AP

Yevgenia Medvedeva to miss Russia Figure Skating Championships

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 6:29 AM EST
Yevgenia Medvedeva, the Olympic figure skating favorite, will miss this week’s Russian Championships due to a foot injury, according to the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

Medvedeva was advised not to accelerate her return from a broken foot and associated pain she felt earlier this fall, according to the federation.

The 18-year-old world champion can (and very likely will) still be invited to the Olympics by an International Olympic Committee panel tasked with forming the Olympic Athletes from Russia roster.

However, Medvedeva, who is undefeated the last two years, reportedly said in a speech to IOC members earlier this month that she “can not accept” competing in PyeongChang as a neutral athlete.

That comment came before the IOC announced that Russia is banned from the Winter Games, with clean Russian athletes allowed to compete as neutrals by invitation only.

Medvedeva reportedly said shortly after the announcement that it was too early to answer whether she would skate in PyeongChang as a neutral athlete.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russian sports officials have since given athletes their blessings to compete in PyeongChang as neutrals.

Medvedeva won both of her Grand Prix starts this fall — in Russia in October and in Japan in November — before being put in a cast, revealing the broken foot and withdrawing from the Grand Prix Final.

In her absence, the favorite at Russian Nationals is her training partner Alina Zagitova, the 15-year-old world junior champion who won the Grand Prix Final.

As many as three Russian female skaters could be invited to the Olympics by the IOC panel.

Skier plows through finish barrier in World Cup crash (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Austrian Katharina Truppe appeared to be OK after an unusual crash through a finish barrier at a World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Truppe was en route to finishing her first run more than two seconds behind eventual winner Mikaela Shiffrin when she got turned around, fell and slid through the barrier.

She spun around three times and lost a ski and a pole before slowing to a stop.

Truppe quickly sat up, waved and stood but didn’t get a second run.

Truppe, 21, has a best World Cup finish of sixth.

Mikaela Shiffrin passes Bode Miller with giant slalom win (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin passed Bode Miller for second on the all-time U.S. list for World Cup wins with her first giant slalom victory of the Olympic season in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed by .99 of a second combining two runs over world champion Tessa Worley of France. Italian Manuela Moelgg was third.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin also became the first U.S. Alpine skier to mathematically clinch an Olympic berth, more than one month before the team will be announced.

Shiffrin, 22, now has 34 World Cup wins, second to Lindsey Vonn‘s 78 in U.S. history. Vonn had six wins at the same age.

Shiffrin has three victories this season in three different disciplines — downhill, giant slalom and slalom.

She’s going for a second straight World Cup overall title and increased her standings lead Tuesday in the 11th of 37 scheduled races.

Shiffrin is the Olympic slalom favorite and a medal contender in the giant slalom and super combined.

She was the world’s second-ranked giant slalom skier last season behind Worley.

Shiffrin races a parallel slalom in Courchevel on Wednesday with coverage on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app (full Alpine season broadcast schedule here).

Courchevel Giant Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:02.40
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.99
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +1.01
DNF. Patricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Nina O’Brien (USA)