Joey Cheek joins NBC Olympics with Tom Hammond for PyeongChang

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joey Cheek, the 2006 Olympic 500m champion, will make his NBC Olympic commentary debut with Tom Hammond covering speed skating in PyeongChang.

Cheek, 38, won three Olympic medals between two Winter Games — 1000m bronze in 2002 and 500m gold and 1000m silver in 2006.

After winning gold, Cheek donated his $25,000 prize money to the charitable organization Right to Play, which was founded by five-time speed skating gold medalist Johann Olav Koss of Norway.

Cheek would later donate another $15,000 after winning 1000m silver in Torino. It was Koss, who won three golds in three world records in 1994, who inspired Cheek to become a speed skater.

Cheek retired after the 2005-06 season and made his broadcast debut in 2015.

Hammond will cover his 13th Olympics for NBC, which included figure skating play-by-play at the last four Winter Games.

Golf Channel’s Steve Sands will serve as the speed skating broadcast reporter, as he was in Sochi.

NBC’s PyeongChang Olympic coverage starts Feb. 8, one night before the Opening Ceremony.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Breakdown of 2,400 hours of Pyeongchang programming