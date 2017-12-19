TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Skier plows through finish barrier in World Cup crash (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Austrian Katharina Truppe appeared to be OK after an unusual crash through a finish barrier at a World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Truppe was en route to finishing her first run more than two seconds behind eventual winner Mikaela Shiffrin when she got turned around, fell and slid through the barrier.

She spun around three times and lost a ski and a pole before slowing to a stop.

Truppe quickly sat up, waved and stood but didn’t get a second run.

Truppe, 21, has a best World Cup finish of sixth.

Mikaela Shiffrin passes Bode Miller with giant slalom win (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin passed Bode Miller for second on the all-time U.S. list for World Cup wins with her first giant slalom victory of the Olympic season in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed by .99 of a second combining two runs over world champion Tessa Worley of France. Italian Manuela Moelgg was third.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin also became the first U.S. Alpine skier to mathematically clinch an Olympic berth, more than one month before the team will be announced.

Shiffrin, 22, now has 34 World Cup wins, second to Lindsey Vonn‘s 78 in U.S. history. Vonn had six wins at the same age.

Shiffrin has three victories this season in three different disciplines — downhill, giant slalom and slalom.

She’s going for a second straight World Cup overall title and increased her standings lead Tuesday in the 11th of 37 scheduled races.

Shiffrin is the Olympic slalom favorite and a medal contender in the giant slalom and super combined.

She was the world’s second-ranked giant slalom skier last season behind Worley.

Shiffrin races a parallel slalom in Courchevel on Wednesday with coverage on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app (full Alpine season broadcast schedule here).

Courchevel Giant Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:02.40
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.99
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +1.01
DNF. Patricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Nina O’Brien (USA)

Justin Gatlin fires coach, denies doping

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 19, 2017, 7:58 AM EST
World 100m champion Justin Gatlin fired coach Dennis Mitchell following an undercover investigation reported Tuesday that appeared to show people linked to the sprinter offering to supply performance-enhancing drugs.

“I was shocked and surprised to learn that my coach would have anything to do with even the appearance of these current accusations,” was posted on Gatlin’s Instagram. “I fired him as soon as I found out about this.”

The IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit said it is investigating the allegations in conjunction with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. The report was published in Tuesday’s edition of British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

“These allegations are very serious,” said Brett Clothier, head of the AIU, “and strike at the heart of the integrity of athletics.”

IAAF President Seb Coe said the allegations are “extremely serious.”

The newspaper reported that Mitchell and a track agent, Robert Wagner, met undercover reporters at a training camp in Florida and offered to supply and administer testosterone and human growth hormone for an actor training for a film, for a fee of $250,000.

The newspaper said Mitchell and Wagner were secretly recorded saying the use of banned substances in track was widespread.

The 35-year-old Gatlin, who also won the 2004 Olympic 100m, has served two doping bans in his career.

“I am not using and have not used PEDs,” was posted on Gatlin’s Instagram. “All legal options are on the table as I will not allow others to lie about me like this. I have no further comments as it is now a legal matter. They will next hear from my lawyer.”

Coe said the IAAF has started to focus on the “influences that surround athletes” and stressed that all support personnel are bound by the governing body’s anti-doping code and integrity code of conduct.

Gatlin served a four-year doping ban from 2006 to 2010 after testing positive for excessive testosterone.

He returned to competition, taking Olympic 100m bronze in 2012 and silver in 2016 behind the now-retired Usain Bolt. He has said he plans to go for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Gatlin reportedly worked under Mitchell since November 2011.

Mitchell sprinted in the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympics and was hit with a two-year ban in 1999 and testified that his coach, Trevor Graham, coerced him into taking growth hormone.

Gatlin was coached by Graham From September 2002 through his 2006 suspension. Graham, the disgraced former coach of Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery, was heavily involved in the BALCO drug scandal.

The Associated Press and NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

