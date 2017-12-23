TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Chaunté Lowe’s 2008 Olympic medal ceremony (video)

By Nick ZaccardiDec 23, 2017, 8:12 PM EST
In a moment nine years overdue, high jumper Chaunté Lowe had an Olympic medal draped around her neck and received a standing ovation.

It didn’t happen at an Olympic Stadium, but at the recent Team USA Awards, which aired on NBC on Saturday night.

Lowe, a four-time Olympian and mother of three, earned her first Olympic medal in 2008 but did not receive it until last month.

Her original sixth-place result from the Beijing Games was upgraded due to doping from the original third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers.

The athletes were retroactively disqualified following retests of their 2008 doping samples last year. They all came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol.

The Team USA Awards ceremony honored not only Lowe but also husband Mario and their three children, JasmineAurora and M.J. 

Lowe had Jasmine one year before the Beijing Olympics. Aurora and M.J. were born after Beijing, in 2011 and 2013.

“I am frequently asked how much I have lost by receiving this medal nine years later,” Lowe said in her acceptance speech. “Honestly, I can’t answer that question because my heart is so full with all that has been gained.”

Lowe, 33, competed at the last four Olympics. She was fourth in Rio. She’s going for one more Games in Tokyo in 2020.

“I still want to be on that podium,” she said.

Canada names Olympic women’s hockey roster

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
Marie-Philip Poulin and Shannon Szabados, stars of Canada’s last two Olympic gold-medal teams, lead the nation’s 23-player PyeongChang roster announced Friday.

The Canadians will go for their fifth straight Olympic hockey title, which would break the consecutive golds record shared by men’s teams from Canada (1920-32) and the Soviet Union (1964-76).

The U.S. roster is scheduled to be announced New Year’s Day at the NHL Winter Classic on NBC.

Poulin, a 26-year-old often called the female Sidney Crosby, scored both goals in a 2-0 Olympic final at Vancouver 2010 and the final-minute-tying and overtime-winning goals in the 3-2 stunner in Sochi in 2014.

Szabados, also going to her third Olympics after playing in men’s minor leagues in the U.S. in 2014, 2015 and 2016, was in net for both of those Olympic finals.

For the first time, Canada will go to the Olympics without legend Hayley Wickenheiser, who retired in January after winning her fourth Olympic gold medal in Sochi.

Other four-time Olympic champions Caroline Ouellette and Jayna Hefford also retired in this Olympic cycle.

Though Canada lost all three world championship finals to the U.S. since Sochi, it won the last four games of their eight-game pre-Olympic series that wrapped up Sunday.

Canada Olympic women’s hockey roster
Goaltenders
Shannon Szabados
Ann-Renée Desbiens
Geneviève Lacasse

Defense
Jocelyne Larocque
Brigette Lacquette
Lauriane Rougeau
Laura Fortino
Meaghan Mikkelson
Renata Fast

Forwards
Meghan Agosta
Rebecca Johnston
Laura Stacey
Jennifer Wakefield
Jillian Saulnier
Melodie Daoust
Bailey Bram
Brianne Jenner
Sarah Nurse
Haley Irwin
Natalie Spooner
Emily Clark
Marie-Philip Poulin
Blayre Turnbull

Most dominant winter athlete? Mikael Kingsbury wins 10th straight

By Nick ZaccardiDec 22, 2017, 11:37 AM EST
Canadian moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury is on one of the hottest streaks in all winter sports heading into the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The Sochi silver medalist has won 10 straight World Cup events, capped with back-to-back victories in China on Thursday and Friday.

The streak includes seven moguls wins and three in dual moguls, which is not an Olympic event.

Kingsbury goes into the new year riding an 11-month streak on the World Cup, a run rivaled by few athletes (but most notably Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva, who hasn’t lost in two years but is out with a broken foot).

“Honestly I don’t even think about it,” Kingsbury, 25, said Friday, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS). “I just don’t want the people to wake me up from this dream.”

Kingsbury is now up to 45 career World Cup victories, one shy of the men’s or women’s record for moguls skiers shared by retired U.S. Olympic champions Donna Weinbrecht and Hannah Kearney. He should break it in January.

When he was 9, Kingsbury printed the Olympic symbol, wrote next to it that he would win a gold medal and taped it to his ceiling to see it before he went to bed every night.

His time is now.

Countryman Alexandre Bilodeau retired after becoming the first freestyle skier to win multiple Olympic gold medals in Sochi, relegating Kingsbury to silver.

Kingsbury was a forerunner at Vancouver 2010, where Bilodeau memorably won Canada’s first home gold at a Summer or Winter Games.

“That guy that finished second,” Bilodeau said in Sochi, “he is going to win everything after I’m gone.”

Kingsbury has won the last six World Cup moguls season titles but was shockingly third at last season’s world championships.

It marked just the second time Kingsbury finished outside the top two in a moguls competition (excluding dual moguls) since March 2014. That span includes 30 competitions.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

