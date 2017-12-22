More Russian medalists stripped, banned from Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eleven more Sochi Olympians from Russia were disqualified by the IOC and banned from the Games for life, including two Sochi medalists, bringing the total to 43 athletes and 13 medals gone.

The athletes banned in Friday’s announcement relating to Russia’s doping violations:

– Lugers Albert Demtschenko and Tatyana Ivanova (Sochi silver medalists)

– Speed skaters Ivan Skobrev and Artem Kuznetcov

– Cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh and Natalia Matveeva

– Bobsledders Lyudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin

– Hockey players Tatyana Burina and Anna Shchukina

More from the IOC on the decisions is here.

In Sochi, Demtschenko became the oldest Winter Olympic medalist in an individual event when he took luge silver at age 42 in his record seventh Winter Games (Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai also competed in his seventh Winter Olympics in Sochi and hopes for his eighth in PyeongChang).

Italian Armin Zoeggeler, who took bronze in Sochi for his record sixth straight Olympic medal in one individual event, is in line to be upgraded.

As is the Sochi fourth-place finisher, Andi Langenhan of Germany (another German, Felix Loch, won gold).

Demtschenko and Ivanova made up half the Russian team for the first Olympic luge relay.

The Russians have been stripped of their silver medal from that event, with Latvia in line to go from bronze to silver and Canada potentially going from fourth to bronze. The Americans were sixth.

Demtschenko is retired.

Ivanova is Russia’s top female luger ranking third in the world last season and 10th this season. She won the World Cup race at the PyeongChang Olympic track in February.

The cross-country skier Kryukov was one of two individual Olympic champions for Russia at the 2010 Olympics, a title he will not lose for his Sochi DQ.

Kryukov and Bessmertnykh already had Sochi relay silver medals stripped due to teammates’ doping.

Kryukov, 32, last finished in the top 10 of World Cup standings in 2014.

The speed skater Skobrev won two individual Olympic medals in Vancouver but did not make a Sochi podium.

Skobrev is retired.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; new Sochi medal standings