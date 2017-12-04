TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

How to watch Grand Prix Final

By Nick ZaccardiDec 4, 2017, 12:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Yevgenia Medvedeva to speak at IOC meeting on Russia, reports say Yevgenia Medvedeva out of Grand Prix Final Jason Brown added as Grand Prix Final replacement

Nathan Chen leads a record-tying six U.S. entries in this week’s Grand Prix Final airing live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

All Olympic Channel coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.

The Grand Prix Final is the biggest international figure skating event before the Olympics, gathering the top six per discipline from the fall Grand Prix series.

It is the single best indicator of Olympic medal favorites, though reigning world champions Yuzuru Hanyu and Yevgenia Medvedeva are out with injuries.

The U.S. champion Chen is the only male skater to win both of his Grand Prix events this fall.

A victory this week in Nagoya, Japan, would mark the biggest international victory for an American in any discipline since Meryl Davis and Charlie White became the first U.S. Olympic ice dance champions in Sochi.

Chen is joined in the six-man Grand Prix Final field by the two skaters who preceded him as U.S. champions — Adam Rippon and Jason Brown. Strong showings this week will boost their chances to make the three-man Olympic team named after nationals in early January.

The other U.S. entries are all in ice dance.

Maia Shibutani and Alex ShibutaniMadison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue make up half of the Grand Prix Final dance field for the third straight year.

Full Grand Prix Final fields and top scores this season are here.

MORE: Figure skating season broadcast schedule

Grand Prix Final broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday Pairs Short 4:30-5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Men’s Short 5:30-6:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Short Dance 6:30-7:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Friday Women’s Short 5-6 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Men’s Free 6:30-7:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Saturday Pairs Free 2:30-3:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Free Dance 4-5 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Women’s Free 5:30-6:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Sunday Highlights 4-6 p.m. NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

*Olympic Channel stream available for subscribers.

IOC weighs Russia Olympic ban; how, when decision will be made

AP
Associated PressDec 4, 2017, 9:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

How to watch Grand Prix Final Canada gets quick goal in OT to beat U.S. women (video) Hirscher storms back to win World Cup GS, Ligety takes 7th (video)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia could be banned from competing at the PyeongChang Olympics, a prospect that President Vladimir Putin has already warned would be humiliating for his country.

The decision will come Tuesday when the International Olympic Committee’s executive board meets in Lausanne, less than nine weeks before the Olympics open Feb. 9 in South Korea.

The 14-member board, which includes two Americans, has received a so-far confidential report from an IOC-appointed panel. That panel was asked to assess if Russian state agencies did organize the doping program used at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach, a German lawyer long seen as an ally of Russia, is scheduled to announce the decision at 1:30 p.m. ET. A press conference will stream live here.

It might not be the last word, however. Russia can challenge any IOC sanction by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Here is a look at the case and the possible results:

___

PUNISHMENT OPTIONS

— A total ban on Russia competing in PyeongChang.

— Some Russian athletes compete, if judged to be clean under long-term doping controls operating to international standards. They would be classed as neutral athletes competing under the Olympic flag, and would be denied hearing the Russian anthem if they win. Those rules were imposed on Russians at the world track and field championships in August.

Putin has said either of those outcomes would be humiliating and could provoke a Russian boycott.

— The IOC board could ask the seven governing bodies for Winter Olympic sports to decide on individual athlete eligibility. That compromise applied to the Rio Olympics.

— Impose a fine on the Russian Olympic Committee. Tens of millions of dollars could go toward anti-doping work worldwide.

A financial penalty would be “grossly inappropriate,” said Joseph de Pencier, chief executive of iNADO, a global group of national anti-doping agencies.

“It would send exactly the wrong message,” de Pencier said. “It’s pay to play.”

___

TIMELINE

A big red flag regarding Russian doping went up in July 2013, weeks before Moscow hosted the world track and field championships.

British newspaper the Mail on Sunday reported wrongdoing by Grigory Rodchenkov and the Moscow laboratory he directed, but its claims were mostly ignored.

In December 2014, 10 months after the Sochi Olympics, German network ARD broadcast a film by journalist Hajo Seppelt about extensive doping in Russian track and field using footage secretly filmed by whistleblowers.

The World Anti-Doping Agency later appointed an investigation panel chaired by Richard Pound, a long-serving IOC member. That panel also included Richard McLaren.

Their reports in November 2015 and January 2016 led to the suspension of Russia’s track and field federation, anti-doping agency and the Moscow lab.

The Pound team interviewed Rodchenkov and concluded he was a key part of a conspiracy of supplying banned drugs, covering up doping cases and extorting athletes.

Rodchenkov fled to the United States. May 2016 reports detailed how, as lab director for the Sochi Olympics, he helped Russian athletes cheat. He said 15 of Russia’s 33 medals were tainted.

