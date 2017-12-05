TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Ilya Kovalchuk urges Russia hockey players to go to Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiDec 5, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ilya Kovalchuk, a four-time Olympian and three-time NHL All-Star, hopes to compete in Pyeongchang. And he hopes other Russians will join him as neutral athletes.

“It will unite the country,” he said, according to a Reuters translation of an R-Sport report. “All clean athletes must go.”

The 34-year-old Kovalchuk, who is eligible for the Olympics since he now plays in the KHL, was earlier Tuesday named to the Russian roster for a pre-Olympic tournament that starts next week.

“Patriotism and love for your country, it’s in your heart,” Kovalchuk said, according to The Associated Press. “For that you don’t have to shout or even wear the flag on your chest. And if, I hope to God, we manage to compete well, then we’ll definitely sing the anthem.”

The Russian national hockey team addressed a letter to president Vladimir Putin requesting that he allow Russian athletes to go to Pyeongchang as neutral athletes, according to Sport-Express.

Putin is expected to make his first public comments Wednesday on the IOC decision to ban Russia.

Kovalchuk chose to stay in the KHL this season rather than explore an NHL return due largely to the NHL not participating in the Olympics.

Kovalchuk shares the Russian men’s record of four Olympic hockey appearances with Sergei Gonchar and Pavel Datsyuk. Datsyuk, a 39-year-old, four-time NHL All-Star, is also eligible for the Olympics as he plays in the KHL.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russian figure skating star iffy on Olympics as neutral athlete

U.S. athletes react to Russia Olympic decision

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 4:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Ilya Kovalchuk urges Russia hockey players to go to Olympics Russia banned from Olympics; athletes can compete as neutrals Yevgenia Medvedeva won’t commit to Olympics as neutral athlete

The immediate reaction from many athletes after the International Olympic Committee’s decision was this: Will Russia compete at all?

Russia was likely to be a medal factor in Pyeongchang in several sliding sports, primarily men’s bobsled, men’s skeleton, women’s skeleton and men’s luge.

U.S. veteran luger Chris Mazdzer said many Russians on the World Cup circuit had told him in recent weeks that they expected a full ban, and he’s wondering if President Vladimir Putin could decide to boycott.

“Putin could just say, ‘You can’t compete,’ and they won’t,” Mazdzer said.

Erin Hamlin, a 2014 Olympic luge bronze medalist, said she wouldn’t be surprised if Russians weren’t in Pyeongchang at all.

“Russia is such a proud nation,” Hamlin said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if they were not allowed to.”

Olympic skeleton bronze medalist Matt Antoine was wrong, and was thrilled.

The American has been very outspoken in his criticism of how the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency has handled sanctioning Russia and its athletes for their roles in the state-sponsored doping scandal in Sochi.

He was “truly in shock” when he heard the IOC ruling that will bar Russia from Pyeongchang and allow clean Russian athletes to compete under the Olympic Flag.

“It is without a doubt the correct decision and the only option that allows for athletes, nations, and fans to continue to believe in the Olympic movement,” Antoine said.

Antoine said the decision was bold, and that athletes are celebrating the IOC’s stance.

“Dedicated athletes around the world thank you,” Antoine said.

More reactions from U.S. Olympic hopefuls are below.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russian figure skating star iffy on Olympics as neutral athlete

Russia banned from Olympics; athletes can compete as neutrals

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 5, 2017, 3:49 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Winter Olympics

U.S. athletes react to Russia Olympic decision Ilya Kovalchuk urges Russia hockey players to go to Olympics Yevgenia Medvedeva won’t commit to Olympics as neutral athlete

Russia’s Olympic Committee was banned from the PyeongChang Olympics due to the nation’s doping scandal, but individual Russian athletes will be invited to compete at the Winter Games as neutrals under the Olympic Flag.

The full IOC announcement is here.

Russian athletes deemed “clean” by a panel will be invited to compete under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).” No Russian flag, anthem or uniforms.

Rather, if an OAR team wins gold, the Olympic Anthem will play just as it did for the Unified Team at the 1992 Albertville Games.

The IOC said the athletes will be invited via “strict conditions” detailed here:

  • Athletes must not have been had a doping violation.
  • Athletes must have undergone pre-Games targeted drug tests recommended by a testing task force.
  • Athletes must have undergone any other testing requirements specified to ensure a level playing field.

“This was an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sport,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a press release, adding that he does not anticipate a boycott by Russian athletes. “The IOC [executive board], after following due process, has issued proportional sanctions for this systemic manipulation while protecting the clean athletes. This should draw a line under this damaging episode and serve as a catalyst for a more effective anti-doping system led by WADA.”

The decision clears a path for Russian winter sports stars like figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva and short track speed skater Viktor Ahn to PyeongChang.

Medvedeva spoke at the IOC meeting in Switzerland on Tuesday. Read what she said here.

“Invited athletes will participate, be it in individual or team competitions, under the name ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR),'” the IOC release read.

Bach repeated that statement when asked how it affects Russian hockey and curling teams and relays.

The International Ice Hockey Federation was not ready to comment on the situation immediately after the announcement, according to hockey media.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to comment on the decision Wednesday, according to Russian media.

The next steps for Russian athletes and officials are expected to be discussed at a meeting next Tuesday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko was banned from the Olympics for life. The Russia Olympic Committee was fined $15 million.

Russia Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov, whose IOC membership was suspended, apologized before Tuesday’s announcement, Bach said. Bach declined to detail for what Zhukov apologized, but Zhukov’s speech was later published.

“As the exclusive U.S. media rights holder through 2032, we believe in clean competition and strong actions to ensure it,” NBC Sports said in a statement. “Therefore, we fully support today’s IOC decision, which levels significant sanctions against the guilty, but also provides a path for clean athletes to compete in PyeongChang.”

MORE: Russian stars await Olympic invites | U.S. athletes react

Russia’s doping scandal emanates from the Sochi Olympics, where it was reported in May 2016 that athletes on performance-enhancing substances were protected by a urine-swapping scheme.

Late-night swaps of dirty samples for clean urine stored months earlier went via a “mouse hole” into a secured room at the Sochi testing laboratory.

Secret service agents had found a way to break into tamper-proof sample bottles and return them with clean urine, claimed whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of a Moscow drug-testing lab.

After investigations, the International Olympic Committee last month began stripping Russia of Sochi Olympic medals (11 of its Sochi-leading 33 medals so far) and banning athletes from the Olympics for life (25 so far). A full list is here.

The last nation to be banned from a Winter Olympics was South Africa, which was barred from 1964 through 1992 due to its apartheid policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 100 Olympic storylines 100 days out from PyeongChang