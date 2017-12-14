U.S. athletes who can clinch Olympic berths this weekend

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

More than a dozen Americans will qualify for the Olympic team this weekend.

Here’s a sport-by-sport rundown:

Skiing/Snowboarding

Will qualify for Pyeongchang with a win at the Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colo. (and might still qualify with a lesser result) on Friday and Saturday:

Ben Ferguson (snowboard halfpipe)

Chloe Kim (snowboard halfpipe)

Chris Corning (snowboard slopestyle)

Red Gerard (snowboard slopestyle)

Jamie Anderson (snowboard slopestyle)

Julia Marino (snowboard slopestyle)

David Wise (ski halfpipe)

Torin Yater-Wallace (ski halfpipe)

Maddie Bowman (ski halfpipe)

Devin Logan (ski halfpipe)

Maggie Voisin (ski slopestyle)

Additionally, snowboard cross world champion Lindsey Jacobellis will clinch an Olympic berth Saturday if two other U.S. women don’t go one-two in a World Cup event in Austria. If any U.S. male snowboard cross rider wins Saturday, he will qualify for the Olympic team.

The first Alpine skier could qualify for the Olympics via World Cup men’s super-G and giant slalom races in Italy on Friday, Sunday and Monday with a podium finish and some help. Watch out for Sochi GS gold medalist Ted Ligety there.

In cross-country skiing, top-eight finishes in Saturday’s World Cup races could qualify more Americans for the Olympic team. Four-time world medalist Jessie Diggins is the only cross-country skier to meet Olympic qualifying criteria so far.

MORE: Dew Tour preview/Olympic qualifying standings

Short Track Speed Skating

Five men and three women will qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, scattered across Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Olympic Trials in Kearns, Utah.

The favorites include Olympic medalists J.R. Celski and Katherine Reutter-Adamek, Sochi Olympian Jessica Kooreman and would-be Olympic rookies John-Henry Krueger and Maame Biney.

MORE: Olympic short track trials preview/TV schedule

Curling

Trials for the new Olympic event of mixed doubles curling end Sunday with two more athletes *possibly* being named to the Olympic team.

The overall U.S. Olympic team will not increase in size if curlers already qualified for the Olympics in the traditional men’s and women’s events prevail in Blaine, Minn.

The favorites are already 2018 Olympic team members– siblings Matt Hamilton and Becca Hamilton, the reigning national champions, and 2016 World bronze medalists Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo.

MORE: Curling mixed doubles trials preview/TV schedule

Luge

The U.S. Olympic luge team of three men, three women and two doubles teams will be announced Saturday night after the Friday/Saturday World Cup races in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Sochi bronze medalist Erin Hamlin has already made the team, while Sochi Olympian Summer Britcher mathematically met criteria to join her but hasn’t been named to the team yet.

The other favorites include World Cup winner Emily Sweeney and Sochi Olympians Chris Mazdzer, Tucker West and Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman.

Biathlon

At least two more biathletes will join world medalists Lowell Bailey and Susan Dunklee on the Olympic team following World Cup races in France this weekend.

The clubhouse leaders are Sochi Olympian Sean Doherty and would-be Olympic rookie Clare Egan.

