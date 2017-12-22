TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Another snowboarder makes Olympic team as qualifying winds down

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 9:22 AM EST
Faye Gulini is going to her third Olympics on the U.S. snowboard cross team, but will Olympic medalists Seth Wescott and Alex Deibold join her?

Gulini, 25, clinched her PyeongChang spot Friday after the fourth of five selection events this season.

Her runner-up finish at the third event last Saturday proved enough for her to automatically join 2006 Olympic silver medalist Lindsey Jacobellis as the first two snowboard cross racers to make the team.

Up to two more women could be added to the team next month.

Gulini goes into PyeongChang with arguably her best chance yet to win a medal. She was 12th in Vancouver as a high school senior and fourth in Sochi.

She made her first top-level senior international podium last Saturday and ranks fifth in the world. Gulini became the first U.S. woman other than Jacobellis to stand on a World Cup podium since March 2012.

The Salt Lake City native served as an extra at the 2002 Olympic Opening Ceremony as a “Child of Light,” wearing a big, furry jacket and carrying a little lantern.

The U.S. men’s snowboard cross qualifying picture is less sorted.

One man — part-time plumber Jonathan Cheever, going for his first Olympics at age 32, — has the minimum automatic qualifying criteria of one podium finish through four of the five qualifiers.

Cheever is now guaranteed to make the Olympic team unless three other U.S. men sweep the podium at the last qualifier in Turkey on Jan. 20.

The men chasing a podium Jan. 20 include some of the most accomplishment riders in U.S. history.

Seth Wescott, who won the first two Olympic men’s snowboard cross titles in 2006 and 2010 and just missed the 2014 Olympics, has a best finish of 37th in three World Cups this season. The 41-year-old looks like a long shot.

Alex Deibold, the Sochi Olympic bronze medalist, just missed the podium on Friday, finishing last of four riders in the final in Italy.

Nate Holland, a three-time Olympian and seven-time X Games champ, has a best finish this season of 10th.

Two-time Olympian Nick BaumgartnerHagen KearneyMick Dierdorff and Deibold all have better results than Holland this season, putting pressure on the veteran to deliver Jan. 20.

Once the qualifying events are over, a committee will round out the Olympic roster of up to four men.

Canada names Olympic women’s hockey roster

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
Marie-Philip Poulin and Shannon Szabados, stars of Canada’s last two Olympic gold-medal teams, lead the nation’s 23-player PyeongChang roster announced Friday.

The Canadians will go for their fifth straight Olympic hockey title, which would break the consecutive golds record shared by men’s teams from Canada (1920-32) and the Soviet Union (1964-76).

The U.S. roster is scheduled to be announced New Year’s Day at the NHL Winter Classic on NBC.

Poulin, a 26-year-old often called the female Sidney Crosby, scored both goals in a 2-0 Olympic final at Vancouver 2010 and the final-minute-tying and overtime-winning goals in the 3-2 stunner in Sochi in 2014.

Szabados, also going to her third Olympics after playing in men’s minor leagues in the U.S. in 2014, 2015 and 2016, was in net for both of those Olympic finals.

For the first time, Canada will go to the Olympics without legend Hayley Wickenheiser, who retired in January after winning her fourth Olympic gold medal in Sochi.

Other four-time Olympic champions Caroline Ouellette and Jayna Hefford also retired in this Olympic cycle.

Though Canada lost all three world championship finals to the U.S. since Sochi, it won the last four games of their eight-game pre-Olympic series that wrapped up Sunday.

Canada Olympic women’s hockey roster
Goaltenders
Shannon Szabados
Ann-Renée Desbiens
Geneviève Lacasse

Defense
Jocelyne Larocque
Brigette Lacquette
Lauriane Rougeau
Laura Fortino
Meaghan Mikkelson
Renata Fast

Forwards
Meghan Agosta
Rebecca Johnston
Laura Stacey
Jennifer Wakefield
Jillian Saulnier
Melodie Daoust
Bailey Bram
Brianne Jenner
Sarah Nurse
Haley Irwin
Natalie Spooner
Emily Clark
Marie-Philip Poulin
Blayre Turnbull

Most dominant winter athlete? Mikael Kingsbury wins 10th straight

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 11:37 AM EST
Canadian moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury is on one of the hottest streaks in all winter sports heading into the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The Sochi silver medalist has won 10 straight World Cup events, capped with back-to-back victories in China on Thursday and Friday.

The streak includes seven moguls wins and three in dual moguls, which is not an Olympic event.

Kingsbury goes into the new year riding an 11-month streak on the World Cup, a run rivaled by few athletes (but most notably Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva, who hasn’t lost in two years but is out with a broken foot).

“Honestly I don’t even think about it,” Kingsbury, 25, said Friday, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS). “I just don’t want the people to wake me up from this dream.”

Kingsbury is now up to 45 career World Cup victories, one shy of the men’s or women’s record for moguls skiers shared by retired U.S. Olympic champions Donna Weinbrecht and Hannah Kearney. He should break it in January.

When he was 9, Kingsbury printed the Olympic symbol, wrote next to it that he would win a gold medal and taped it to his ceiling to see it before he went to bed every night.

His time is now.

Countryman Alexandre Bilodeau retired after becoming the first freestyle skier to win multiple Olympic gold medals in Sochi, relegating Kingsbury to silver.

Kingsbury was a forerunner at Vancouver 2010, where Bilodeau memorably won Canada’s first home gold at a Summer or Winter Games.

“That guy that finished second,” Bilodeau said in Sochi, “he is going to win everything after I’m gone.”

Kingsbury has won the last six World Cup moguls season titles but was shockingly third at last season’s world championships.

It marked just the second time Kingsbury finished outside the top two in a moguls competition (excluding dual moguls) since March 2014. That span includes 30 competitions.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

