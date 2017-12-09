TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Lindsey Vonn injured in World Cup super-G

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 7:04 AM EST
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished a World Cup super-G in extreme pain Saturday and was treated by race doctors for a back injury.

The American star crossed the finish line in obvious distress, in 24th place and 1.56 seconds behind the winner, and slumped to the snow. She compressed her back on the fifth gate, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Vonn stayed in the finish house to be treated, and one hour later limped slowly into a waiting car to be driven from the St. Moritz course.

Minutes earlier, her father Alan Kildow told The Associated Press his daughter was “OK.”

In a race interrupted several times by gusting crosswinds, Vonn wore the No. 4 bib and was left standing at the start gate during the first delay of about three minutes. She stayed warm with a thick jacket draped on her shoulders.

The surprise winner was Jasmine Flury of Switzerland, who had a career-best World Cup finish of fifth before Saturday.

MORE: Full results | Alpine season TV schedule

Starting No. 14, Flury raced down in bright sunshine and calm conditions to be one tenth of a second faster than teammate Michelle Gisin, who wore start bib No. 12.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third, .16 behind Flury. Weirather won the super-G last Sunday at Lake Louise, Canada, where Flury was seventh.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won a downhill Saturday, was 20th. Julia Mancuso, racing this weekend for the first time since March 2015, failed to finish.

Before getting into her car, Vonn stopped to congratulate Flury standing in the leader’s box.

The hood of Vonn’s U.S. team jacket was up to shield her face from TV cameras tracking her departure.

St. Moritz Super-G
1. Jasmine Flury (SUI) — 1:02.59
2. Michelle Gisin (SUI) — +.10
3. Tina Weirather (LIE) — +.16
20. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +1.37
24. Lindsey Vonn (USA) — +1.56
29. Breezy Johnson (USA) — +1.94
30. Laurenne Ross (USA) — +1.98
35. Patricia Mangan (USA) — +2.23
45. Stacey Cook (USA) — +2.94
49. Alice Merryweather (USA) — +3.65
DNF. Julia Mancuso (USA)
DNF. Alice McKennis (USA)
DNF. Jacqueline Wiles (USA)

Russian 15-year-old wins Grand Prix Final; U.S. gets ice dance bronze

By Nick ZaccardiDec 9, 2017, 6:42 AM EST
Russian women went one-two in the Grand Prix Final, even without their superstar.

Alina Zagitova, the 15-year-old training partner of injured world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva, won the biggest pre-Olympic competition this season in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.

Zagitova, the world junior champion undefeated in her first senior season, scored a personal-best 223.20 points to win the prestigious six-skater event.

Zagitova landed seven triple jumps with only minor errors, ranking only behind Medvedeva in top scores this season. Medvedeva withdrew before the Grand Prix Final, which she won the last two years, with a broken foot.

Zagitova prevailed by 6.92 points over countrywoman Maria Sotskova, all but assuring they will join Medvedeva on Russia’s three-woman Olympic team named later this winter. Assuming an IOC panel selects them.

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond was third. No U.S. women qualified for the Grand Prix Final for a second straight year.

Grand Prix Final: Full Scores | Full Season TV Schedule

In ice dance, France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke the world record total score for a third straight time in beating Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir for the first time.

Papadakis and Cizeron, the 2015 and 2016 World champs, tallied 202.16 points and have broken 200 points three times. No other couple has done it once.

Virtue and Moir, who won gold and silver at the last two Olympics and were undefeated in their comeback season a year ago, matched their personal best with 199.86.

U.S. couples went third, fourth and fifth, led by national champions Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, who took their second straight Grand Prix Final bronze medal.

They did so with their lowest score of the season, a distant 14.16 points behind the French.

“It was not the performance we wanted to have today, unfortunately,” Alex Shibutani said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “We felt pretty good this week overall, and there was a lot of stuff that we made progress on, but I just had issues with the twizzles this week. That’s very uncharacteristic of me.”

