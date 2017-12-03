TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Canada gets quick goal in OT to beat U.S. women (video)

By Nate ClarkDec 3, 2017, 7:22 PM EST
Great goaltending on both ends of the ice was the story through regulation as Team USA and Canada battled into overtime at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday as the two best women’s hockey teams in the world prepare to finalize their 2018 Olympic rosters for PyeongChang in February.

With the score tied 1-1, Canada’s Brianne Jenner wristed a shot past Team USA goaltender Maddie Rooney just 37 seconds into the overtime period, stunning the U.S. with the 2-1 win. Canada’s Rebecca Johnston was awarded the assist.

Per IIHF rules, overtime was played 3-on-3 with both teams electing to put two forwards and one defender on the ice.

The 20-year-old Rooney was a solid backstop for the U.S. throughout the game making 24 saves on 26 shots from Canada. Team Canada’s two-time Olympic gold medal winning goalie Shannon Szabados made her pre-Olympic tour debut, giving up just one goal and stopping 27 shots.

It was the fifth time the two teams have played since starting their pre-Olympic tour in October. The record still tilts in favor of the U.S., 3-2. The U.S. also holds the advantage in goals, scoring 16 to Canada’s 12.

After a scoreless first period, the U.S. opened the second period on the power play. A shot by Team USA’s Megan Keller appeared to redirect off the skates of a teammate, on its way into the net and past Szabados for the first goal of the game.

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin tied it up with an even strength goal with roughly two minutes left in the second period.

At the second intermission the U.S. led Canada in shots, 23-14, but in the third period the Canadian attack, bolstered by three U.S. penalties, came alive, as the Canadians put 12 shots on net to just five by the U.S.

The two teams now head to Winnipeg for a Tuesday night game at Bell MTS Place, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

Hirscher storms back to win World Cup GS, Ligety takes 7th (video)

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Marcel Hirscher of Austria stormed back from a first-run deficit to win a World Cup giant slalom race Sunday as rival Ted Ligety struggled.

Hirscher finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 37.30 seconds to show he’s quickly getting back up to speed after breaking his ankle in August. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.88 seconds back, and first-run leader Stefan Luitz of Germany took third.

It was Hirscher’s 23rd World Cup giant slalom win, which ties him for third most among men.

Ligety was second after the first pass through the course, but he made several small mistakes on his final run to slip to seventh. Ligety is trying to get back into form following surgery to fix herniated disks in January. American teammate Tommy Ford was 10th.

Lindsey Vonn falls in super-G, second time in Lake Louise

By Nate ClarkDec 3, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
After her scary downhill crash from Friday, Lindsey Vonn, an 18-time winner at Lake Louise, again lost control on the once friendly slopes, this time in the super-G on Sunday.

Fourth out of the gate, Vonn lost her balance 30 seconds into her run, posting another DNF for the weekend.

Vonn spoke before the start of Sunday’s race regarding the lingering effects of Friday’s crash.

“I’m just trying to get the swelling down,” Vonn explained. “Definitely my meniscus took a pretty big hit on Friday.”

On Saturday she was able to race to a 12th place finish in the second running of the downhill, finishing less than a second behind the winner, and U.S. teammate, Mikaela Shiffrin.

Sunday’s super-G concluded with Tina Weirather of Lichtenstein winning her first race at Lake Louise finishing in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds. Switzerland’s Lara Gut, winner of last year’s super-G, finished second in 1:18.63 and Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria was in third at 1:18.79.

Shiffrin impressed finishing in fifth.

