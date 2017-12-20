TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin edges rival in head-to-head for World Cup win (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 20, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin passes Bode Miller with giant slalom win (video) Katharina Truppe Skier plows through finish barrier in World Cup crash (video) Olympic super-G champion Anna Veith wins first World Cup race in two years

Mikaela Shiffrin edged her top slalom rival, head to head, for her 35th World Cup victory and fourth this season on Wednesday night.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, won a parallel slalom under the lights in Courchevel, France.

She beat Slovenian Petra Vlhova by .04 in the final, a matchup of the two women who combined to win the previous five World Cup slaloms dating to last season.

“I was in the start gate, I’m like, not today,” Shiffrin said with a laugh. “I always know that I’m going head to head with her, but normally I’m on course or she’s on course, and we’re not on courses together. That was a really cool way to experience that kind of fight with her.”

Shiffrin had the fastest qualifying run in the afternoon, then went through five rounds of head-to-head racing on a compressed course. It took about 20 seconds to complete each matchup.

She dispatched Frenchwoman Coralie Frasse Sombet, Austrians Carmen Thalmann and Ricarda Haaser and Italian Irene Curtoni before topping Vlhova in the final.

Shiffrin broke her tie with Vlhova for the World Cup slalom standings lead after three of a scheduled 12 races.

Vlhova won the last slalom of the 2016-17 season and the first slalom this season. Now, Shiffrin has taken two straight slaloms.

Shiffrin has raced 24 World Cup slaloms in the last three years, winning 19 with a pair of second- and third-place finishes and one DNF.

Shiffrin became the second woman to win four World Cup races in six straight seasons. The other is Lindsey Vonn, who holds the female record of 78 World Cup victories.

The Alpine World Cup continues with a giant slalom and slalom on Dec. 28-29 in Lienz, Austria, the site of Shiffrin’s first of 51 World Cup podiums six years ago.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Athletes qualified for U.S. Olympic team

Paralympic officials give Russia one more month

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 20, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Russia

IOC details Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms, proposed logo Yevgenia Medvedeva to miss Russia Figure Skating Championships Stripped Olympic skeleton champ gets last place after mishap (video)

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) gave Russia one more month to meet anti-doping mandates to have its suspension lifted to participate in March’s PyeongChang Paralympics.

The IPC was originally expected to rule on Russia’s eligibility for the PyeongChang Winter Games late this month but now will do so at a Jan. 26-28 meeting, according to a press release Wednesday.

An IPC official said there is “a very strong likelihood” that Russia will not meet reinstatement criteria in time if it does not change its “unhelpful and evasive approach.”

Russia has been banned from IPC-sanctioned competition since August 2016 due to its poor anti-doping record. That included a suspension from the Rio Games.

But Russian athletes were allowed to apply to compete in PyeongChang qualifying events as neutrals with the hope that Russia’s ban would later be lifted.

The IPC said Russia must still meet five criteria for reinstatement, down from seven in September.

A key unmet condition is a Russian response to addressing the McLaren Report, a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned investigation into Russian doping leading into and during the Sochi Games.

Russian officials have not publicly accepted the 2016 McLaren Report findings of widespread doping by more than 1,000 Russian athletes as fact.

The Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC) requested to remove the criteria stating that it must address the McLaren Report. That request was denied by the IPC Governing Board.

“The RPC is making headway with the IPC on three of the five remaining reinstatement criteria, however sadly, and much to our growing disappointment and frustration, there is a lack of progress regarding an official response from the Russian authorities specifically and adequately addressing the McLaren findings and evidence,” New IPC President Andrew Parsons said. “If the Russian authorities believe his findings and evidence are not credible, then suitable supporting evidence and explanations should be provided to properly rebut them. So far nothing has been forthcoming.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Five Paralympic storylines for PyeongChang

IOC details Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms, proposed logo

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 20, 2017, 8:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms cannot have Russian national emblems, the IOC said Wednesday in issuing guidelines for the PyeongChang Olympics.

The uniforms must meet the following guidelines:

  • Athlete uniforms can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR
  • Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size
  • Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)
  • Officials’ uniforms cannot include “Russia” at all, only OAR
  • Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)

An IOC panel will invite individual Russian athletes to be part of the Olympic Athlete from Russia team.

The IOC said no athlete with doping history will be invited, but it hasn’t been announced if that includes some Russian stars who served bans before the Sochi Olympic doping scandal.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; new Sochi medal standings

The IOC said this logo has been proposed for OAR athletes (but not necessarily approved):

OAR Olympic Athlete Russia logo