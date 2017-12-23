Chaunté Lowe’s 2008 Olympic medal ceremony (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In a moment nine years overdue, high jumper Chaunté Lowe had an Olympic medal draped around her neck and received a standing ovation.

It didn’t happen at an Olympic Stadium, but at the recent Team USA Awards, which aired on NBC on Saturday night.

Lowe, a four-time Olympian and mother of three, earned her first Olympic medal in 2008 but did not receive it until last month.

Her original sixth-place result from the Beijing Games was upgraded due to doping from the original third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers.

The athletes were retroactively disqualified following retests of their 2008 doping samples last year. They all came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol.

The Team USA Awards ceremony honored not only Lowe but also husband Mario and their three children, Jasmine, Aurora and M.J.

Lowe had Jasmine one year before the Beijing Olympics. Aurora and M.J. were born after Beijing, in 2011 and 2013.

“I am frequently asked how much I have lost by receiving this medal nine years later,” Lowe said in her acceptance speech. “Honestly, I can’t answer that question because my heart is so full with all that has been gained.”

Lowe, 33, competed at the last four Olympics. She was fourth in Rio. She’s going for one more Games in Tokyo in 2020.

“I still want to be on that podium,” she said.

