IOC publishes details of Russia bobsled star’s doping

Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 9:51 AM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An Olympic disciplinary panel says “powerful” evidence proved that two-time bobsled gold medalist Aleksandr Zubkov took part in the Sochi Winter Games doping conspiracy.

In its full decision published on Thursday of a Nov. 24 verdict, the IOC disciplinary panel chaired by Denis Oswald detailed why it disqualified Zubkov and banned him for life from the Olympics.

The verdicts states one sample had “an abnormally high level of salt” and two scratched bottles were tampered with.

Laboratory staff added salt to clean stored urine that was swapped in for steroid-tainted samples during the Olympics.

The panel says similar evidence exists in seven more cases from Russia’s Sochi bobsled teams.

Zubkov, who carried Russia’s flag at the Sochi Opening Ceremony, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, along with most of the other 25 Russians banned from the Olympics for life.

U.S. Olympic Committee fully plans to send teams to Pyeongchang

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 7, 2017, 9:09 AM EST
The U.S. Olympic Committee has not had any talks about the possibility of not sending a team to Pyeongchang, a spokesperson said Thursday, about 12 hours after the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations called it “an open question.”

“We have not had any discussions, either internally or with our government partners, about the possibility of not taking teams to the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” a USOC spokesperson said. “We plan on supporting two full delegations in Pyeongchang.”

On Wednesday night, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was asked, “Is the United States recommending that our team goes?” to the Olympics in a TV interview.

“There’s an open question,” Haley said. “I have not heard anything about that, but I do know that in the talks that we have — whether it’s Jerusalem, whether it’s North Korea — it’s always about, how do we protect the U.S. citizens in the area? Those are conversations that are happening daily.

“Certainly that’s a perfect opportunity for all of them [the athletes] to go and do something they’ve worked so hard for. What we will do is, we will make sure we’re taking every precaution possible to make sure that they’re safe and to know everything that’s going on around them.”

Nathan Chen tops Grand Prix Final short program (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 7, 2017, 7:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Nathan Chen is in position after the Grand Prix Final short program to claim the biggest win for a U.S. skater since the Sochi Olympics.

The 18-year-old national champion leads by 1.81 points after totaling 103.32 in Thursday’s short in Nagoya, Japan.

Chen hit a quadruple Lutz-triple toe loop combination, a quad flip and a triple Axel — with some low-grade landings — in the biggest event this season before the Olympics.

Chen can become the first U.S. singles skater to win the Grand Prix Final since Alissa Czisny in 2010 after Friday’s free skate.

Chen’s top rival in Nagoya, Japanese world silver medalist Shoma Uno, fell after landing his last jump, a triple Axel, and sits second in his hometown.

Past U.S. champions Jason Brown and Adam Rippon, the only men in the six-skater field not to attempt a quad jump, are fourth and sixth, respectively.

Grand Prix Final: Full Scores | TV Schedule

The Grand Prix Final is the second-biggest annual competition after the world championships. This season, it is the single biggest indicator of Olympic medal prospects.

It takes the top six skaters per discipline from the fall Grand Prix series. However, this season’s men’s field is lacking.

The world’s other top men’s skaters — world gold and bronze medalists Yuzuru Hanyu and Jin Boyang and two-time world champion Javier Fernandez — aren’t in Nagoya. Each dealt with illness or injury this fall but is expected to be fine for the Olympics, where they should join Chen and Uno as the medal favorites.

Chen broke out at last year’s Grand Prix Final in his first senior international season, topping the free skate to finish second overall behind Hanyu.

A month later, he became the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966 and the first man to land five quads in one program.

Then in February, he beat Hanyu and Uno at the Four Continents Championships at the Olympic venue. He entered worlds with medal hopes but finished sixth.

He is the only undefeated male singles skater this season.

Later Thursday, the short dance went to form.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron tallied a personal-best 82.07. They lead Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir by .54 going into Saturday’s free dance.

U.S. couples are in third, fourth and fifth place, led by national champions Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani.

Papadakis and Cizeron, the 2015 and 2016 World champions, lost all three head-to-heads with the 2010 Olympic champions Virtue and Moir last season.

But this season, the French bettered the world record at both of their Grand Prix events going into their first head-to-head with Virtue and Moir this week.

The pairs short brought the surprise of the day.

Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, the world champions and top-ranked skaters this season by 10 points, are in third place going into Saturday’s free skate.

That’s because Han fell on their side-by-side triple toe loops.

The leaders are Germans Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, the world silver medalists, by a slim six tenths of a point over world bronze medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia.

Grand Prix Final Short Programs
Men
1. Nathan Chen (USA) — 103.32
2. Shoma Uno (JPN) — 101.51
3. Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) — 99.22
4. Jason Brown (USA) — 89.02
5. Sergei Voronov (RUS) — 87.77
6. Adam Rippon (USA) — 86.19

Ice Dance
1. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 82.07
2. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 81.53
3. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 78.09
4. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 74.81
5. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 74.36
6. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) — 74.24

Pairs
1. Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 79.43
2. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 78.83
3. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 75.82
4. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (RUS) — 73.15
5. Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 72.18
6. Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (CHN) — 70.15