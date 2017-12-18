Green Bay Packers pull another Olympic sport TD celebration

We’re halfway to a decathlon of Olympic sport touchdown celebrations over the last two seasons.
After the hurdles, the long jump, the bobsled and the relay came the race walk on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, once part of a three-man bobsled team, led three other teammates in a race walk after scoring in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. (Adams later left the game with a concussion.)
Adams won the race walk, which was much, much shorter than the standard Olympic distances of 20km and 50km, over teammates Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison.
Austrian Katharina Truppe appeared to be OK after an unusual crash through a finish barrier at a World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.
Truppe was en route to finishing her first run more than two seconds behind eventual winner Mikaela Shiffrin when she got turned around, fell and slid through the barrier.
She spun around three times and lost a ski and a pole before slowing to a stop.
Truppe quickly sat up, waved and stood but didn’t get a second run.
Truppe, 21, has a best World Cup finish of sixth.
Mikaela Shiffrin passed Bode Miller for second on the all-time U.S. list for World Cup wins with her first giant slalom victory of the Olympic season in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.
Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed by .99 of a second combining two runs over world champion Tessa Worley of France. Italian Manuela Moelgg was third.
Full results are here.
Shiffrin also became the first U.S. Alpine skier to mathematically clinch an Olympic berth, more than one month before the team will be announced.
Shiffrin, 22, now has 34 World Cup wins, second to Lindsey Vonn‘s 78 in U.S. history. Vonn had six wins at the same age.
Shiffrin has three victories this season in three different disciplines — downhill, giant slalom and slalom.
She’s going for a second straight World Cup overall title and increased her standings lead Tuesday in the 11th of 37 scheduled races.
Shiffrin is the Olympic slalom favorite and a medal contender in the giant slalom and super combined.
She was the world’s second-ranked giant slalom skier last season behind Worley.
Shiffrin races a parallel slalom in Courchevel on Wednesday with coverage on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app (full Alpine season broadcast schedule here).
Courchevel Giant Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:02.40
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.99
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +1.01
DNF. Patricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Nina O’Brien (USA)