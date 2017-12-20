TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Olympic baseball
Paris 2024 faces Olympic decision on baseball, softball

By Nick ZaccardiDec 20, 2017, 3:54 PM EST
Baseball and softball are back in the Olympics in 2020, but not beyond that, though Paris 2024 organizers can propose to add the sports for their Games.

Will they?

“I can’t tell you now, and it’s a good question,” Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said Wednesday. “We will meet and work with the different federations interested in [joining the 2024 Olympic program].”

That likely means many meetings.

Tokyo 2020, the first Olympic host allowed to propose adding sports for its edition of the Games, said 26 international federations responded to its invitation to be considered for inclusion.

Tokyo 2020 trimmed it to eight finalists, then proposed five sports (karate, sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing and baseball/softball as one sport) to the IOC in September 2015. The IOC approved all of them 11 months later.

Baseball and softball return to the Olympics in 2020 for the first time since 2008. But the IOC has not added the sports back into the Olympic program full-time.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation repeated its desire to stay on the Olympic program for 2024 on the same day that the IOC announced Paris would get the 2024 Games and LA the 2028 Games on Sept. 13.

Los Angeles bid officials, who put Dodger Stadium on a 2015 list of potential Olympic venues (but none since), have not announced whether they would propose baseball and softball for 2028.

The Olympic Charter says the Olympic program must be finalized three years before the Games.

“We have now a lot of offers, and many sports want to be a part of the Games,” Estanguet said Wednesday. “I can’t tell you, honestly, because we haven’t decided yet. We have more than two years to propose something to the IOC. We have time.”

McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse

Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney was forced to sign a confidential settlement with the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts to keep allegations that she was sexually abused by team doctor Larry Nassar a secret, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Maroney, who won a team gold and an individual silver on vault as part of the “Fierce Five” U.S. women’s team at the 2012 Olympics in London, said Nassar’s abuse started in her early teens and continued for the rest of her competitive career.

After suffering sexual abuse and “years of psychological trauma,” Maroney reached a settlement with USA Gymnastics in December 2016, but the terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed in court papers.

Her lawsuit seeks to invalidate parts of the settlement, arguing it violated California law and that USA Gymnastics “had a plan to keep the sexual abuse of Nassar quiet.”

Maroney, who is now 22 years old, said in a Twitter post in October that the abuse started when she was 13 and attending a U.S. national team training camp in Houston.

Nassar told her at the time that she was receiving “medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,” she said at the time.

Her attorney, John Manly, said she had been abused between 50 and 100 times by Nassar, including at the Olympics and during the world championships.

She has described Nassar giving her a sleeping pill while the team traveled to Japan for the 2011 world championships.

Maroney says Nassar later visited her in her hotel room after the team arrived in Tokyo, where he molested her yet again.

“First and foremost, she wants this never to happen to another little girl,” Manly said in an interview Wednesday.

The settlement included nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses and Maroney or her parents could be sued for more than $100,000 for violating the agreement.

The suit seeks to invalidate those provisions under a California law which prohibits settlements in civil cases that could result in criminal sex offense charges.

“It’s despicable and it is wrong,” Manly said of the settlement agreement.

Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment.

He was sentenced earlier this month to serve 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Maroney’s lawsuit also names the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University, where Nassar had worked for decades.

The court complaint alleges the university had received complaints from two female athletes who accused the doctor of inappropriately touching them in the late 1990s and that the USOC has had “a culture and atmosphere that conceals known and suspected sexual abusers.”

USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Mikaela Shiffrin edges rival in head-to-head for World Cup win (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 20, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
1 Comment

Mikaela Shiffrin edged her top slalom rival, head to head, for her 35th World Cup victory and fourth this season on Wednesday night.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, won a parallel slalom under the lights in Courchevel, France.

She beat Slovenian Petra Vlhova by .04 in the final, a matchup of the two women who combined to win the previous five World Cup slaloms dating to last season.

“I was in the start gate, I’m like, not today,” Shiffrin said with a laugh. “I always know that I’m going head to head with her, but normally I’m on course or she’s on course, and we’re not on courses together. That was a really cool way to experience that kind of fight with her.”

Shiffrin had the fastest qualifying run in the afternoon, then went through five rounds of head-to-head racing on a compressed course. It took about 20 seconds to complete each matchup.

She dispatched Frenchwoman Coralie Frasse Sombet, Austrians Carmen Thalmann and Ricarda Haaser and Italian Irene Curtoni before topping Vlhova in the final.

Shiffrin broke her tie with Vlhova for the World Cup slalom standings lead after three of a scheduled 12 races.

Vlhova won the last slalom of the 2016-17 season and the first slalom this season. Now, Shiffrin has taken two straight slaloms.

Shiffrin has raced 24 World Cup slaloms in the last three years, winning 19 with a pair of second- and third-place finishes and one DNF.

Shiffrin became the second woman to win four World Cup races in six straight seasons. The other is Lindsey Vonn, who holds the female record of 78 World Cup victories.

The Alpine World Cup continues with a giant slalom and slalom on Dec. 28-29 in Lienz, Austria, the site of Shiffrin’s first of 51 World Cup podiums six years ago.

