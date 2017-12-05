TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Russia banned from Olympics; athletes can compete as neutrals

By Nick ZaccardiDec 5, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
Russia’s Olympic Committee was banned from the PyeongChang Olympics due to the nation’s doping scandal, but individual Russian athletes will be invited to compete at the Winter Games as neutrals under the Olympic Flag.

The full IOC announcement is here.

Russian athletes deemed “clean” by a panel will be invited to compete under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).” No Russian flag, anthem or uniforms.

Rather, if an OAR team wins gold, the Olympic Anthem will play just as it did for the Unified Team at the 1992 Albertville Games.

The IOC said the athletes will be invited via “strict conditions” detailed here:

  • Athletes must not have been had a doping violation.
  • Athletes must have undergone pre-Games targeted drug tests recommended by a testing task force.
  • Athletes must have undergone any other testing requirements specified to ensure a level playing field.

“This was an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sport,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a press release, adding that he does not anticipate a boycott by Russian athletes. “The IOC [executive board], after following due process, has issued proportional sanctions for this systemic manipulation while protecting the clean athletes. This should draw a line under this damaging episode and serve as a catalyst for a more effective anti-doping system led by WADA.”

The decision clears a path for Russian winter sports stars like figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva and short track speed skater Viktor Ahn to PyeongChang.

“Invited athletes will participate, be it in individual or team competitions, under the name ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR),'” the IOC release read.

Bach repeated that statement when asked how it affects Russian hockey and curling teams and relays.

The International Ice Hockey Federation was not ready to comment on the situation immediately after the announcement, according to hockey media.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to comment on the decision Wednesday, according to Russian media.

The next steps for Russian athletes and officials are expected to be discussed at a meeting next Tuesday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko was banned from the Olympics for life. The Russia Olympic Committee was fined $15 million.

Russia Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov, whose IOC membership was suspended, apologized before Tuesday’s announcement, Bach said. Bach declined to detail for what Zhukov apologized.

“As the exclusive U.S. media rights holder through 2032, we believe in clean competition and strong actions to ensure it,” NBC Sports said in a statement. “Therefore, we fully support today’s IOC decision, which levels significant sanctions against the guilty, but also provides a path for clean athletes to compete in PyeongChang.”

MORE: List of Russian stars awaiting Olympic invitations

Russia’s doping scandal emanates from the Sochi Olympics, where it was reported in May 2016 that athletes on performance-enhancing substances were protected by a urine-swapping scheme.

Late-night swaps of dirty samples for clean urine stored months earlier went via a “mouse hole” into a secured room at the Sochi testing laboratory.

Secret service agents had found a way to break into tamper-proof sample bottles and return them with clean urine, claimed whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of a Moscow drug-testing lab.

After investigations, the International Olympic Committee last month began stripping Russia of Sochi Olympic medals (11 of its Sochi-leading 33 medals so far) and banning athletes from the Olympics for life (25 so far). A full list is here.

The last nation to be banned from a Winter Olympics was South Africa, which was barred from 1964 through 1992 due to its apartheid policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

List of potential stars on Olympic OAR team of Russian athletes

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 5, 2017, 2:53 PM EST
Medal contenders and stars who could be invited to the PyeongChang Olympics to compete for the neutral Olympic athlete from Russia (OAR) team …

Alpine Skiing
Alexander Khoroshilov
Slalom
Fifth at 2017 World Championships
Third in 2014-15 World Cup standings

Biathlon
Anton Shipulin
Second in 2016-17 World Cup overall standings

Yekaterina Yurlova-Percht
2015 World champion, 15km individual

Cross-Country Skiing
Sergey Ustiugov
Five medals at 2017 World Championships
Second in 2016-17 World Cup overall standings
2017 Tour de Ski champion

Curling
Anna Sidorova
Medals at each of the last four world championships

Figure Skating
Yevgenia Medvedeva
2016, 2017 World champion
Undefeated for two years

Alina Zagitova
Second in 2017-18 Grand Prix standings
2017 World junior champion

Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov
Pairs
2017 World bronze medalists

Freestyle Skiing
Ilya Burov
Aerials
Fourth in 2014-15 World Cup standings
Fifth in 2015-16 World Cup standings
Missed most of 2016-17 season with injuries

Alexandr Smyshlyaev
Moguls
2014 Olympic bronze medalist
2015 World bronze medalist
Missed 2016-17 season due to injury

Hockey
Ilya Kovalchuk
Four-time Olympian
Three-time NHL All-Star

Pavel Datsuyk
Four-time Olympian
Russian captain in Sochi
Four-time NHL All-Star

Luge
Roman Repilov
2017 World silver medalist
2016-17 World Cup champion

Semyon Pavlichenko
Second in 2017-18 World Cup standings

Tatiana Ivanova
2016 World bronze medalist
Third in 2016-17 World Cup standings

Short Track Speed Skating
Viktor Ahn
Eight Olympic medals
Six Olympic gold medals
Most decorated male athlete at Sochi Olympics (three golds, one bronze)

