I’ve ever been to.”

Svindal returned to Beaver Creek the following fall and won both the Birds of Prey downhill and super-G en route to his second World Cup overall title.

“I’ve been here before, so I felt pretty confident,” Svindal said Saturday. “It worked out.”

Svindal has struggled staying healthy since early 2014. He went medal-less in Sochi while slowed by allergies and fatigue.

The Norwegian then missed most of the 2014-15 season after rupturing an Achilles tendon playing soccer eight days before the World Cup opener.

Then came that Kitzbuehel spill, which also caused meniscus and cartilage damage.

Svindal raced just four times last season (making three podiums) before calling it off due to persistent right knee pain that required more surgery.

Svindal showed his mettle upon return this season, finishing third in his debut in Lake Louise, Alberta, last weekend. He’s a bona fide Olympic medal favorite in the downhill and a super-G contender.

The World Cup season continues in Beaver Creek with a giant slalom Sunday featuring Olympic champion Ted Ligety (Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m. ET).

Heather Bergsma wins World Cup race after rival crashes

By Nick ZaccardiDec 2, 2017, 3:11 PM EST
U.S. speed skater Heather Bergsma won her first World Cup race of the Olympic season, but it came after the top skater this fall crashed in Calgary on Saturday.

Bergsma, the reigning world 1000m and 1500m champion, clocked 1:13:37 to prevail by .33 of a second over Russian Yekaterina Shikhova.

After posting her leading time, the two-time Olympian Bergsma watched as Japanese favorite Nao Kodaira hit the ice and slid into padding in the final pair (video here).

Kodaira, who had won all six World Cup 500m and 1000m races this season, eventually got up and finished her race. She was a half-second faster than Bergsma after the first 200m split before crashing.

Full Calgary results are here.

Bergsma was the best skater at 1000m and 1500m last year, also claiming the season-long World Cup titles in each distance.

But Japanese skaters came out firing this fall. Kodaira, who took 500m gold and 1000m silver at last season’s worlds, and Miho Takagi combined to win the first eight World Cup races over 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

The 28-year-old Bergsma is the best hope to win the first female U.S. Olympic speed skating medal since 2002 come PyeongChang.

The World Cup continues with 500m, 1500m and mass start races in Calgary on Sunday.

