TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn withdraws from World Cup race due to back injury

Associated PressDec 10, 2017, 9:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — After injuring her back in a World Cup race, Lindsey Vonn withdrew from another scheduled super-G on Sunday before the race was canceled due to fog.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to race today,” Vonn wrote on her Twitter account 45 minutes before the original scheduled start.

“I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics,” said the American star, who won the downhill title at the 2010 Vancouver Games but missed the 2014 Sochi Games due to injury.

Vonn jarred her back Saturday early in a World Cup super-G on the same St. Moritz course, and completed the race in obvious pain in 24th place.

Late Saturday on Twitter, she described the injury as “an acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction,” though she had not had an MRI.

Vonn added Sunday: “I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February.”

The Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea are staged Feb. 9-25.

Fog and strong winds high on the mountain had already forced race organizers Sunday to shorten the scheduled race and use a lower start gate.

The 10:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) start was pushed back to 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) before organizers gave in to the thick fog shrouding the mountain.

The super-G was intended to be a stand-alone race and also double up as the first leg of a combined event with an afternoon slalom run. The combined was also canceled.

Neither Sochi curling gold-medal team will defend Olympic title

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 9, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim wins, Shaun White third to open Olympic qualifying (video) Olympic figure skating team event qualifiers announced Shani Davis’ world record broken by Russian

Both Sochi gold-medal curling teams were knocked out of Canada’s Olympic Trials before the finals.

Jennifer Jones‘ team lost a semifinal game 6-3 to world champion Rachel Homan on Saturday in Ottawa, two days after Sochi men’s champ Brad Jacobs was bounced from round-robin play.

“You work really hard for this — it’s four years — so you’re kind of gutted a little bit,” Jones told media in Ottawa. “Once an Olympian, always an Olympian. We’re OK.”

Canada is the world’s deepest curling nation and proved it again at this year’s Roar of the Rings.

Jones, a 43-year-old corporate lawyer, was arguably the most dominant athlete across all sports in Sochi.

She skipped the first women’s rink to go undefeated through an Olympics, winning all 11 matches en route to the Canadian women’s first gold since 2002.

Jones’ shots for the tournament were graded at an 86 percent success rate, seven percentage points better than the next best skip.

The difference between the second-best skip and the ninth-best skip was four percentage points. That gives an indication of Jones’ domination.

Homan’s team now gets a rink skipped by Chelsea Carey that steamrolled through round-robin play 8-0 in Sunday’s final.

The men’s final could feature 2006 Olympic champion skip Brad Gushue (also the 2017 World champion) facing a team led by Kevin Koe, a 2010 and 2016 World champion.

Gushue plays a semifinal later Saturday, while Koe advanced automatically into the final via a 7-1 round-robin record.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; new Sochi medal standings

Chloe Kim wins, Shaun White third to open Olympic qualifying (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 9, 2017, 6:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Neither Sochi curling gold-medal team will defend Olympic title Olympic figure skating team event qualifiers announced Shani Davis’ world record broken by Russian

Chloe Kim and Shaun White took strong steps toward making the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team on Saturday.

Kim won the first Pyeongchang qualifier at Copper Mountain, Colo., while White finished third (and second among Americans).

They’ve met the qualifying minimum for automatic Olympic selection — a top-three finish in one of the four selection events — but haven’t clinched spots yet.

Kim landed a 1080 en route to her 93.75-point winner on her first of three runs, leading a U.S. podium sweep with fellow 17-year-old Maddie Mastro (90.75) and 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark (83.75).

“I almost cried,” Kim said after collapsing to the ground in the finish corral. “I’m OK. My mascara’s still on.”

Kim, who won seven straight contests from January 2016 to January 2017, has reclaimed her dominance after a stretch last season when she lost three straight events (and had a trip to the ER in South Korea among them).

Kim’s accolades include youngest Winter X Games halfpipe champion (age 14 in 2015), the only woman to score a perfect 100 and the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s.

She would have made the 2014 Olympic team but didn’t meet the age minimum.

Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano won the men’s event with 95.25 points on Saturday. He launched a frontside 1440 indy into a cab double cork 1080 mute to frontside 1260 indy, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The Japanese rider attempted to become the first man to land back-to-back 1440s in his last run, according to commentators, but washed out.

Ben Ferguson was second with 89.75, followed by White with 89.25.

White, bidding to make his fourth Olympic team after two significant preseason crashes, landed a 1260 and a 1440 in his third and final run but did not improve his standing.

“I really thought that I was going to bump up my score in my third run with the [1440], double [1080] and a double [1260], so I’m a little bit disappointed,” White said, according to FIS.

Ferguson, 22 and the 2016 X Games silver medalist, is in very strong position to make his first Olympic team.

Copper Results: Men | Women

No more than three men and three women can clinch Olympic berths via one top-three finish among the four qualifiers, so tiebreakers could come into play. The tiebreaker is best two finishes, so a pair of wins seals the deal and a first and a second would likely be enough, too.

The U.S. Olympic halfpipe teams can include up to four men and four women, depending on how U.S. Ski & Snowboard decides to allocate its snowboarding quota spots across all disciplines. The last male and female spot would be via discretionary selection by a committee.

The U.S. Grand Prix Olympic qualifier at Copper Mountain concludes with snowboard slopestyle finals Sunday.

The next snowboard halfpipe qualifier is next week at Breckenridge, Colo.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shaun White details crash that led to 62 stitches

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings
Snowboard Halfpipe
1. Ben Ferguson — 1000*
2. Shaun White — 800*
3. Danny Davis — 600
4. Gabe Ferguson — 500
5. Chase Josey — 450

1. Chloe Kim — 1000*
2. Maddie Mastro — 800*
3. Kelly Clark — 600*
4. Arielle Gold — 500
5. Elena Hight — 450

*Has automatic qualifying minimum of one top-three result.

U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Finals
Saturday
Snowboard Halfpipe
4 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

Ski Halfpipe
1 p.m. ET — NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app (from Friday)

Sunday
Snowboard Big Air
1 p.m. ET — NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app — LIVE
8 p.m. ET — NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app