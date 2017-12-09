TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Jamaica Bobsled Jazmine Fenlator
IBSF

Jamaica women’s bobsled team challenges for Olympic spot

By Nick ZaccardiDec 9, 2017, 9:57 AM EST
1 Comment

Jamaica is in position to qualify an Olympic women’s bobsled team for the first time after achieving its best-ever elite international result Saturday.

But the standings are close, and there are plenty of qualifying races left.

Driver Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian (a 2014 U.S. Olympian) and brakewoman Carrie Russell (a 2013 World 4x100m champion in track and field) finished seventh in a World Cup in Winterberg, Germany.

Jamaica jumped from two spots out of the Olympic field to provisionally in the Olympic field by a small margin over a Romanian sled.

Qualifying races run to mid-January, but Saturday’s result could prove a game-changer.

Fenlator-Victorian and Russell competed in a sled Saturday that’s named “Mr. Cool Bolt” after “Cool Runnings” and Usain Bolt, according to International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation announcers.

They became the first Jamaican women to compete on the World Cup in 16 years.

Eleven Jamaicans have competed at the Winter Olympics — all men, and all bobsledders save ski cross racer Errol Kerr in 2010, according to Olympic historians.

Fenlator-Victorian, 32, announced her plan to switch representation to Jamaica (where her father is from) in 2015.

The year before, she finished 11th in her Olympic debut in Sochi with two-time Olympic track and field athlete Lolo Jones.

Fenlator-Victorian made here race debut for Jamaica in November 2016, posting second- and third-place finishes on the lower-level North American Cup before Saturday’s World Cup debut.

The seventh-place finish Saturday put Jamaica 24 points ahead of Romania for the last Olympic spot, but there are plenty of races left in qualifying and 24 points can be made up in one race.

Jamaica is also vying to qualify in two-man bobsled for Pyeongchang after making the Olympics in 2014 for the first time since 2002.

VIDEO: Tonya Harding gets ovation at film premiere

Jamaica bobsled
IBSF

Lindsey Vonn injured in World Cup super-G (video)

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
4 Comments

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished a World Cup super-G in extreme pain Saturday and was treated by race doctors for a back injury.

The American star crossed the finish line in obvious distress, in 24th place and 1.56 seconds behind the winner, and slumped to the snow. She compressed her back on the fifth gate, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Vonn stayed in the finish house to be treated, and one hour later limped slowly into a waiting car to be driven from the St. Moritz course.

Minutes earlier, her father Alan Kildow told The Associated Press his daughter was “OK.”

In a race interrupted several times by gusting crosswinds, Vonn wore the No. 4 bib and was left standing at the start gate during the first delay of about three minutes. She stayed warm with a thick jacket draped on her shoulders.

The surprise winner was Jasmine Flury of Switzerland, who had a career-best World Cup finish of fifth before Saturday.

MORE: Full results | Alpine season TV schedule

Starting No. 14, Flury raced down in bright sunshine and calm conditions to be one tenth of a second faster than teammate Michelle Gisin, who wore start bib No. 12.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third, .16 behind Flury. Weirather won the super-G last Sunday at Lake Louise, Canada, where Flury was seventh.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won a downhill Saturday, was 20th. Julia Mancuso, racing this weekend for the first time since March 2015, skied out about 15 seconds into her run.

Before getting into her car, Vonn stopped to congratulate Flury standing in the leader’s box.

The hood of Vonn’s U.S. team jacket was up to shield her face from TV cameras tracking her departure.

On the hill where she was injured at the world championships in February, Swiss star Lara Gut crashed into course-side netting after seeming to lose balance in the cross wind.

She appeared unhurt and later said on social media she planned to race Sunday’s super-G.

A super combined — to make up for Friday’s canceled race — has also been scheduled for Sunday, adding a slalom run after the super-G and combining the times, according to NBC Sports’ Steve Porino.

