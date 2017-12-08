TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Sochi gold medalists eliminated from Canada Olympic curling trials

By Nick ZaccardiDec 8, 2017, 8:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin leads postponed World Cup race Nathan Chen wins Grand Prix Final … barely (video) IOC publishes details of Russia bobsled star’s doping

Brad Jacobs‘ reign as Olympic curling champion will end in February.

His team that won gold in Sochi was eliminated from the Canada Olympic Trials on Thursday night.

Jacobs, Ryan Fry, E. J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden are 3-4 at the trials in Ottawa with one game left.

Jacobs cannot mathematically get back into the top three (out of nine teams) to advance to the winner-goes-to-Pyeongchang playoffs.

“We came out here knowing that our fate was in our own hands and didn’t perform,” Jacobs said, according to the Canadian Press.

The Canadian Olympic curling team is one of the hardest to make of any Winter Games sports.

Three different Canadian skips won the last three Olympic titles and then lost the Olympic Trials four years later. In 2013, Jacobs’ team became the first to go undefeated at a Canada Olympic Trials.

Brad Gushue, who skipped gold-medal teams at the 2006 Olympics and 2017 Worlds, has clinched one of two spots in Saturday’s semifinal.

The semifinal winner will face a team skipped by Kevin Koe, who also skipped world champion teams in 2010 and 2016. Koe’s team is undefeated through seven games at trials.

Jacobs and Co. can do no more than watch Sunday’s final to see who will succeed them as Canada’s Olympic team.

“It’s a big surprise, it’s an incredible surprise,” Team Jacobs coach Caleb Flaxey said, according to the Canadian Press. “We didn’t expect to be in this situation.”

In the women’s tournament, Sochi gold medalist Jennifer Jones and world champion Rachel Homan play each other in the final round-robin session Friday night. Both are likely to make the three-team playoffs.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; new Sochi medal standings

Mikaela Shiffrin leads postponed World Cup race

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Hirscher storms back to win World Cup GS, Ligety takes 7th (video) Lindsey Vonn falls in super-G, second time in Lake Louise Mikaela Shiffrin wins first downhill; Lindsey Vonn 12th (video)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — A World Cup combined event was canceled because of thick fog on Friday, soon after Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in the opening slalom run.

The poor conditions wiped away Shiffrin’s chances of quickly adding to her overall lead in the standings. Organizers first pushed back the super-G start time and then decided to scrap it.

Still, the American defending overall champion could get a second chance on Saturday to win the event.

The International Ski Federation said it would talk with team coaches about letting Saturday’s scheduled super-G race double up as the second run of the combined.

Lindsey Vonn wasn’t surprised that racing was stopped.

“I don’t foresee the super-G being able to happen, it’s so foggy,” Vonn said after placing 25th in slalom, 3.33 seconds behind her American teammate. “You can’t even freeski down the hill.”

Organizers tried to defy the gloomy forecast by flipping the race order. Fog and strong winds higher up the hill made the super-G course too dangerous in the morning.

Shiffrin did not have the cleanest slalom run, but she finished .39 of a second ahead of Swiss rival Wendy Holdener. In February, Holdener won the combined gold medal when St. Moritz hosted the world championships.

Shiffrin trailed after almost losing her balance though the first steep section after a start on flat terrain, then gained time lower down.

In third place, world silver medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.21 seconds back.

Still, Shiffrin can still look with confidence to super-G races scheduled Saturday and Sunday having placed placing fifth in the speed discipline Sunday in Lake Louise, Alberta.

For the first time since March 2015, four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso started a World Cup race. She finished almost eight seconds behind the leader.

“It was fun to be back in the start, and I made it to the finish,” said Mancuso, who was returning from hip surgery. “Today was not the result of my injury. It was the result of lack of training.”

Mancuso is targeting the Olympic super-G.

The weather denied her a chance to race super-G on Friday.

