TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

IOC details Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms, proposed logo

By Nick ZaccardiDec 20, 2017, 8:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms cannot have Russian national emblems, the IOC said Wednesday in issuing guidelines for the PyeongChang Olympics.

The uniforms must meet the following guidelines:

  • Athlete uniforms can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR
  • Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size
  • Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)
  • Officials’ uniforms cannot include “Russia” at all, only OAR
  • Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)

An IOC panel will invite individual Russian athletes to be part of the Olympic Athlete from Russia team.

The IOC said no athlete with doping history will be invited, but it hasn’t been announced if that includes some Russian stars who served bans before the Sochi Olympic doping scandal.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; new Sochi medal standings

The IOC said this logo has been proposed for OAR athletes (but not necessarily approved):

OAR Olympic Athlete Russia logo

Paralympic officials give Russia one more month

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 20, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Russia

IOC details Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms, proposed logo Yevgenia Medvedeva to miss Russia Figure Skating Championships Stripped Olympic skeleton champ gets last place after mishap (video)

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) gave Russia one more month to meet anti-doping mandates to have its suspension lifted to participate in March’s PyeongChang Paralympics.

The IPC was originally expected to rule on Russia’s eligibility for the PyeongChang Winter Games late this month but now will do so at a Jan. 26-28 meeting, according to a press release Wednesday.

An IPC official said there is “a very strong likelihood” that Russia will not meet reinstatement criteria in time if it does not change its “unhelpful and evasive approach.”

Russia has been banned from IPC-sanctioned competition since August 2016 due to its poor anti-doping record. That included a suspension from the Rio Games.

But Russian athletes were allowed to apply to compete in PyeongChang qualifying events as neutrals with the hope that Russia’s ban would later be lifted.

The IPC said Russia must still meet five criteria for reinstatement, down from seven in September.

A key unmet condition is a Russian response to addressing the McLaren Report, a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned investigation into Russian doping leading into and during the Sochi Games.

Russian officials have not publicly accepted the 2016 McLaren Report findings of widespread doping by more than 1,000 Russian athletes as fact.

The Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC) requested to remove the criteria stating that it must address the McLaren Report. That request was denied by the IPC Governing Board.

“The RPC is making headway with the IPC on three of the five remaining reinstatement criteria, however sadly, and much to our growing disappointment and frustration, there is a lack of progress regarding an official response from the Russian authorities specifically and adequately addressing the McLaren findings and evidence,” New IPC President Andrew Parsons said. “If the Russian authorities believe his findings and evidence are not credible, then suitable supporting evidence and explanations should be provided to properly rebut them. So far nothing has been forthcoming.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Five Paralympic storylines for PyeongChang

Mikaela Shiffrin passes Bode Miller with giant slalom win (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Katharina Truppe Skier plows through finish barrier in World Cup crash (video) Olympic super-G champion Anna Veith wins first World Cup race in two years Lindsey Vonn pulls out of World Cup super-G race because of sore knee

Mikaela Shiffrin passed Bode Miller for second on the all-time U.S. list for World Cup wins with her first giant slalom victory of the Olympic season in Courchevel, France, on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed by .99 of a second combining two runs over world champion Tessa Worley of France. Italian Manuela Moelgg was third.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin also became the first U.S. Alpine skier to mathematically clinch an Olympic berth, more than one month before the team will be announced.

Shiffrin, 22, now has 34 World Cup wins, second to Lindsey Vonn‘s 78 in U.S. history. Vonn had six wins at the same age.

Shiffrin has three victories this season in three different disciplines — downhill, giant slalom and slalom.

She’s going for a second straight World Cup overall title and increased her standings lead Tuesday in the 11th of 37 scheduled races.

Shiffrin is the Olympic slalom favorite and a medal contender in the giant slalom and super combined.

“If people think I can win a couple of medals that’s actually just a compliment for me, it’s not really pressure,” Shiffrin said, according to The Associated Press. “I don’t even have to go to the Olympics. But I would go because I want to, because it’s an incredible stage to perform and because I want to share my passion for ski racing with the world. I take it as an opportunity, not as a pressure.”

She was the world’s second-ranked giant slalom skier last season behind Worley.

Shiffrin races a parallel slalom in Courchevel on Wednesday with coverage on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app (full Alpine season broadcast schedule here).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Athletes qualified for U.S. Olympic team

Courchevel Giant Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 2:02.40
2. Tessa Worley (FRA) — +.99
3. Manuela Moelgg (ITA) — +1.01
DNF. Patricia Mangan (USA)
DNF. Nina O’Brien (USA)