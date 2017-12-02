Mikaela Shiffrin wins first downhill; Lindsey Vonn 12th (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup downhill in her fourth career start in the discipline, while Lindsey Vonn was 12th in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion racing her least comfortable discipline, clocked 1:27.55 and won by .13 over German Viktoria Rebensburg.

Vonn, who owns a record 18 wins at Lake Louise, was .93 behind, one day after crashing en route to a possible 78th World Cup win. She shrugged after crossing the finish line.

Full results are here.

The race start was pushed back 75 minutes after a power outage stranded skiers on the chair lift, reportedly for about 30 minutes (including Shiffrin and Vonn).

Shiffrin’s victory wasn’t a complete shock. That’s because the 22-year-old was third in Friday’s downhill on the same course, her first podium finish in the discipline.

Shiffrin has 33 World Cup wins — 27 in slalom, four in giant slalom and one each in super combined and downhill.

She is an Olympic gold favorite in slalom, a medal favorite in giant slalom and now a contender in downhill, super-G and super combined. One Alpine skier captured four medals at one Olympics — Croatia’s Janica Kostelic in 2002.

Shiffrin’s stock can rise higher with a strong finish in Sunday’s super-G at Lake Louise (1 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA). Shiffrin can become the seventh woman to notch World Cup wins in every discipline (Vonn has done this).

Shiffrin openly expresses hesitation about racing the fastest and riskiest discipline of downhill.

She flirted with danger early in Saturday’s run, bobbling her outside ski in an area where teammate Breezy Johnson later crashed.

She recovered to become the first U.S. woman not named Vonn to win a World Cup speed race (downhill or super-G) in more than four years.

In that span, Vonn won 18 speed races.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Lake Louise Downhill

1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 1:27.55

2. Viktoria Rebensburg (GER) — +.13

3. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.17

6. Stacey Cook (USA) — +.61

12. Lindsey Vonn (USA) — +.93

23. Jacqueline Wiles (USA) — +1.45

35. Alice McKennis (USA) — +2.02

37. Alice Merryweather (USA) — +2.20

DNF. Breezy Johnson (USA)