St. Moritz Super-G
1. Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:02.59
2. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.10
3. Tina Weirather (LIE) — +.16
20. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +1.37
24. Lindsey Vonn (USA) — +1.56
29. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +1.94
30. Laurenne Ross (USA) — +1.98
35. Patricia Mangan (USA) — +2.23
45. Stacey Cook (USA) — +2.94
49. Alice Merryweather (USA) — +3.65
DNF. Julia Mancuso (USA)
DNF. Alice McKennis (USA)
DNF. Jacqueline Wiles (USA)

Russian 15-year-old wins Grand Prix Final; U.S. gets ice dance bronze

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 9, 2017, 6:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

Russian women went one-two in the Grand Prix Final, even without their superstar.

Alina Zagitova, the 15-year-old training partner of injured world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva, won the biggest pre-Olympic competition this season in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.

Zagitova, the world junior champion undefeated in her first senior season, scored a personal-best 223.20 points to win the prestigious six-skater event.

Zagitova landed seven triple jumps with only minor errors, ranking only behind Medvedeva in top scores this season. Medvedeva withdrew before the Grand Prix Final, which she won the last two years, with a broken foot.

Zagitova prevailed by 6.92 points over countrywoman Maria Sotskova, all but assuring they will join Medvedeva on Russia’s three-woman Olympic team named later this winter. Assuming an IOC panel selects them.

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond was third. No U.S. women qualified for the Grand Prix Final for a second straight year.

Grand Prix Final: Full Scores | Full Season TV Schedule

In ice dance, France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke the world record total score for a third straight time in beating Canadian training partners Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir for the first time.

Papadakis and Cizeron, the 2015 and 2016 World champs, tallied 202.16 points and have broken 200 points three times. No other couple has done it once.

Virtue and Moir, who won gold and silver at the last two Olympics and were undefeated in their comeback season a year ago, matched their personal best with 199.86.

U.S. couples went third, fourth and fifth, led by national champions Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, who took their second straight Grand Prix Final bronze medal.

They did so with their lowest score of the season, a distant 14.16 points behind the French.

“It was not the performance we wanted to have today, unfortunately,” Alex Shibutani said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “We felt pretty good this week overall, and there was a lot of stuff that we made progress on, but I just had issues with the twizzles this week. That’s very uncharacteristic of me.”

The Shibutani siblings and fourth- and fifth-place finishers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are massive favorites to make up the three-couple U.S. Olympic team named after nationals in January.

German pair Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot pulled off the only surprise of the Grand Prix Final, toppling the world champions from China with the highest free skate score under a 13-year-old points system.

Savchenko, born in Ukraine, and Massot, born in France, didn’t officially become eligible to represent Germany at the Olympics until Massot finalized his citizenship last month.

They totaled the third-highest score ever, 236.68 points. Only the 2014 Olympic champions — Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov of Russia — have been better.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who were undefeated since returning from Sui’s ankle and foot surgeries in February, took silver, 5.79 points behind the Germans.

Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, the 2015 and 2016 World champions, took bronze. No Americans were in the field.

Grand Prix Final Results
Women
Gold: Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 223.20
Silver: Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 216.28
Bronze: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 215.16
4. Carolina Kostner (ITA) — 214.65
5. Satoko Miyahara (JPN) — 213.49
6. Wakaba Higuchi (JPN) — 202.11

Ice Dance
Gold: Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 202.16 WR
Silver: Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 199.86
Bronze: Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 188
4. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 187.4
5. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 187.15
6. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) — 185.23

Pairs
Gold: Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 236.68
Silver: Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 230.89
Bronze: Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 210.83
4. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (RUS) — 209.26
5. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 208.73
6. Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (CHN) — 207.14

Men (from Friday)
Gold: Nathan Chen (USA) — 286.51
Silver: Shoma Uno (JPN) — 286.01
Bronze: Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) — 282.00
4. Sergei Voronov (RUS) — 266.59
5. Adam Rippon (USA) — 254.33
6. Jason Brown (USA) — 253.81