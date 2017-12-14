TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
NBC PyeongChang 2018
NBC Olympics

Three more NBC correspondents for PyeongChang Olympics announced

By Nick ZaccardiDec 14, 2017, 3:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Shaun White misses final at second Olympic qualifier U.S. athletes who can clinch Olympic berths this weekend Teen has Olympic chance she thought would be 4 years away

Mary CarilloAto Boldon and David Feherty will serve as NBC Olympics correspondents in PyeongChang, while Joshua Cooper Ramo returns as a contributor.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

They join previously announced correspondents chef David Chang and 1984 Olympic champion figure skater Scott Hamilton.

Correspondents will explore the culture, people and traditions in South Korea, while also telling athlete and competition stories.

Carillo, a former WTA player and longtime tennis analyst, will cover her 14th Olympics and 11th with NBC Sports. She will continue to provide travelogues about the Olympic host city and country, as she has done since the 2008 Beijing Games. Carillo traversed South Korea, partly with Chang.

Boldon, a four-time Olympic medalist sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago, will cover his sixth Olympics and second Winter Games.

Feherty, a retired professional golfer from Northern Ireland and longtime golf analyst, will cover his second Olympics after debuting in Rio.

Cooper Ramo, the youngest senior editor and foreign editor in the history of Time Magazine, also covers his second Olympics for NBC. In 2008, he discussed culture and geo-political issues as NBC’s China analyst at the Beijing Games.

NBC’s PyeongChang Olympic coverage starts Feb. 8, one night before the Opening Ceremony.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Breakdown of 2,400 hours of Pyeongchang programming

Shaun White misses final at second Olympic qualifier

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 14, 2017, 4:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Shaun White can’t qualify for the Olympics until mid-January.

The two-time halfpipe gold medalist missed the final at the second of four Olympic selection events in Breckenridge, Colo., on Thursday.

He was 14th in qualifying, where he needed to be top 12 to advance to Friday’s final. Full results are here. The third and fourth qualifiers are in January.

White is still in strong position to make the Olympic team after finishing second among Americans at the first qualifier last week.

The Olympic halfpipe team should include four men with the last spot available via discretionary selection by a U.S. Ski & Snowboard committee.

The Friday final in Breckenridge includes Ben Ferguson, who will wrap up the first Olympic men’s halfpipe berth if he is one of the top two Americans.

Also in the final are Sochi Olympians Danny Davis and Greg Bretz and Olympic gold and silver medalists Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland and Ayumu Hirano of Japan.

All of the top U.S. women qualified for the final, including 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark, 2006 Olympic champion Hannah Teter and the last two X Games champions, Elena Hight and Chloe Kim.

A full Breckenridge preview and broadcast schedule and qualifying standings are here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Olympic team

Candace Parker not in 2017-2020 USA Basketball national team pool

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 14, 2017, 3:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Shaun White misses final at second Olympic qualifier NBC PyeongChang 2018 Three more NBC correspondents for PyeongChang Olympics announced U.S. athletes who can clinch Olympic berths this weekend

Candace Parker was not among 29 players named to the U.S. national basketball team player pool announced Thursday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s out of 2020 Olympic contention.

Players can be added or dropped from the national team pool between now and 2020.

USA Basketball director Carol Callan was asked Thursday if Parker, who was upset at being left off the Rio Olympic team, declined an invitation and what her situation is the next four years.

“We generally don’t talk about players that aren’t here because there’s a variety of reasons why they’re not. She’s one of them,” Callan responded. “We choose not to try to speak for them. So, I would simply suggest that you ask her. Candace has been an important part of our program over the years. We talked previously about the decision when she didn’t make the Olympic roster. I just think she’s better suited to say that. I don’t want to speak for her.”

For now, the pool is headlined by four-time Olympic champions Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who both recommitted to USA Basketball this year, one year after saying they believed Rio would be their Olympic farewells.

The pool includes every member of the Rio Olympic team except for the retired Tamika Catchings.

“The list of 29 [includes] players that were in the pool last quad from 2013-16 who want to continue,” Callan said, not mentioning Parker, who was in the pool in the last Olympic cycle.

It would not be a surprise if Parker never suits up for Team USA again after being left off the Rio roster.

The 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medalist said in May that she didn’t know if she wanted to go for the Tokyo 2020 team that will be coached by Dawn Staley, who succeeds Geno Auriemma.

Parker was also not among the 30 players who accepted invitations to a September/October national team camp. Five of her Los Angeles Sparks teammates did accept invites but none ended up attending because the team was playing in the WNBA Finals.

Staley will guide a 12-woman roster at the FIBA World Cup in September. Usually, the winner of the World Cup clinches the first Olympic basketball berth. The U.S. won the last two FIBA World Cups in 2010 and 2014.

Parker had said a primary motivation to play in Rio was that her daughter, Lailaa, then 7 years old, would have been able to watch her at the Olympics and remember it.

After missing the Rio team, Parker spoke of being caught off-guard, mad and upset. She would not commit to hypothetically being an injury replacement if one of the 12 named players had to bow out. That situation did not arise.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Most decorated Olympic basketball player sells gold medal

U.S. women’s national basketball team player pool
Seimone Augustus (Minnesota Lynx)
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm)
Tina Charles (New York Liberty)
Layshia Clarendon (Atlanta Dream)
Napheesa Collier (Connecticut)
Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics)
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dallas Wings)
Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky)
Asia Durr (Louisville)
Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)
Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream)
Jantel Lavender (Los Angeles Sparks)
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)
Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces)
Angel McCoughtry (Atlanta Dream)
Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State)
Maya Moore (Minnesota Lynx)
Chiney Ogwumike (Connecticut Sun)
Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks)
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)
Katie Lou Samuelson (Connecticut)
Odyssey Sims (Los Angeles Sparks)
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury)
Morgan Tuck (Connecticut Sun)
Lindsay Whalen (Minnesota Lynx)
Courtney Williams (Connecticut Sun)
A’ja Wilson (South Carolina)