WADA appointed McLaren to verify the fresh allegations. Within two months, he delivered an interim report before the Rio Olympics which upheld Rodchenkov’s evidence.

“It can’t possibly be done by a couple of rogue individuals, or even a rogue department of an organization,” McLaren said last week of Russia’s doping program.

The IOC then set up two commissions. One chaired by IOC member Denis Oswald verified McLaren’s evidence to prosecute cases of Russian athletes from Sochi.

A second, now chaired by a former president of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, was to assess if an “institutional conspiracy” existed.

The Oswald judging panel began giving verdicts last month.

By Monday, 25 Russians have been disqualified from Sochi and banned from the Olympics for life, and 11 medals were stripped. One Russian was cleared — figure skating champion Adelina Sotnikova.

Schmid has received a 50-page sworn affidavit from Rodchenkov for his report. It was set to be delivered to IOC board members Monday.

___

SOCHI PROGRAM

Rodchenkov said some Russian athletes at the Sochi Olympics used a fast-acting “Duchess” cocktail of performance-enhancing steroids dissolved in alcohol.

During the Winter Games, the athletes were protected by a urine-swapping scheme to replace dirty samples with clean urine stored months earlier.

The late-night swaps went via a “mouse hole” into a secured room at the Sochi testing laboratory.

Secret service agents had found a way to break into tamper-proof sample bottles and return them with clean urine, Rodchenkov claimed.

Cleaned-up samples could further be tampered with by adding salt to make them more credible. In cases of some players in Russia’s women’s hockey team who did not have stored urine, male DNA was found in retesting of samples that are routinely stored by the IOC for 10 years in Lausanne.

___

RUSSIAN DENIALS

Russia denies a state-sponsored doping program existed. It blames Rodchenkov, calling him a rogue employee, and wants the scientist extradited from the United States, where he is a protected witness.

“There has never been and will never be any state programs related to doping,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Friday ahead of the soccer World Cup draw in Moscow.

Mutko, as sports minister in 2014, was implicated in the Pound and McLaren investigations, and also in Rodchenkov’s hand-written diaries which were made available to the IOC.

Oswald’s panel called them “significant” evidence before The New York Times published extracts last week.

Mutko said Friday he met “a number of times” with IOC commissions, and risks being banned from the Olympics. The IOC board blocked his accreditation for Rio last year.

Still, Mutko remains president of Russia’s soccer federation and head of the World Cup organizing committee.

___

RIO PRECEDENT?

Bach’s executive board did not impose a blanket ban on Russia before the Rio Olympics, passing on decision-making power to sports governing bodies. More than 100 Russian athletes were removed from a nearly 400-strong team.

Then, Bach was seen as an ally of Russia and a personal friend of Putin.

The “important difference” this time, Bach said last month, was that accused Russian athletes have now had due legal process and a fair hearing from the IOC.

___

WHO WILL DECIDE

The IOC board will meet at a five-star hotel in Lausanne. It is chaired by Bach and includes two members of the Oswald Commission — Oswald and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr.

The board also includes a member of the Schmid Commission, Robin Mitchell, and two Americans: Anita De Frantz and Angela Ruggiero, a four-time Olympic hockey medalist.

International Ski Federation president Gian-Franco Kasper represents the winter sports, which mostly oppose a blanket ban.

They will meet with world figure skating champion Yevgenia Medvedeva, who joined a Russian delegation that will argue for a lighter sanction.

Rodchenkov’s lawyer, Jim Walden, told The Associated Press his client hopes “Russia would recognize the severity and confess, and work itself quickly back into the world sports community.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ripple effects of banning Russia from Olympics

Usain Bolt gets statue near Bob Marley, more Jamaican icons (photos)

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 4, 2017, 9:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

A statue of Usain Bolt in his “To di World” pose was unveiled near those of other Jamaican icons like Bob Marley in Kingston on Sunday night.

“No words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Bolt said at the unveiling, according to the Jamaica Gleaner. “How is this even possible? Barefoot youth from country, run up and dung, drop, buck toe, all them supp’n there. I’ve never ever, at no point, felt that I would be in this moment, as big as it is now among statues at the National Stadium where it all began.

“You really got all details right, even my toes, which are ugly. I’ve really put out my hardest to make this country proud and, even though I’m retired, will always try my best to continue making my country proud.”

The eight-foot, bronze statue stands in Independence Park, near Jamaica’s National Stadium.

A Jamaican government official said Bolt’s statue is across the street from Marley’s statue.

There are also statues of Jamaican Olympic sprint legends Merlene Ottey and Herb McKenley in the park.

In the coming years, more Jamaican sprinters from Bolt’s era will get statues, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-PryceVeronica Campbell-Brown and Asafa Powell.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IAAF announces athletes of the year