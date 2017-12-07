TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Larry Nassar, ex-USA Gymnastics doctor, gets 60 years in prison

Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former elite sports doctor whose sexual assault cases have rocked Michigan State University and the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

It’s the first of three prison sentences for Larry Nassar, who will learn his punishment in state court in January after pleading guilty to using his hands to molest girls at his campus office, his home and at a gymnastics club near Lansing, sometimes with parents in the room.

Separately, more than 100 women and girls are suing Nassar. Michigan State and USA Gymnastics also are defendants in many cases.

Nassar told U.S. District Judge Janet Neff that he has an addiction.

“You go back and you wonder how I got down this path to begin with,” he said. “I really did try to be a good person. … I hope one day I can be forgiven, and I’m going to take every day of your sentence to try to better myself.”

Neff followed the government’s recommended sentence, saying Nassar “should never again have access to children.”

She said the federal sentence won’t start until he completes his sentences for sexual assault, which effectively means the 54-year-old won’t be free again. Nassar faces at least 25 years in prison in the other cases.

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jamie Dantzscher said they were victims when Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics and accompanied them to workouts or international events.

Maroney was in the courtroom Thursday.

Nassar is a “monster” who “left scars on my psyche that may never go away,” she said in a letter to the judge.

The child porn was discovered last year. Nassar acknowledged that he dumped computer hard drives and paid $49 to have a laptop’s memory wiped clean to try to outfox police. The hard drives were found by investigators because the trash truck on his street was late.

In a statement, Michigan State said the 60-year sentence “represents another important step toward justice for the victims.” But victims and lawyers have been deeply critical of the school, claiming campus officials failed to recognize years ago that Nassar was a threat.

John Manly, an attorney representing many women and girls in lawsuits, said negotiations with Michigan State and a mediator failed to lead to an agreement this week. Michigan State declined to comment.

“We intend to fight for justice for the victims,” Manly said.

Aly Raisman wanted to read this letter in front of Larry Nassar

AP
By Nick ZaccardiDec 7, 2017, 1:16 PM EST
Titled “This is Survival,” Aly Raisman shared a testimony letter that she wrote to a judge before Larry Nassar was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison.

The full victim impact statement on The Players’ Tribune is here.

“Some days I feel happy and protected for sharing my story,” Raisman wrote. “Other days I have bad anxiety and either feel traumatized from Larry Nassar’s abuse or I fear something else will happen in the future.”

Raisman, captain of the last two U.S. Olympic champion gymnastics teams, first publicly said last month that she was sexually abused by Nassar when Nassar was a USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Raisman said that after Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in July, she was told that she could submit a statement for sentencing consideration and that she could read it in court in front of Nassar.

“After some internal back and forth, I decided I wanted to go to the sentencing and read the letter,” Raisman wrote. “I wanted to be present to not only show him I was strong, but also to explain how his abuse still impacts me today. … I needed to mentally prepare myself for speaking in front of this monster.”

Raisman said the judge denied victims the chance to speak one week before sentencing.

“I don’t want it to go unread,” Raisman wrote about her letter. “This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. Every time I share my story, it feels like the first time. I relive years of trauma. But this is part of my truth and part of my healing. This is survival.”

Raisman, 23, said Nassar first treated her when she was 15, though she was at first in denial that it was sexual abuse.

“I always thought he was weird, but I just thought he was weird,” Raisman said on TODAY last month. “I want people to know that I really didn’t know what was happening to me. He was a doctor, and he told me that his treatment would help heal all of my injuries. I was so young. I had never really worked with another doctor or trainer before. Everyone said he was the best.”

In her book, “Fierce,” Raisman said she would not get into specifics of what she called Nassar’s abuse, writing “that information is private.”

Raisman noted in her letter published Thursday that she was overcome with anxiety when thinking about what Nassar had done. Once, she lost consciousness while taking prescribed anxiety and sleeping medications.

“I woke up to my terrified mom calling 911,” Raisman wrote. “I was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital, where the doctors realized the issue was a side effect from one of the medications. My doctor has recommended that I try other medications to help me cope, but the trauma of what happened with those medications put me over the edge. It just added to the list of things I was anxious and stressed about.”

IOC publishes details of Russia bobsled star’s doping

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 9:51 AM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An Olympic disciplinary panel says “powerful” evidence proved that two-time bobsled gold medalist Aleksandr Zubkov took part in the Sochi Winter Games doping conspiracy.

In its full decision published on Thursday of a Nov. 24 verdict, the IOC disciplinary panel chaired by Denis Oswald detailed why it disqualified Zubkov and banned him for life from the Olympics.

The verdicts states one sample had “an abnormally high level of salt” and two scratched bottles were tampered with.

Laboratory staff added salt to clean stored urine that was swapped in for steroid-tainted samples during the Olympics.

The panel says similar evidence exists in seven more cases from Russia’s Sochi bobsled teams.

Zubkov, who carried Russia’s flag at the Sochi Opening Ceremony, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, along with most of the other 25 Russians banned from the Olympics for life.

