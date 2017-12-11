TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Shalane Flanagan leads U.S. field for Boston Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiDec 11, 2017, 9:56 AM EST
Shalane Flanagan decided not to retire following the biggest win of her career. Rather, she hopes to perhaps top her New York City Marathon victory by winning the Boston Marathon on April 16.

The 36-year-old, four-time Olympian is entered in the world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race after spending November debating retirement, according to Boston Marathon sponsor John Hancock.

She’ll be joined in the field by a slew of American stars:

Jordan Hasay — 2017 Boston Marathon, third place
Desi Linden — 2011 Boston Marathon, second place
Molly Huddle — 2016 NYC Marathon, third place
Deena Kastor — 2004 Olympic bronze medalist

Galen Rupp — 2017 Boston Marathon, second place
Dathan Ritzenhein — Three-time Olympian
Abdi Abdirahman — 2016 NYC Marathon, third place

Flanagan became the first U.S. female runner to win New York in 40 years by upsetting world-record holder Mary Keitany of Kenya on Nov. 5.

Flanagan teased before the race that she might retire if she pulled off the upset victory, likening it to winning the Super Bowl and walking away.

“I don’t know what it feels like to be Tom Brady or anything, but it’s pretty epic,” she said one day after the win. “Imagine everyone has an individual goal in their lives that they’re striving for, potentially, and achieving that ultimate goal that seems audacious at times. That seems so far-fetched.

“I’m very passionate about running, but there are other things in my life that I love. … There’s other ways I want to contribute to the sport. I want to teach young women how to eat well and how to take care of themselves. Yeah, I have other passions that are starting to bubble up.”

Flanagan has raced 10 marathons since winning a 2008 Olympic 10,000m silver medal, including three times in Boston, near her hometown of Marblehead, Mass.

She was fourth in 2013, fifth in 2014 and ninth in 2015. The last U.S. female runner to win Boston was Lisa Larsen Weidenbach in 1985.

Flanagan, who with her husband fostered two teenage girls since Rio, will release her second co-authored cookbook — “Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow” — in August.

“I’d have to really assess what’s going to drive me forward,” she said after winning New York. “If I do continue to go forward, you have to have a lot of motivation to be in this sport. It’s an all-encompassing lifestyle. It’s not a nine-to-five. It’s literally every single day you’re making decisions. How can I be the best possible athlete? You don’t check in and check out.”

Yuruzu Hanyu uncertain for Japanese Nationals

Yuzuru Hanyu
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 11, 2017, 10:26 AM EST
Yuzuru Hanyu, the reigning Olympic and world figure skating champion, has been off the ice for more than one month with right ankle and knee injuries suffered in a practice fall, according to Japanese media citing the Japan Skating Federation.

The Japanese Championships are next week. Hanyu can (and very likely will) be named to the three-man Olympic team even if he misses nationals.

“It is an important selection competition, and the Olympics are a big goal, so with that in mind we would like to think things through together,” Japan Skating Federation director Yoshiko Kobayashi said Sunday, according to Kyodo News.

Hanyu, who turned 23 last Thursday, fell while attempting a quadruple Lutz and favored his right ankle in a Nov. 9 practice at a Grand Prix event (video here).

He skated during the run-through for his free skate, although he elected not to do any more jumps.

“I have been told by the doctor that I need 10 days of complete rest,” Hanyu said in a statement on Nov. 12, according to Kyodo. “Following that, it will take three to four weeks to return and get back to where I was.”

Hanyu and world silver medalist Shoma Uno are favored to lead Japan’s Olympic men’s figure skating team. The third spot is likely to go to Takahito Mura or Keiji Tanaka.

Hanyu competed twice this season.

He posted a world-record short program score in his debut at a small September event in Canada, but struggled to fifth place in the free skate and finished second overall behind two-time world champion Javier Fernandez of Spain.

He then finished second to U.S. champion Nathan Chen at the first Grand Prix event of the season in Moscow in October. Chen is the only undefeated skater this season.

Speed skating world records fall in Salt Lake City

AP
Associated PressDec 11, 2017, 9:24 AM EST
KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Japan’s Nao Kodaira and Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen broke world records on the final day of a World Cup speed skating event at the Utah Olympic Oval on Sunday.

Kodaira finished in 1 minute, 12.09 seconds in the women’s 1000m, her third race victory in three days. U.S. Olympian Brittany Bowe held the previous record of 1:12.18 from 2015.

The Dutch-born Bloemen finished in 6:01.86 in the men’s 5000m.

Dutch skater Sven Kramer held the previous record of 6:03.32 set in 2007 but was not in Sunday’s race on “The World’s Fastest Ice,” preferring to stay in Europe to train for the Olympic Trials.

“I always looked up to that old world record,” Bloemen, who took Kramer’s 10,000m world record in 2015, said, according to the International Skating Union. “That was such an epic race and Sven was so angry. His 6:03 was so much faster than all the ties that were ever skated, and even after that race no one actually has come close.”

Now marks the first time since 1998 that no Dutch man holds the world record in an individual Olympic event. Kramer is undefeated internationally over 5000m since 2012, according to Schaatsstatistieken.nl.

“I think I would have beaten him [today],” Bloemen said, according to the ISU. “At the first three World Cups this season you saw that the momentum was on my side. I got closer every race, and I think this would have been the final blow.”

Bowe improved on a pair of 13th-place finishes in the 500m on Friday and Saturday. She finished in 1:13.55 to place sixth in the 1000m.

Seeing her world record fall broke Bowe’s heart, but she took comfort in ending the weekend with her strongest performance over three days. She showed progress after losing significant time to head injuries a year ago.

“My skating felt better,” Bowe said. “The timing felt better. I feel like I was connecting and, yeah, I definitely felt stronger than I have so far this year.”

Russia’s Denis Yuskov won the men’s 1000m in 1:06.92, a half-second off Shani Davis‘ world record. Yuskov broke Davis’ eight-year-old 1000m world record Saturday.

Yuskov edged Dutchman skater Koen Verweij, who finished in 106.94. Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov followed in 1:06.96.

Jonathan Garcia was the top American, seventh with a personal best of 1:07.40. Joey Mantia was 10th, and Davis 12th.

Garcia came into the race with the goal of producing a top-six finish. He said his performance was about 90 percent of where he wants to be, but feels like he is on an upward trend ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Garcia’s main goal is to simply not peak too early over the next two months.

“I know myself, I’ve been skating for 23 years.” Garcia said. “I can’t maintain being my best every day for six months or two months. I really have to make sure I strategically place myself where I need to be throughout the season.”

Russia’s Natalia Voronina took the women’s 3,000 in 3:57.70. The Czech Republic’s Martina Sablikova was second in 3:57.84, and Germany’s Claudia Pechstein finished third in 3:58.69.

The weekend marked the final World Cup before the U.S. Olympic Trials from Jan. 2-7