The Shibutani siblings and fourth- and fifth-place finishers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are massive favorites to make up the three-couple U.S. Olympic team named after nationals in January.

German pair Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot pulled off the only surprise of the Grand Prix Final, toppling the world champions from China with the highest free skate score under a 13-year-old points system.

Savchenko, born in Ukraine, and Massot, born in France, didn’t officially become eligible to represent Germany at the Olympics until Massot finalized his citizenship last month.

They totaled the third-highest score ever, 236.68 points. Only the 2014 Olympic champions — Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov of Russia — have been better.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who were undefeated since returning from Sui’s ankle and foot surgeries in February, took silver, 5.79 points behind the Germans.

Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, the 2015 and 2016 World champions, took bronze. No Americans were in the field.

Grand Prix Final Results
Women
Gold: Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 223.20
Silver: Maria Sotskova (RUS) — 216.28
Bronze: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 215.16
4. Carolina Kostner (ITA) — 214.65
5. Satoko Miyahara (JPN) — 213.49
6. Wakaba Higuchi (JPN) — 202.11

Ice Dance
Gold: Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 202.16 WR
Silver: Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 199.86
Bronze: Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 188
4. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 187.4
5. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 187.15
6. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) — 185.23

Pairs
Gold: Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 236.68
Silver: Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 230.89
Bronze: Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 210.83
4. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (RUS) — 209.26
5. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 208.73
6. Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (CHN) — 207.14

Men (from Friday)
Gold: Nathan Chen (USA) — 286.51
Silver: Shoma Uno (JPN) — 286.01
Bronze: Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) — 282.00
4. Sergei Voronov (RUS) — 266.59
5. Adam Rippon (USA) — 254.33
6. Jason Brown (USA) — 253.81

Three U.S. cities talking to IOC about Winter Olympic bid

By Nick ZaccardiDec 8, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
1 Comment

Denver, Reno-Tahoe and Salt Lake City officials are discussing potential Winter Olympic bids with the International Olympic Committee before the March 31 declaration deadline for 2026, USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said Friday.

USOC leaders repeated they hope to bid for either the 2026 or 2030 Winter Games (preferably 2030) and that those are the three interested cities.

“We have encouraged the three cities from the U.S. that are interested in potentially hosting — Reno-Tahoe, Salt Lake City and Denver — to be in a dialogue with the IOC, and that is happening,” Blackmun said, adding that the USOC is “leaning” toward bidding for 2030 rather than 2026. “So, we’re very excited about the prospects of hosting, but nothing tangible to report in the way of timing.”

The IOC has not ruled out accepting multiple bids from the same country, but the USOC has not discussed that option.

“That is not a thought at this point,” Blackmun said. “We have not discussed that, although the IOC has been pretty clear that it’s very open-minded about having multiple cities host. I think it’s a little bit different thing to have multiple cities from one country competing to host.”

The USOC would rather bid for 2030 than 2026 to avoid challenges with the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

A USOC leader said in October that the U.S. wants to be part of the discussion if the IOC wants to award the 2026 and 2030 Olympics in one vote like it did for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. In that case, the USOC may be interested in entering the next round of bidding.

If not, then a wait for the 2030 bidding in another four years is the preferred option.

Traditionally, host cities are determined after a candidate process by an IOC members vote seven years before the Games.

However, the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games were awarded at the same time to Paris and Los Angeles in September.

The 2018 and 2022 Winter Games are both in East Asia. The last time the U.S. hosted the Winter Olympics was in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

“I think [IOC president] Thomas Bach has publicly stated that he would like to see the Winter Games return to a more traditional location,” USOC chairman Larry Probst said in September. “So, to me, that’s code for Europe or North America. … We’ll have to monitor that, see what the situation looks like and then develop our strategy for whether we’re going to bid for the next Winter Games or longer than that.”

The 2026 Olympics have one confirmed bid so far from Sion, Switzerland, though its future may hinge on a public vote. Sapporo, Japan, and Calgary have also expressed interest.

MORE: Shaun White details crash that led to 62 stitches