Semyon Elistratov
2015 World champion, 1500m

Skeleton
Nikita Tregubov
2017 World bronze medalist

Snowboarding
Vic Wild
Parallel Giant Slalom
2014 Olympic champion

Alena Zavarzina
Parallel Giant Slalom
2014 Olympic bronze medalist
2016-17 World Cup champion

Speed Skating
Pavel Kulizhnikov
2016 World champion, 500m and 1000m

Denis Yuskov
2017-18 World Cup leader, 1500m
2016 World champion, 1500m

Nathan Chen eyes biggest U.S. win since Sochi; Grand Prix Final preview

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 5, 2017, 10:55 AM EST
In the nearly four years since the Sochi Olympics, U.S. skaters earned world championships medals and topped Grand Prix series events. Even captured world junior titles.

But this week, two months before PyeongChang, could come the most prestigious victory for a U.S. skater since Meryl Davis and Charlie White became the first U.S. Olympic ice dance champions.

This week is the Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual competition after the world championships. It’s also the most exclusive, taking the top six per discipline from the fall Grand Prix series.

And it’s the single biggest indicator of Olympic medal prospects among all pre-PyeongChang competitions this season.

There are six total U.S. entries at the Final in Nagoya, Japan, matching the nation’s biggest-ever contingent — three each in the men’s event and ice dance.

A preview of all four disciplines:

GRAND PRIX FINAL: TV Schedule | Entries/Rankings

MEN
U.S. champion Nathan Chen is the only undefeated male skater in the world this season. He enters Nagoya as a co-favorite at worst with world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan.

The world’s other top men’s skaters — world gold and bronze medalists Yuzuru Hanyu and Jin Boyang and two-time world champion Javier Fernandez — aren’t in Nagoya this week. Each dealt with illness or injury this fall but is expected to be fine for the Olympics, where they should join Chen and Uno as the medal favorites.

The absences would take some of the prestige out of a Chen win this week. But beating Uno — the highest-scoring man this season — and wiping away the memory of an error-filled Skate America free skate would be very beneficial.

The last U.S. singles skater to win the Grand Prix Final was Alissa Czisny in 2010. The last U.S. man, Evan Lysacek in 2009 en route to Olympic gold.

Chen and Uno are joined in Nagoya but the 2015 and 2016 U.S. champions — Jason Brown and Adam Rippon — and Russians Mikhail Kolyada and Sergei Voronov.

For Brown and Rippon, just getting to the Grand Prix Final boosts their resumes to be chosen by a committee for the three-man Olympic team following nationals in one month. Though Brown didn’t qualify for the Final outright. He got in with Jin’s withdrawal last week.

WOMEN
The winner here will likely not become the Olympic favorite.

That’s because Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, undefeated for two years, is out with a broken foot (but expected back if not for the Russian Championships, then definitely the European Championships in January).

In her absence, training partner Alina Zagitova, the 15-year-old world junior champion, enters with the best credentials this season — aside from Medvedeva, the only woman to win both Grand Prix starts plus highest score in the world.

The most likely challengers are Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner, runner-up to Medvedeva in her two Grand Prix starts, and Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond and Japanese Satoko Miyahara, past world silver medalists.

No American in the field for a second straight year.

ICE DANCE
The Grand Prix season brought a change. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the world champions in 2015 and 2016, posted the two highest scores of all time in their two Grand Prix starts.

They broke the world record held by Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who won all three of their head-to-heads with the French last season, including at the world championships.

This will be their first head-to-head this season. It will determine the Olympic favorite.

Nobody else has been within five points of the French or Canadians this season, a clear dividing line in dance rankings.

The favorites to join them on the podium have to be U.S. champions Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, who did just that at last season’s Grand Prix Final and worlds.

In winning Skate America, the Shibutanis posted the second-highest U.S. score under an eight-year system. It trailed only Davis and White from the Sochi Olympics.

Joining the Shibutanis at the Grand Prix Final for a third straight year are U.S. silver and bronze medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Chock and Bates haven’t beaten the Shibutanis since the 2015 Grand Prix Final, and Hubbell and Donohue never have.

Those three couples are overwhelming favorites to make up the U.S. Olympic ice dance contingent named after nationals.

PAIRS
An event that looked wide open after last year’s Grand Prix Final has since been dominated by Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong. They are the biggest favorites in this week’s field.

Sui and Han are undefeated since returning from Sui’s ankle and foot surgeries in February, including leading the world rankings by 10 points this season.

Their primary competition this week may be the world-record score of 237.71 set by Sochi Olympic champions Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov, who are no longer active. Sui and Han put up a personal-best 234.53 last time out.

A few teams are jockeying to be the primary challenger.

Russians Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov rank No. 2 in the world this season by total score and also won both of their Grand Prix starts.

Germans Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, the world silver medalists, won the most recent Grand Prix, Skate America, with a personal-best free skate.

Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford and Russians Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov each have season’s best scores within 2.03 points of Tarasova and Morozov.

MORE: Figure skating season broadcast schedule