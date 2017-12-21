TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Mikaela Shiffrin: I’m an all-event skier now

Associated PressDec 21, 2017, 4:17 PM EST
COURCHEVEL, France — There appears little to prevent Mikaela Shiffrin taking over from Lindsey Vonn as the unstoppable force in women’s ski racing.

Shiffrin has a huge lead in defense of her overall World Cup title, and her four wins this season have been among three different disciplines.

The 22-year-old is branching out and feeling confident about it. And with the PyeongChang Olympics coming, that’s very bad news for rivals.

Her Dec. 2 downhill win at Lake Louise was a personal breakthrough and sent a statement: The Olympic and three-time world slalom champion, who has five giant slalom wins, no longer views herself as a technical specialist.

“I’m finding something new, some more speed,” Shiffrin said. “My positioning, my skiing, my tactics, everything’s coming together. I’m certainly not [just] a slalom skier anymore, I consider myself an all-event skier.”

Her two victories at the French Alpine resort of Courchevel this week — in GS and the inaugural parallel slalom — took her to 35 World Cup wins.

Vonn is the female record-holder with 78. The undisputed star for so many years, Vonn also has four overall World Cup titles and doubtless would have had more if not for serious knee injuries.

She is far from finished, either. The 33-year-old came back in style with a super-G win at Val d’Isere on Saturday — her first World Cup victory since January.

But considering Shiffrin is so much younger, and has an expanding repertoire, she is well positioned to become a record-breaker. The number of wins Shiffrin could get — if she stays injury-free — is potentially staggering.

When asked if she can beat Vonn’s mark, Shiffrin takes a long and thoughtful pause.

“If I’m feeling crazy I can think, yeah, maybe if I keep going this way I could get 78 or something. I could get there,” she said. “But as soon as I think about that, my skiing starts getting really bad. It’s fun to dream about these things, but it’s not my first goal.”

Although supremely confident, the slimly built Shiffrin knows that becoming a multi-event specialist puts her best discipline at risk.

“If I ski my best, then I know it’s good enough to win in any event, actually. Even in downhill,” she said. “But it is very, very difficult to stay strong in every event. The better I get with speed, the more my slalom suffers.”

Intriguingly, she could race Vonn in downhill in PyeongChang.

Injury-hit Vonn missed the Sochi Winter Games and is intensely motivated to reclaim the downhill title she won at Vancouver 2010.

Facing Vonn in downhill would be a treat for U.S. fans — and somewhat like Shiffrin agreeing to fight Vonn in her own backyard.

It might be too good to refuse.

“I hadn’t been planning on doing the downhill. For sure, after Lake Louise I’m considering it more,” Shiffrin said. “It’s cool that the tech [slalom and GS] races are first [at the Olympics], so that makes me feel more comfortable with doing the speed races.”

Asked what would happen if she actually beat Vonn in downhill at the Olympics, Shiffrin bursts into loud laughter.

It is not a mocking laugh, but one of incredulity at the idea of toppling arguably the greatest female downhill skier of all time.

Shiffrin then becomes serious again, talking about Vonn with utmost respect, yet her burning ambition is hard to contain.

“If I were able to win a medal in any of the speed events that would be absolutely incredible,” Shiffrin said. “If it was gold, even better.”

She could also face Vonn in super-G. Their first Olympic meeting could be in giant slalom, which Vonn has said she’s targeting, though it is not one of her strong events.

Shiffrin’s workload is unlikely to include the nations’ team event, which features parallel slalom and makes its Olympic debut.

“I’m not planning on it. To take that really seriously we would have to find some time to have the U.S. team training together, and there is no time,” she said. “Even right now, my biggest concern is thinking about racing the downhill as well as super-G and [super] combined.”

“That’s such a full [program] and I don’t know,” she says, wearily contemplating how much it would take out of her. “It’s exhausting.”

Canada names Olympic women’s hockey roster

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
Marie-Philip Poulin and Shannon Szabados, stars of Canada’s last two Olympic gold-medal teams, lead the nation’s 23-player PyeongChang roster announced Friday.

The Canadians will go for their fifth straight Olympic hockey title, which would break the consecutive golds record shared by men’s teams from Canada (1920-32) and the Soviet Union (1964-76).

The U.S. roster is scheduled to be announced New Year’s Day at the NHL Winter Classic on NBC.

Poulin, a 26-year-old often called the female Sidney Crosby, scored both goals in a 2-0 Olympic final at Vancouver 2010 and the final-minute-tying and overtime-winning goals in the 3-2 stunner in Sochi in 2014.

Szabados, also going to her third Olympics after playing in men’s minor leagues in the U.S. in 2014, 2015 and 2016, was in net for both of those Olympic finals.

For the first time, Canada will go to the Olympics without legend Hayley Wickenheiser, who retired in January after winning her fourth Olympic gold medal in Sochi.

Other four-time Olympic champions Caroline Ouellette and Jayna Hefford also retired in this Olympic cycle.

Though Canada lost all three world championship finals to the U.S. since Sochi, it won the last four games of their eight-game pre-Olympic series that wrapped up Sunday.

Canada Olympic women’s hockey roster
Goaltenders
Shannon Szabados
Ann-Renée Desbiens
Geneviève Lacasse

Defense
Jocelyne Larocque
Brigette Lacquette
Lauriane Rougeau
Laura Fortino
Meaghan Mikkelson
Renata Fast

Forwards
Meghan Agosta
Rebecca Johnston
Laura Stacey
Jennifer Wakefield
Jillian Saulnier
Melodie Daoust
Bailey Bram
Brianne Jenner
Sarah Nurse
Haley Irwin
Natalie Spooner
Emily Clark
Marie-Philip Poulin
Blayre Turnbull

Most dominant winter athlete? Mikael Kingsbury wins 10th straight

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 11:37 AM EST
Canadian moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury is on one of the hottest streaks in all winter sports heading into the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The Sochi silver medalist has won 10 straight World Cup events, capped with back-to-back victories in China on Thursday and Friday.

The streak includes seven moguls wins and three in dual moguls, which is not an Olympic event.

Kingsbury goes into the new year riding an 11-month streak on the World Cup, a run rivaled by few athletes (but most notably Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva, who hasn’t lost in two years but is out with a broken foot).

“Honestly I don’t even think about it,” Kingsbury, 25, said Friday, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS). “I just don’t want the people to wake me up from this dream.”

Kingsbury is now up to 45 career World Cup victories, one shy of the men’s or women’s record for moguls skiers shared by retired U.S. Olympic champions Donna Weinbrecht and Hannah Kearney. He should break it in January.

When he was 9, Kingsbury printed the Olympic symbol, wrote next to it that he would win a gold medal and taped it to his ceiling to see it before he went to bed every night.

His time is now.

Countryman Alexandre Bilodeau retired after becoming the first freestyle skier to win multiple Olympic gold medals in Sochi, relegating Kingsbury to silver.

Kingsbury was a forerunner at Vancouver 2010, where Bilodeau memorably won Canada’s first home gold at a Summer or Winter Games.

“That guy that finished second,” Bilodeau said in Sochi, “he is going to win everything after I’m gone.”

Kingsbury has won the last six World Cup moguls season titles but was shockingly third at last season’s world championships.

It marked just the second time Kingsbury finished outside the top two in a moguls competition (excluding dual moguls) since March 2014. That span includes 30 competitions.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

