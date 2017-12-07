TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Visa Olympic partnership comes full circle in Pyeongchang

By Nick ZaccardiDec 7, 2017, 12:00 AM EST
The Pyeongchang Winter Games mark the 30th anniversary of Visa’s Olympic partnership, a run that has and should continue to produce plenty of highlights.

The slogan “Everywhere you want to be” has been joined with the Olympic Movement for three decades.

Famous Visa commercials included the Dream Team, Michael Phelps swimming across the Atlantic Ocean, the velvety voice of Morgan Freeman and U.S. women’s ski jumpers fight for equality.

In 2018, Visa will head back to where it all started in South Korea.

“Our first [Summer] Games were the Seoul Games in 1988,” said Chris Curtin, ‎Visa’s Global Head of New Platform Marketing Transformation and Chief Digital Officer. “So, we’re kind of coming home in our own way to South Korea after 30 years of having a relationship with the IOC.”

Visa, the official payment technology partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the only payment card accepted at Olympic venues, will debut an interactive shopping experience for fans in Pyeongchang and for viewers back home.

“We gear up for the Games just like these athletes do,” Curtin said. “It’s nothing short of a Herculean effort.”

At the Olympics, which open Feb. 9, fans can make purchases with wearable payment devices — gloves, commemorative stickers and Olympic pins.

For those watching via NBC Olympics, Visa Checkout will offer a first-time, real-time experience.

Viewers will be directed to a newly launched digital platform where they can browse and buy gear from the Team USA Shop worn by athletes from the ice and snow to the medal podium.

“When you see your favorite U.S. athlete, and you are like, gosh, I wish I had that USA vest or USA shirt, we’re going to offer that up on the website, and you can buy that in real time,” Curtin said.

Another round of Visa’s memorable Olympic commercials will debut over the next two months, featuring athletes such as the Nigerian bobsled team. No African nation has competed in Olympic bobsled before.

“There’s a World’s Fair element to the Olympics that allows for if not begs for brands like Visa to showcase their best,” Curtin said. “The Olympics are important to us because they share a lot of the same attributes that we do. They’re global in nature. They stand for and recognize excellence. There’s a sense of nationalism, but, frankly, they all live in a village together.”

Three U.S. cities talking to IOC about Winter Olympic bid

By Nick ZaccardiDec 8, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
Denver, Reno-Tahoe and Salt Lake City officials are discussing potential Winter Olympic bids with the International Olympic Committee before the March 31 declaration deadline for 2026, USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said Friday.

USOC leaders repeated they hope to bid for either the 2026 or 2030 Winter Games (preferably 2030) and that those are the three interested cities.

“We have encouraged the three cities from the U.S. that are interested in potentially hosting — Reno-Tahoe, Salt Lake City and Denver — to be in a dialogue with the IOC, and that is happening,” Blackmun said, adding that the USOC is “leaning” toward bidding for 2030 rather than 2026. “So, we’re very excited about the prospects of hosting, but nothing tangible to report in the way of timing.”

The IOC has not ruled out accepting multiple bids from the same country, but the USOC has not discussed that option.

“That is not a thought at this point,” Blackmun said. “We have not discussed that, although the IOC has been pretty clear that it’s very open-minded about having multiple cities host. I think it’s a little bit different thing to have multiple cities from one country competing to host.”

The USOC would rather bid for 2030 than 2026 to avoid challenges with the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

A USOC leader said in October that the U.S. wants to be part of the discussion if the IOC wants to award the 2026 and 2030 Olympics in one vote like it did for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. In that case, the USOC may be interested in entering the next round of bidding.

If not, then a wait for the 2030 bidding in another four years is the preferred option.

Traditionally, host cities are determined after a candidate process by an IOC members vote seven years before the Games.

However, the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games were awarded at the same time to Paris and Los Angeles in September.

The 2018 and 2022 Winter Games are both in East Asia. The last time the U.S. hosted the Winter Olympics was in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

“I think [IOC president] Thomas Bach has publicly stated that he would like to see the Winter Games return to a more traditional location,” USOC chairman Larry Probst said in September. “So, to me, that’s code for Europe or North America. … We’ll have to monitor that, see what the situation looks like and then develop our strategy for whether we’re going to bid for the next Winter Games or longer than that.”

The 2026 Olympics have one confirmed bid so far from Sion, Switzerland, though its future may hinge on a public vote. Sapporo, Japan, and Calgary have also expressed interest.

Sochi medalists David Wise, Devin Logan near Olympic spots

By Nick ZaccardiDec 8, 2017, 3:02 PM EST
Sochi medalists David Wise and Devin Logan just crowded the U.S. Olympic ski halfpipe qualifying standings.

Wise and Logan, who struggled in the first of five Olympic qualifiers last season, made up for it with first- and second-place finishes, respectively, at the second qualifier at the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday.

Wise, who in 2014 became the first Olympic ski halfpipe champion, won the men’s event with a 92.8-point run. He had been eighth in the first qualifier last February.

Logan, who won slopestyle silver in Sochi, finished second to Frenchwoman Marie Martinod on Friday. Martinod tallied 83, with Logan coming in at 79.6.

Logan, who is expected to try and qualify for Pyeongchang in both halfpipe and slopestyle, was 30th in the first qualifier in February.

Copper Results: Men | Women

In Olympic ski halfpipe qualifying, athletes must earn a pair of top-three finishes among the five Olympic selection events to be eligible for automatic Olympic berths.

So far, nobody has met that criteria through two of five events.

Four men and two women have a single top-three finish — Wise, Torin Yater-WallaceGus Kenworthy and Taylor Seaton and Logan and Sochi gold medalist Maddie Bowman.

No more than three men and three women can clinch Olympic berths via two top-three finishes, so tiebreakers could come into play. The tiebreaker is best two finishes, so a pair of wins seals the deal even though three qualifying events remain.

The U.S. Olympic halfpipe teams can include up to four men and four women, depending on how U.S. Ski & Snowboard decides to allocate its freestyle skiing quota spots.

The U.S. Grand Prix Olympic qualifier at Copper Mountain continues with snowboard halfpipe finals Saturday and snowboard slopestyle finals Sunday.

The next ski halfpipe qualifier is next week at Breckenridge, Colo.

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings
Ski Halfpipe
1. Torin Yater-Wallace — 145*
2. David Wise — 132*
3. Gus Kenworthy — 94*
4. Taylor Seaton — 64*
5. Aaron Blunck — 82

1. Maddie Bowman — 125*
2. Annalisa Drew — 95
3. Brita Sigourney — 90
4. Devin Logan — 81*
5. Carly Margulies — 72

**Has automatic qualifying minimum of two top-three results.
*Has one top-three result.

U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Finals
Saturday
Snowboard Halfpipe
1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE
4 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

Ski Halfpipe
1 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app (from Friday)

Sunday
Snowboard Big Air
1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE
8 p.m. ET — NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app