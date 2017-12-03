Lindsey Vonn falls in super-G, second time in Lake Louise

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After her scary downhill crash from Friday, Lindsey Vonn, an 18-time winner at Lake Louise, again lost control on the once friendly slopes, this time in the super-G on Sunday.

Fourth out of the gate, Vonn lost her balance 30 seconds into her run, posting another DNF for the weekend.

Vonn spoke before the start of Sunday’s race regarding the lingering effects of Friday’s crash.

“I’m just trying to get the swelling down,” Vonn explained. “Definitely my meniscus took a pretty big hit on Friday.”

On Saturday she was able to race to a 12th place finish in the second running of the downhill, finishing less than a second behind the winner, and U.S. teammate, Mikaela Shiffrin.

Sunday’s super-G concluded with Tina Weirather of Lichtenstein winning her first race at Lake Louise finishing in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds. Switzerland’s Lara Gut, winner of last year’s super-G, finished second in 1:18.63 and Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria was in third at 1:18.79.

Shiffrin impressed finishing in fifth.

