IOC details Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms, proposed logo

The Olympic Athlete from Russia uniforms cannot have Russian national emblems, the IOC said Wednesday in issuing guidelines for the PyeongChang Olympics.
The uniforms must meet the following guidelines:
- Athlete uniforms can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR
- Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size
- Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)
- Officials’ uniforms cannot include “Russia” at all, only OAR
- Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)
An IOC panel will invite individual Russian athletes to be part of the Olympic Athlete from Russia team.
The IOC said no athlete with doping history will be invited, but it hasn’t been announced if that includes some Russian stars who served bans before the Sochi Olympic doping scandal.
The IOC said this logo has been proposed for OAR athletes (but not necessarily approved):