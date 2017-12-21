TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Jaelin Kauf surges atop U.S. moguls with World Cup breakthrough

By Nick ZaccardiDec 21, 2017, 9:12 AM EST
With Hannah Kearney retired, there’s an opening for a new leader of the U.S. women’s moguls team. Jaelin Kauf may be that skier.

The 21-year-old from Wyoming notched her first World Cup moguls win in Thaiwoo, China, on Thursday, moving halfway to automatic qualification for her first Olympics.

Kauf continued a recent rise. She was FIS Rookie of the Year in moguls in 2015-16, then recorded her first World Cup win (in the non-Olympic event of dual moguls) last season.

She was also the top American at a February World Cup event at the PyeongChang Olympic venue in fifth place, plus took dual moguls bronze at the March world championships.

Kauf’s parents were both pro tour moguls champions. They never competed in the Olympics, but both later took up ski cross. Her mom made an X Games podium in 2002.

Kauf jostled with Morgan Schild and Keaton McCargo for top U.S. female moguls skier last season, but now she’s in the driver’s seat for one of three automatic Olympic berths through two of seven selection events.

A skier must make two podiums among the events to be eligible for automatic selection, and Kauf’s win is the only podium so far.

The U.S. women’s moguls team could end up with four total athletes in PyeongChang.

Troy Murphy took third in the men’s event Thursday to become the first U.S. man to make a podium in Olympic qualifying.

Kearney was part of the last three Olympic teams but retired in March 2015 after amassing two Olympic medals, three world titles and a record-tying 46 World Cup wins.

The PyeongChang favorites start with Australian Britt Cox, who won seven of 11 World Cup moguls and dual moguls events last season, plus the world title.

Cox was the youngest competitor at the 2010 Olympics in any sport at age 15, then finished fifth in Sochi. She won the season-opening World Cup event on Dec. 9 but was 25th on Thursday, her worst result in nearly seven years.

Sochi Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada made six World Cup podiums last season and was third at worlds.

MORE: Athletes qualified for U.S. Olympic team

Canada names Olympic women’s hockey roster

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
Marie-Philip Poulin and Shannon Szabados, stars of Canada’s last two Olympic gold-medal teams, lead the nation’s 23-player PyeongChang roster announced Friday.

The Canadians will go for their fifth straight Olympic hockey title, which would break the consecutive golds record shared by men’s teams from Canada (1920-32) and the Soviet Union (1964-76).

The U.S. roster is scheduled to be announced New Year’s Day at the NHL Winter Classic on NBC.

Poulin, a 26-year-old often called the female Sidney Crosby, scored both goals in a 2-0 Olympic final at Vancouver 2010 and the final-minute-tying and overtime-winning goals in the 3-2 stunner in Sochi in 2014.

Szabados, also going to her third Olympics after playing in men’s minor leagues in the U.S. in 2014, 2015 and 2016, was in net for both of those Olympic finals.

For the first time, Canada will go to the Olympics without legend Hayley Wickenheiser, who retired in January after winning her fourth Olympic gold medal in Sochi.

Other four-time Olympic champions Caroline Ouellette and Jayna Hefford also retired in this Olympic cycle.

Though Canada lost all three world championship finals to the U.S. since Sochi, it won the last four games of their eight-game pre-Olympic series that wrapped up Sunday.

MORE: Full Olympic hockey schedule

Canada Olympic women’s hockey roster
Goaltenders
Shannon Szabados
Ann-Renée Desbiens
Geneviève Lacasse

Defense
Jocelyne Larocque
Brigette Lacquette
Lauriane Rougeau
Laura Fortino
Meaghan Mikkelson
Renata Fast

Forwards
Meghan Agosta
Rebecca Johnston
Laura Stacey
Jennifer Wakefield
Jillian Saulnier
Melodie Daoust
Bailey Bram
Brianne Jenner
Sarah Nurse
Haley Irwin
Natalie Spooner
Emily Clark
Marie-Philip Poulin
Blayre Turnbull

Most dominant winter athlete? Mikael Kingsbury wins 10th straight

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 11:37 AM EST
Canadian moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury is on one of the hottest streaks in all winter sports heading into the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The Sochi silver medalist has won 10 straight World Cup events, capped with back-to-back victories in China on Thursday and Friday.

The streak includes seven moguls wins and three in dual moguls, which is not an Olympic event.

Kingsbury goes into the new year riding an 11-month streak on the World Cup, a run rivaled by few athletes (but most notably Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva, who hasn’t lost in two years but is out with a broken foot).

“Honestly I don’t even think about it,” Kingsbury, 25, said Friday, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS). “I just don’t want the people to wake me up from this dream.”

Kingsbury is now up to 45 career World Cup victories, one shy of the men’s or women’s record for moguls skiers shared by retired U.S. Olympic champions Donna Weinbrecht and Hannah Kearney. He should break it in January.

When he was 9, Kingsbury printed the Olympic symbol, wrote next to it that he would win a gold medal and taped it to his ceiling to see it before he went to bed every night.

His time is now.

Countryman Alexandre Bilodeau retired after becoming the first freestyle skier to win multiple Olympic gold medals in Sochi, relegating Kingsbury to silver.

Kingsbury was a forerunner at Vancouver 2010, where Bilodeau memorably won Canada’s first home gold at a Summer or Winter Games.

“That guy that finished second,” Bilodeau said in Sochi, “he is going to win everything after I’m gone.”

Kingsbury has won the last six World Cup moguls season titles but was shockingly third at last season’s world championships.

It marked just the second time Kingsbury finished outside the top two in a moguls competition (excluding dual moguls) since March 2014. That span includes 30 competitions.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

MORE: Canada in control of hockey rivalry going into Olympics