Jessica Kooreman, Thomas Hong, Ryan Pivirotto earn last three spots on U.S. Olympic short track team

By Julia GrassieDec 17, 2017, 3:05 PM EST
Jessica Kooreman, Thomas Hong and Ryan Pivirotto grabbed the last three spots on the U.S. Olympic short track team on Sunday as competition wrapped up at the Olympic Trials.

Kooreman survived a fall in the last women’s race of the Trials, the 1000m #2 A Final, to finish second overall in the 1000m and earn a spot on the team that will race on Olympic ice in PyeongChang.

Kooreman, a 2014 Olympian, joined Lana Gehring, a 2010 Olympian and Maame Biney, a 17-year-old who will make her Olympic debut in 2018, on the U.S. Olympic women’s short track team.

At 34 years old, Kooreman will be the veteran of the team. Four years ago, she swept all three events at the 2014 U.S. Olympic Trials and then finished fourth in the 1000m at the Sochi Winter Games.

She struggled to breakthrough to the top spots at this Trials; she finished third overall in both the 1500m on Friday and 500m on Saturday.

Left off the team is Katherine-Reutter Adamek, a two-time Olympic medalist from Vancouver who retired in 2013 due to injuries before coming back in 2016 in hopes of making another Olympic team. Reutter is the American record holder and Olympic silver medalist in the 1000m, but her Olympic aspirations ended when she didn’t qualify for the 1000m #2 A Final today.

Hong, a native of South Korea who moved to the U.S. at 4 years old, finished fourth in the men’s 1000m #2 A Final, and fourth overall. Pivirotto didn’t qualify for that A Final, and had to watch from the sidelines as his Olympic fate was decided. Pivirotto clinched the fifth and final spot by finishing fifth overall across all distances.

The overall winner on the men’s side was John-Henry Krueger, who was nearly undefeated over the three days of racing and won four of six A Finals: both 1000m finals today, the 500m #2 final yesterday and the 1500m #2 final on Friday. 22-year-old Krueger was expected to make the Olympic team four years ago, but had to withdraw from some races at the 2014 U.S. Olympic Trials when he was diagnosed with swine flu.

J.R. Celski, the only member of the team with prior Olympic experience, had an uncharacteristically rough Trials with four falls in three days. However his results when he did stay on his skates were good enough to put him into second-place overall. The third overall men’s skater was Aaron Tran, who also make the Olympic team.

The U.S. Olympic short track team:

Lana Gehring
Maame Biney
Jessica Kooreman
John-Henry Krueger
J.R. Celski
Aaron Tran
Thomas Hong
Ryan Pivirotto

Skier plows through finish barrier in World Cup crash (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Austrian Katharina Truppe appeared to be OK after an unusual crash through a finish barrier at a World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Truppe was en route to finishing her first run more than two seconds behind eventual winner Mikaela Shiffrin when she got turned around, fell and slid through the barrier.

She spun around three times and lost a ski and a pole before slowing to a stop.

Truppe quickly sat up, waved and stood but didn’t get a second run.

Truppe, 21, has a best World Cup finish of sixth.

Mikaela Shiffrin passes Bode Miller with giant slalom win (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin passed Bode Miller for second on the all-time U.S. list for World Cup wins with her first giant slalom victory of the Olympic season in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed by .99 of a second combining two runs over world champion Tessa Worley of France. Italian Manuela Moelgg was third.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin also became the first U.S. Alpine skier to mathematically clinch an Olympic berth, more than one month before the team will be announced.

Shiffrin, 22, now has 34 World Cup wins, second to Lindsey Vonn‘s 78 in U.S. history. Vonn had six wins at the same age.

Shiffrin has three victories this season in three different disciplines — downhill, giant slalom and slalom.

She’s going for a second straight World Cup overall title and increased her standings lead Tuesday in the 11th of 37 scheduled races.

Shiffrin is the Olympic slalom favorite and a medal contender in the giant slalom and super combined.

She was the world’s second-ranked giant slalom skier last season behind Worley.

Shiffrin races a parallel slalom in Courchevel on Wednesday with coverage on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app (full Alpine season broadcast schedule here).

Courchevel Giant Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:02.40
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.99
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +1.01
DNF. Patricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Nina O’Brien (USA)