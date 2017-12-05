TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Yevgenia Medvedeva won’t commit to Olympics as neutral athlete

By Nick ZaccardiDec 5, 2017, 3:42 PM EST
Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, the Olympic figure skating gold-medal favorite, reportedly said in a speech to International Olympic Committee members that she “can not accept” competing in PyeongChang as a neutral athlete.

That comment came before the IOC announced that Russia is banned from the Winter Games, with clean Russian athletes allowed to compete as neutrals by invitation only.

Medvedeva reportedly said after Tuesday’s announcement that it was too early to answer whether she would skate in PyeongChang as a neutral athlete.

Her full speech is here, according to Russian media. A translation, according to Icenetwork.com, is here.

Medvedeva was the only active athlete with the Russian delegation at the IOC executive board meeting in Switzerland, led by Russia Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov.

She is not competing at this week’s Grand Prix Final due to a broken foot.

Medvedeva, 18, hasn’t lost in more than two years and won the last two world championships.

U.S. athletes react to Russia Olympic decision

Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 4:29 PM EST
The immediate reaction from many athletes after the International Olympic Committee’s decision was this: Will Russia compete at all?

Russia was likely to be a medal factor in Pyeongchang in several sliding sports, primarily men’s bobsled, men’s skeleton, women’s skeleton and men’s luge.

U.S. veteran luger Chris Mazdzer said many Russians on the World Cup circuit had told him in recent weeks that they expected a full ban, and he’s wondering if President Vladimir Putin could decide to boycott.

“Putin could just say, ‘You can’t compete,’ and they won’t,” Mazdzer said.

Erin Hamlin, a 2014 Olympic luge bronze medalist, said she wouldn’t be surprised if Russians weren’t in Pyeongchang at all.

“Russia is such a proud nation,” Hamlin said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if they were not allowed to.”

Olympic skeleton bronze medalist Matt Antoine was wrong, and was thrilled.

The American has been very outspoken in his criticism of how the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency has handled sanctioning Russia and its athletes for their roles in the state-sponsored doping scandal in Sochi.

He was “truly in shock” when he heard the IOC ruling that will bar Russia from Pyeongchang and allow clean Russian athletes to compete under the Olympic Flag.

“It is without a doubt the correct decision and the only option that allows for athletes, nations, and fans to continue to believe in the Olympic movement,” Antoine said.

Antoine said the decision was bold, and that athletes are celebrating the IOC’s stance.

“Dedicated athletes around the world thank you,” Antoine said.

More reactions from U.S. Olympic hopefuls are below.

Ilya Kovalchuk urges Russia hockey players to go to Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiDec 5, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
Ilya Kovalchuk, a four-time Olympian and three-time NHL All-Star, hopes to compete in Pyeongchang. And he hopes other Russians will join him as neutral athletes.

“It will unite the country,” he said, according to a Reuters translation of an R-Sport report. “All clean athletes must go.”

The 34-year-old Kovalchuk, who is eligible for the Olympics since he now plays in the KHL, was earlier Tuesday named to the Russian roster for a pre-Olympic tournament that starts next week.

“Patriotism and love for your country, it’s in your heart,” Kovalchuk said, according to The Associated Press. “For that you don’t have to shout or even wear the flag on your chest. And if, I hope to God, we manage to compete well, then we’ll definitely sing the anthem.”

The Russian national hockey team addressed a letter to president Vladimir Putin requesting that he allow Russian athletes to go to Pyeongchang as neutral athletes, according to Sport-Express.

Putin is expected to make his first public comments Wednesday on the IOC decision to ban Russia.

Kovalchuk chose to stay in the KHL this season rather than explore an NHL return due largely to the NHL not participating in the Olympics.

Kovalchuk shares the Russian men’s record of four Olympic hockey appearances with Sergei Gonchar and Pavel Datsyuk. Datsyuk, a 39-year-old, four-time NHL All-Star, is also eligible for the Olympics as he plays in the KHL.

