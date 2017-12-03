Canada gets quick goal in OT to beat U.S. women (video)

Great goaltending on both ends of the ice was the story through regulation as Team USA and Canada battled into overtime at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday as the two best women’s hockey teams in the world prepare to finalize their 2018 Olympic rosters for PyeongChang in February.

With the score tied 1-1, Canada’s Brianne Jenner wristed a shot past Team USA goaltender Maddie Rooney just 37 seconds into the overtime period, stunning the U.S. with the 2-1 win. Canada’s Rebecca Johnston was awarded the assist.

Per IIHF rules, overtime was played 3-on-3 with both teams electing to put two forwards and one defender on the ice.

The 20-year-old Rooney was a solid backstop for the U.S. throughout the game making 24 saves on 26 shots from Canada. Team Canada’s two-time Olympic gold medal winning goalie Shannon Szabados made her pre-Olympic tour debut, giving up just one goal and stopping 27 shots.

It was the fifth time the two teams have played since starting their pre-Olympic tour in October. The record still tilts in favor of the U.S., 3-2. The U.S. also holds the advantage in goals, scoring 16 to Canada’s 12.

After a scoreless first period, the U.S. opened the second period on the power play. A shot by Team USA’s Megan Keller appeared to redirect off the skates of a teammate, on its way into the net and past Szabados for the first goal of the game.

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin tied it up with an even strength goal with roughly two minutes left in the second period.

At the second intermission the U.S. led Canada in shots, 23-14, but in the third period the Canadian attack, bolstered by three U.S. penalties, came alive, as the Canadians put 12 shots on net to just five by the U.S.

The two teams now head to Winnipeg for a Tuesday night game at Bell MTS Place, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