“I felt like when I got up this morning and they changed the order, that I was being punked,” joked Mancuso, who hopes to start in the two World Cup super-G races this weekend.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Nathan Chen wins Grand Prix Final … barely (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 8, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Nathan Chen tops Grand Prix Final short program (video) Tonya Harding gets ovation at ‘I, Tonya’ premiere (video) Yevgenia Medvedeva won’t commit to Olympics as neutral athlete

Nathan Chen goes into 2018 — the Olympic year — as the only undefeated male figure skater this season after notching the most prestigious victory by an American since the Sochi Olympics.

The 18-year-old U.S. champion won the Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual competition and the biggest pre-Olympic event this season.

The last American singles skaters to do so were Alissa Czisny in 2010 and Evan Lysacek in 2009, the latter en route to Olympic gold. In fact, four of the five men to win the Grand Prix Final in Olympic seasons later won the Winter Games, too.

“I’m very happy with the results,” Chen said, “not very happy with the performance.”

Chen prevailed despite being outscored in Friday’s free skate by Japanese Shoma Uno, the world silver medalist and top-ranked skater in the world this season. Both skaters had a few errors in Friday’s free skate.

But Chen’s lead from Thursday’s short program allowed him to edge Uno by half a point overall — 286.51 to 286.01 — in one of the closest finishes in elite-level figure skating under a 13-year-old points system.

Chen fell on a quadruple toe loop, doubled what could have been a quadruple Salchow and turned out of the landing of another jump. He landed four quads.

“I made a couple mistakes and a lot of things to work on, but I’m happy,” said Chen, who struggled even more in his free skate at Skate America two weeks ago. “Throughout the season I’ve been able to prove myself. I’ve got to continue doing that at the U.S. Championships.”

Adam Rippon and Jason Brown, the two U.S. champions before Chen, finished fifth and sixth in the six-man field after counting one fall each in the free skate.

Still, they’re positioned well going into nationals next month, after which the three-man Olympic team will be named.

Grand Prix Final: Full Scores | TV Schedule

The Grand Prix Final is the single biggest indicator of Olympic medal prospects.

It takes the top six skaters per discipline from the fall Grand Prix series. However, this season’s men’s field was lacking.

The world’s other top skaters — world gold and bronze medalists Yuzuru Hanyu and Jin Boyang and two-time world champion Javier Fernandez — weren’t in Nagoya. Each dealt with illness or injury this fall but is expected to be fine for the Olympics, where they should join Chen and Uno as the medal favorites.

“Regardless of who’s there competitive-wise, you’re still going to have to do what you have to do,” Chen said. “So I think it really didn’t change too much in terms of my performance. But definitely in terms of practices, the environment of the competition, it does feel a little bit different.”

Chen broke out at last year’s Grand Prix Final in his first senior international season, topping the free skate to finish second overall behind Hanyu.

“Last year I wasn’t even expecting to be at the Grand Prix Final,” Chen said Friday. “This year I was able to win it.”

A month later, he became the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966 and the first man to land five quads in one program.

Then in February, he beat Hanyu and Uno at the Four Continents Championships at the Olympic venue. He entered worlds with medal hopes but finished sixth.

Earlier Friday, Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond topped a women’s short program that lacked Olympic favorite Yevgenia Medvedeva of Russia, who is out with a broken foot.

Osmond, the world silver medalist behind Medvedeva, led a group of six women who counted zero falls Friday. Her clean short included a triple flip-triple toe loop combination.

She leads another Russian, world junior champion Alina Zagitova, by .77 going into Saturday’s free skate. Zagitova ranks second in the world behind training partner Medvedeva this season.

There are no U.S. women in the Grand Prix Final for a second straight year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Tonya Harding gets ovation at film premiere

Grand Prix Final
Men’s Results
Gold: Nathan Chen (USA) — 286.51
Silver: Shoma Uno (JPN) — 286.01
Bronze: Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) — 282.00
4. Sergei Voronov (RUS) — 266.59
5. Adam Rippon (USA) — 254.33
6. Jason Brown (USA) — 253.81

Women’s Short Program
1. Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 77.04
2. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 76.27
3. Satoko Miyahara (JPN) — 74.61
4. Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 74.00
5. Wakaba Higuchi (JPN) — 73.26
6. Carolina Kostner (ITA) — 72.82