Lindsey Vonn injured in World Cup super-G

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished a World Cup super-G in extreme pain Saturday and was treated by race doctors for a back injury.

The American star crossed the finish line in obvious distress, in 24th place and 1.56 seconds behind the winner, and slumped to the snow. She compressed her back on the fifth gate, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Vonn stayed in the finish house to be treated, and one hour later limped slowly into a waiting car to be driven from the St. Moritz course.

Minutes earlier, her father Alan Kildow told The Associated Press his daughter was “OK.”

In a race interrupted several times by gusting crosswinds, Vonn wore the No. 4 bib and was left standing at the start gate during the first delay of about three minutes. She stayed warm with a thick jacket draped on her shoulders.

The surprise winner was Jasmine Flury of Switzerland, who had a career-best World Cup finish of fifth before Saturday.

Starting No. 14, Flury raced down in bright sunshine and calm conditions to be one tenth of a second faster than teammate Michelle Gisin, who wore start bib No. 12.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third, .16 behind Flury. Weirather won the super-G last Sunday at Lake Louise, Canada, where Flury was seventh.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won a downhill Saturday, was 20th. Julia Mancuso, racing this weekend for the first time since March 2015, failed to finish.

Before getting into her car, Vonn stopped to congratulate Flury standing in the leader’s box.

The hood of Vonn’s U.S. team jacket was up to shield her face from TV cameras tracking her departure.

St. Moritz Super-G

1. Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:02.59

2. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.10

3. Tina Weirather (LIE) — +.16

20. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +1.37

24. Lindsey Vonn (USA) — +1.56

29. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +1.94

30. Laurenne Ross (USA) — +1.98

35. Patricia Mangan (USA) — +2.23

45. Stacey Cook (USA) — +2.94

49. Alice Merryweather (USA) — +3.65

DNF. Julia Mancuso (USA)

DNF. Alice McKennis (USA)

DNF. Jacqueline Wiles (USA)