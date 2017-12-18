TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Canada in control of hockey rivalry going into Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiDec 18, 2017, 9:14 AM EST
Four years ago, the U.S. women’s hockey team rode a four-game winning streak over rival Canada into the Olympics, then lost both games in Sochi, including a gut-wrenching overtime final.

This time, Canada goes into the Winter Games having won four straight.

The Canadians beat the Americans 2-1 in overtime in Edmonton on Sunday night, taking their pre-Olympic series 5-3 overall.

“I don’t think it was our best performance,” Canada coach Laura Schuler said. “There’s still more work to do.”

The Canadians were led by their stalwarts — captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored in regulation, Sochi gold medalist Jennifer Wakefield scored 26 seconds into overtime and longtime goalie Shannon Szabados stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Hilary Knight netted the U.S. goal, with Maddie Rooney making 24 saves.

“The goal for us is to be hitting on all cylinders in February,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said.

The U.S. appeared to be in that kind of form until about two weeks ago.

Before this losing streak, the U.S. had a 12-4 record against Canada since the start of 2015, including taking the last three world championship finals.

At one point, the U.S. won six straight games over a 12-month stretch, its longest streak over Canada since it famously won eight straight going into the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics then lost the gold-medal game.

Canada also beat the U.S. in their last four meetings before the 2006 Olympics and five straight going into the 2010 Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic team will be announced Jan. 1. The national-team roster is at 25 players (22 skaters, three goalies), but the Olympic roster is 23 (20 skaters, three goalies).

“Can’t live in the past, can’t live in the future, so tonight we were worried about this game,” U.S. captain Meghan Duggan said, according to the Canadian Press. “We weren’t looking ahead to February.”

Skier plows through finish barrier in World Cup crash (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Austrian Katharina Truppe appeared to be OK after an unusual crash through a finish barrier at a World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Truppe was en route to finishing her first run more than two seconds behind eventual winner Mikaela Shiffrin when she got turned around, fell and slid through the barrier.

She spun around three times and lost a ski and a pole before slowing to a stop.

Truppe quickly sat up, waved and stood but didn’t get a second run.

Truppe, 21, has a best World Cup finish of sixth.

VIDEO: Shiffrin passes Bode Miller with GS win

Mikaela Shiffrin passes Bode Miller with giant slalom win (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin passed Bode Miller for second on the all-time U.S. list for World Cup wins with her first giant slalom victory of the Olympic season in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed by .99 of a second combining two runs over world champion Tessa Worley of France. Italian Manuela Moelgg was third.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin also became the first U.S. Alpine skier to mathematically clinch an Olympic berth, more than one month before the team will be announced.

Shiffrin, 22, now has 34 World Cup wins, second to Lindsey Vonn‘s 78 in U.S. history. Vonn had six wins at the same age.

Shiffrin has three victories this season in three different disciplines — downhill, giant slalom and slalom.

She’s going for a second straight World Cup overall title and increased her standings lead Tuesday in the 11th of 37 scheduled races.

Shiffrin is the Olympic slalom favorite and a medal contender in the giant slalom and super combined.

She was the world’s second-ranked giant slalom skier last season behind Worley.

Shiffrin races a parallel slalom in Courchevel on Wednesday with coverage on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app (full Alpine season broadcast schedule here).

Courchevel Giant Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:02.40
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.99
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +1.01
DNF. Patricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Nina O’Brien (USA)