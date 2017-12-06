TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Shaun White
Getty Images

Shaun White, snowboarders open Olympic qualifying

By Nick ZaccardiDec 6, 2017, 6:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Tonya Harding gets ovation at ‘I, Tonya’ premiere (video) Vladimir Putin allows Russians to compete at Pyeongchang Olympics Canada gets back-to-back wins over U.S. in pre-Olympic hockey series

U.S. Olympic halfpipe snowboarding qualification starts Thursday. Shaun White hopes it goes a little smoother than four years ago — and much smoother than his preseason training.

White is expected to earn one of three automatic Olympic men’s spots once the four-event selection process finishes in mid-January. He’s arguably the Olympic gold-medal favorite.

The two-time Olympic champion will clinch his fourth Winter Games berth if he is the top American in two of the events, starting with a Grand Prix in Copper Mountain, Colo., this week.

Qualifiers are Thursday. The final is Saturday. A full broadcast schedule is at the bottom of this story.

Realistically, one win and another podium would probably be enough for one of the three spots. The safety net is a potential fourth spot, which would be handed out by a selection committee later in January.

All four men from the 2014 U.S. Olympic team are on the Copper entry list — White, Greg BretzDanny Davis and Taylor Gold. So are three of the women — Kelly ClarkArielle Gold and Hannah Teter — plus 17-year-old star Chloe Kim.

Sochi gold medalist Kaitlyn Farrington retired in 2015 due to a spine condition.

For the men and women, Olympic qualifying is structured the same.

White goes in trying to become the oldest U.S. Olympic men’s halfpipe snowboarder in the sport’s 20-year history at the Winter Games. He was already the oldest U.S. man on the 2010 and 2014 Olympic teams.

He’s back at the top of his sport.

White competed just once after his fourth-place finish in Sochi until December 2015. He changed coaches, underwent surgery on his long troublesome left ankle and dropped both slopestyle and his band.

The new White was 11th at January’s Winter X Games — his worst finish there since 2000 — but then finished first, second and first in his last three events of the 2016-17 season.

He peaked at the finale, the U.S. Open in Vail, Colo. White landed a cab double cork 1440 and a double McTwist 1260 in one run for the first time, according to The Associated Press.

Significant crashes curtailed training before this season.

In early September, White badly bruised his hip and his liver in New Zealand, which caused him to urinate blood. Doctors told him to take a few weeks off.

Then in October, White needed 62 stitches across his forehead, lips and tongue after a faceplant on a double flip 1440.

White is no stranger to this kind of thing, especially in an Olympic season.

In 2013-14, he withdrew before his season opener with an ankle injury from a training crash. Then he withdrew during the first Olympic selection event with a left ankle sprain. Finally, he spent a few minutes lying on the ground after this crash one month before the Olympics.

This week’s event in Copper also marks the second Olympic selection event for snowboard big air/slopestyle and ski halfpipe.

Olympic qualifying for snowboard big air/slopestyle is the same as halfpipe, except there are five total selection events instead of four and the automatic Olympic berths put riders in two Olympic events. Slopestyle makes its second Olympic appearance in Pyeongchang; big air its first.

The first big air/slopestyle qualifier was last season, when 17-year-old Red Gerard and Sochi slopestyle champion Jamie Anderson grabbed wins. If either is the top American in Sunday’s big air finals, they clinch an Olympic berth in both big air and slopestyle.

In ski halfpipe, Sochi gold medalist Maddie Bowman and Torin Yater-Wallace were the top Americans in the first selection event last season. If Yater-Wallace wins Friday, he clinches his second Olympic berth, while Bowman can all but wrap one up with a victory.

One skier who won’t qualify for Pyeongchang this week (or next week) is Gus Kenworthy. Perhaps the world’s most famous freeskier was second to Yater-Wallace in the first selection event last season but failed to advance out of qualifying Wednesday.

Olympic freeskiing and snowboarding qualifying continues in Breckenridge, Colo., next week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shaun White details crash that led to 62 stitches

U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Finals
Friday
Ski Halfpipe
1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE

Saturday
Snowboard Halfpipe
1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE
4 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

Ski Halfpipe
1 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

Sunday
Snowboard Big Air
1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE
8 p.m. ET — NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar should spend life in prison

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 6, 2017, 3:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

McKayla Maroney wrote that Larry Nassar “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison” in a letter of testimony to a judge presiding over one of the ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor’s cases.

“Dr Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney wrote. “He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar, 54, will be sentenced for child pornography crimes in a Michigan court on Thursday. Federal prosecutors asked for a 60-year prison sentence.

He pleaded guilty last month to molesting teens and younger girls with his hands in two other cases in state court.

London Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Maroney, plus 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher and many other gymnasts, said they were victims when Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics.

“I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there, were unnecessary, and disgusting,” Maroney wrote.

In an October social media post, Maroney said she was molested by Nassar starting at age 13 with the abuse continuing through the 2012 Olympics, when she was 16.

“This experience has been shattering to McKayla,” Maroney’s mother wrote in her testimony letter. “She has transformed from a bubbly, positive, loving, world class athlete into a young adult who was deeply depressed, at timessuicidal and essentially descended into an emotional abyss. At times I was unsure whether I would open her bedroom door and find her dead.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: Feds seek 60-year prison sentence for ex-USA Gymnastics doctor

Tonya Harding gets ovation at ‘I, Tonya’ premiere (video)

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 6, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Yevgenia Medvedeva won’t commit to Olympics as neutral athlete Nathan Chen eyes biggest U.S. win since Sochi; Grand Prix Final preview Ashley Wagner changes free skate one month before nationals

Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding received an ovation after the premiere of “I, Tonya,” a dark comedy film about her life, on Tuesday night.

“I am specially excited that she got to watch it all with you,” actress Margot Robbie, who plays the film’s title role, said on stage. “Let’s give a round of applause to the woman at the center of this story, Tonya Harding.”

Harding then came on stage and received a hug from the Australian actress. Video is here.

Harding also posed for red-carpet photos at the Los Angeles premiere — it hits theaters Friday — with Robbie.

The Australian actress previously said she met Harding and that the skater was complimentary of the film and Robbie’s skating.

“I wanted there to be a clear distinction between the ‘real’ Tonya and the one I would be playing,” Robbie said, according to W Magazine. “I didn’t want to sugarcoat her. … The more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view. I’m on her side 100 percent. I don’t think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted. There are cool misfits, and then there is Tonya. She didn’t fit in. And I love that.”

The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Harding, 47, was actually skating in October after losing weight, according to People magazine, citing an unnamed friend in People magazine.

On Jan. 6, 1994, Olympic teammate Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the right leg by a hitman hired by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, in Detroit, where she was preparing for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Kerrigan’s bruised right knee kept her from competing at nationals, but she recovered in time for the Lillehammer 1994 Olympics. Harding won the U.S. Championship in her absence, so both went to the Olympics.

Tonya and Nancy became a media soap opera in Lillehammer with Super Bowl-like TV ratings. Kerrigan won silver, just behind Ukrainian Oksana Baiul. Harding broke a skate lace in her long program, reskated and finished eighth.

Four months later, Harding was banned for life by U.S. Figure Skating, which concluded that she had prior knowledge of the attack.

Robbie, who co-produced the film, said she thought the saga was fiction before signing up for the movie.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Figure skating season TV schedule

Tonya Harding, left, and Margot Robbie arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “I, Tonya” at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday. (AP)