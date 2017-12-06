TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Canada gets back-to-back wins over U.S. in pre-Olympic hockey series

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
WINNIPEG (AP) — Even after stopping 32 shots in a 2-0 shutout over the U.S. on Tuesday night, Canadian goaltender Genevieve Lacasse wasn’t about to take all the credit.

Lacasse led Canada in the pre-Olympic exhibition win, but said her teammates made the busy night easier.

“We kept them to the outside, and then any rebound in front of the net that I let out, our (defense) boxed out and our forwards got the puck out and it was just perfect,” she said.

Jillian Saulnier scored the game’s first goal with 3:10 left in the third period on a backhand shot past American goalie Alex Rigsby. Laura Fortino added an empty-netter with 44 seconds remaining.

Rigsby made 19 saves in the sixth of eight games between the rivals before the Olympics. The series is tied 3-3.

Canada was 0-for-3 on the power play, and the Americans went 0-for-5 in front of a crowd estimated at more than 11,000 at Bell MTS Place.

“You have to score on the power play, there’s just no two ways about it,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said. “We had some looks and good chances.”

Saulnier called her goal a “full-line” effort, from Brianne Jenner getting the puck in deep and Jennifer Wakefield battling for it with a defender along the boards.

“(The puck) ended up popping out to me and I was lucky to get around the defenseman and back it in with my backhand there,” she said.

The Americans led shots on goal 13-7 after the first period and then the pace and physicality picked up in the second, with some roughing and body-checking calls.

American winger Kendall Coyne challenged Lacasse twice, making her whip her glove to grab the puck. Coyne then made a slick move to get around Manitoba defender Halli Krzyzaniak and Lacasse turned aside the shot.

Shots on goal favored the Americans 25-15 after the second.

“We had great chances, we outshot them, but obviously that’s not going to be good enough to win,” Coyne said. “We’ve just got to figure out how to get one by whatever goalie’s in the net that night.”

Canada won 2-1 in overtime on Sunday before a crowd of 9,000 in St. Paul, Minn. Both teams are carrying 26 players before the cut to 23 for the Olympic roster on Jan. 1.

The teams face off again Dec. 15 in San Jose, Calif., followed by the final exhibition Dec. 17 in Edmonton.

Russian hockey star urges players to compete as neutrals

McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar should spend life in prison

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 6, 2017, 3:08 PM EST
McKayla Maroney wrote that Larry Nassar “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison” in a letter of testimony to a judge presiding over one of the ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor’s cases.

“Dr Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney wrote. “He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar, 54, will be sentenced for child pornography crimes in a Michigan court on Thursday. Federal prosecutors asked for a 60-year prison sentence.

He pleaded guilty last month to molesting teens and younger girls with his hands in two other cases in state court.

London Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Maroney, plus 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher and many other gymnasts, said they were victims when Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics.

“I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there, were unnecessary, and disgusting,” Maroney wrote.

In an October social media post, Maroney said she was molested by Nassar starting at age 13 with the abuse continuing through the 2012 Olympics, when she was 16.

“This experience has been shattering to McKayla,” Maroney’s mother wrote in her testimony letter. “She has transformed from a bubbly, positive, loving, world class athlete into a young adult who was deeply depressed, at timessuicidal and essentially descended into an emotional abyss. At times I was unsure whether I would open her bedroom door and find her dead.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tonya Harding gets ovation at ‘I, Tonya’ premiere (video)

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 6, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding received an ovation after the premiere of “I, Tonya,” a dark comedy film about her life, on Tuesday night.

“I am specially excited that she got to watch it all with you,” actress Margot Robbie, who plays the film’s title role, said on stage. “Let’s give a round of applause to the woman at the center of this story, Tonya Harding.”

Harding then came on stage and received a hug from the Australian actress. Video is here.

Harding also posed for red-carpet photos at the Los Angeles premiere — it hits theaters Friday — with Robbie.

The Australian actress previously said she met Harding and that the skater was complimentary of the film and Robbie’s skating.

“I wanted there to be a clear distinction between the ‘real’ Tonya and the one I would be playing,” Robbie said, according to W Magazine. “I didn’t want to sugarcoat her. … The more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view. I’m on her side 100 percent. I don’t think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted. There are cool misfits, and then there is Tonya. She didn’t fit in. And I love that.”

The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Harding, 47, was actually skating in October after losing weight, according to People magazine, citing an unnamed friend in People magazine.

On Jan. 6, 1994, Olympic teammate Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the right leg by a hitman hired by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, in Detroit, where she was preparing for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Kerrigan’s bruised right knee kept her from competing at nationals, but she recovered in time for the Lillehammer 1994 Olympics. Harding won the U.S. Championship in her absence, so both went to the Olympics.

Tonya and Nancy became a media soap opera in Lillehammer with Super Bowl-like TV ratings. Kerrigan won silver, just behind Ukrainian Oksana Baiul. Harding broke a skate lace in her long program, reskated and finished eighth.

Four months later, Harding was banned for life by U.S. Figure Skating, which concluded that she had prior knowledge of the attack.

Robbie, who co-produced the film, said she thought the saga was fiction before signing up for the movie.

Tonya Harding, left, and Margot Robbie arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “I, Tonya” at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday. (AP)