Sochi medalists David Wise, Devin Logan near Olympic spots

Sochi medalists David Wise and Devin Logan just crowded the U.S. Olympic ski halfpipe qualifying standings.

Wise and Logan, who struggled in the first of five Olympic qualifiers last season, made up for it with first- and second-place finishes, respectively, at the second qualifier at the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday.

Wise, who in 2014 became the first Olympic ski halfpipe champion, won the men’s event with a 92.8-point run. He had been eighth in the first qualifier last February.

Logan, who won slopestyle silver in Sochi, finished second to Frenchwoman Marie Martinod on Friday. Martinod tallied 83, with Logan coming in at 79.6.

Logan, who is expected to try and qualify for Pyeongchang in both halfpipe and slopestyle, was 30th in the first qualifier in February.

Copper Results: Men | Women

In Olympic ski halfpipe qualifying, athletes must earn a pair of top-three finishes among the five Olympic selection events to be eligible for automatic Olympic berths.

So far, nobody has met that criteria through two of five events.

Four men and two women have a single top-three finish — Wise, Torin Yater-Wallace, Gus Kenworthy and Taylor Seaton and Logan and Sochi gold medalist Maddie Bowman.

No more than three men and three women can clinch Olympic berths via two top-three finishes, so tiebreakers could come into play. The tiebreaker is best two finishes, so a pair of wins seals the deal even though three qualifying events remain.

The U.S. Olympic halfpipe teams can include up to four men and four women, depending on how U.S. Ski & Snowboard decides to allocate its freestyle skiing quota spots.

The U.S. Grand Prix Olympic qualifier at Copper Mountain continues with snowboard halfpipe finals Saturday and snowboard slopestyle finals Sunday.

The next ski halfpipe qualifier is next week at Breckenridge, Colo.

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings

Ski Halfpipe

1. Torin Yater-Wallace — 145*

2. David Wise — 132*

3. Gus Kenworthy — 94*

4. Taylor Seaton — 64*

5. Aaron Blunck — 82



1. Maddie Bowman — 125*

2. Annalisa Drew — 95

3. Brita Sigourney — 90

4. Devin Logan — 81*

5. Carly Margulies — 72

**Has qualifying minimum of two top-three results.

*Has one top-three result.

U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Finals

Saturday

Snowboard Halfpipe

1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE

4 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

Ski Halfpipe

1 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app (from Friday)

Sunday

Snowboard Big Air

1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE

8 p.m. ET — NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app