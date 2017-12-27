TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Nick ZaccardiDec 27, 2017, 7:15 AM EST
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the final event to decide the Olympic team, will air live on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app next week with every senior session.

Senior competition runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7 in San Jose, Calif.

The Olympic team, selected by committees, will include three men, three women, three dance couples and one pairs team.

While podium finishers will have the inside track to Olympic spots, nobody — not even national champions — clinch automatic PyeongChang berths. The committees decide everything.

The favorites include Nathan Chen, who last year became the first skater to land five quadruple jumps in one program en route to becoming, at age 17, the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966.

Chen is the only male singles skater in the world who is undefeated this season. The run included victory at this fall’s Grand Prix Final, the biggest international event ahead of the Olympics.

Chen is all but assured one of the three men’s Olympic berths given his resume.

He could be joined in PyeongChang by training partner and 2016 U.S. champion Adam Rippon, a 28-year-old trying to become the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater since 1936.

Jason Brown, a 2014 Olympian, and Max Aaron, also past U.S. champions, are in the mix. As is world junior champion Vincent Zhou.

There is no dominant U.S. women’s singles skater this year, but it would be a surprise if three-time U.S. champion Ashley Wagner does not make a second straight Olympic team.

With Gracie Gold taking this season off, Wagner has new challengers.

Like Karen Chen, who stunningly won last season’s nationals and then, in another pleasant surprise, was fourth at worlds. Chen has struggled this season, however.

Mirai Nagasu is a sentimental favorite. The 2010 Olympian was third at the 2014 U.S. Championships but left off the three-woman Sochi team in favor of fourth-place Wagner.

The newest names are Mariah Bell, third at last season’s nationals, and Bradie Tennell, the top-ranked U.S. woman this season, her first at the senior international level.

In dance, the same three couples finished in the top three at each of the last three U.S. Championships — Maia Shibutani and Alex ShibutaniMadison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

It would be a stunner if those aren’t the three U.S. Olympic dance couples.

The U.S. will send its smallest pairs contingent — one pair — to the Olympics since the first Winter Games in 1924.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim are the clear favorites. The Knierims are the top-scoring U.S. pair four seasons running.

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Wednesday, Jan. 3 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Women’s Short NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Thursday, Jan. 4 4-6:30 p.m. Pairs Short NBCSN | STREAM LINK
8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Men’s Short NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Friday, Jan. 5 4-6:30 p.m. Short Dance NBCSN | STREAM LINK
8-11 p.m. Women’s Free NBC | STREAM LINK
Saturday, Jan. 6 4-6 p.m. Pairs Free NBC | STREAM LINK
8-11 p.m. Men’s Free NBC | STREAM LINK
Sunday, Jan. 7 3-6 p.m. Free Dance NBC | STREAM LINK
Saturday, Jan. 13 4 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | STREAM LINK

How the U.S. Olympic figure skating team is chosen

By Nick ZaccardiDec 27, 2017, 7:52 AM EST
The U.S. Olympic figure skating team is chosen entirely by committees. It’s not as simple as taking the top finishers from the national championships.

The team of three men, three women, three ice dance couples and one pair will be announced on Jan. 6-7 at the U.S. Championships in San Jose.

The plan is to have three different team announcements within 24 hours of the conclusion of each discipline. The planned announcement schedule (all time estimates Pacific):

Morning of Saturday, Jan. 6 — Women
Morning of Sunday, Jan. 7 — Men/Pairs (possibly Saturday evening)
Afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 7 — Ice Dance

A different committee chooses the athletes for each discipline, but the criteria is the same across the board.

From U.S. Figure Skating:

Team members will be selected by U.S. Figure Skating’s International Committee, taking into consideration the results of events in the following order of importance:

2018 U.S. Championships
2017 Grand Prix Final
2017 World Championships
2017 Grand Prix Series
2017 Four Continents Championships
2017 U.S. Championships
2017 World Junior Championships
2017 Grand Prix Final

Furthermore, U.S. Figure Skating broke down competitions into tiers in order of importance:

Tier 1
2018 U.S. Championships
2017 Grand Prix Final
2017 World Championships

Tier 2
2017 Grand Prix Series
2017 Four Continents Championships

Tier 3
2017 Challenger Series
2017 U.S. Championships
2017 World Junior Championships
2017 Junior Grand Prix Final

This criteria is what makes defending U.S. champions Nathan Chen and the ice dance couple of Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani heavy favorites to make the Olympic team regardless of what they do at nationals.

Chen won this year’s Grand Prix Final, both of his Grand Prix Series events and the Four Continents Championships.

The Shibutani siblings took bronze at both the Grand Prix Final and world championships this year (the only U.S. medalists at worlds) and won both of their Grand Prix Series events.

No other U.S. skaters in any disciplines earned world or Grand Prix Final medals in 2017 or won any Grand Prix Series events.

Katie Ledecky swims to AP Female Athlete of the Year honors

Associated PressDec 26, 2017, 11:35 AM EST
Katie Ledecky got her start in swimming because she just wanted to make friends. Her brother was eager to join a team at a pool near their house and as a 6-year-old, she tagged along.

By summer’s end, the Ledecky siblings had made 100 friends ranging in age from 6 to 18. Some of them remain good friends with Katie, who went on to become the world’s best swimmer in the post-Michael Phelps era.

She earned five golds and a silver at this year’s world championships in Budapest, maintaining the upward trajectory she first established as a surprise gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics.

Her dominant performance in Hungary earned Ledecky Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year honors.

In balloting by U.S. editors and news directors announced Tuesday, Ledecky received 351 points, edging out Serena Williams with 343. Williams won the Australian Open for her Open era-record 23rd Grand Slam tennis title. Olympic track star Allyson Felix finished third in voting, with 248 points.

Last year, Ledecky was second to gymnast Simone Biles in the balloting.

The AP Male Athlete of the Year will be announced Wednesday.

Ledecky is the eighth female swimmer to win and the first since Amy Van Dyken in 1996. Among the others is 1969 winner Debbie Meyer. At last year’s Rio de Janeiro Games, Ledecky equaled Meyer’s feat of sweeping the 200, 400 and 800 freestyles in a single Olympics.

“It’s a really great history of women swimmers and freestylers,” Ledecky said of the AP honor roll. “I really look up to a lot of those women.”

She is the first active college athlete to win since UConn basketball player Rebecca Lobo in 1995.

Ledecky is a sophomore at Stanford, still debating whether to major in psychology or political science, and enjoying life in the dorms, where she lives with five other swimmers.

“Just being in the college environment has kind of added another layer of fun,” she said. “Being with teammates and working toward NCAA championships and having that team goal, that’s another thing that is fun.”

Ledecky heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for high-altitude training with her Stanford team this week. Her focus is on the collegiate season through the NCAAs in March.

In moving cross-country from her home in Bethesda, Maryland, to attend college in California, Ledecky left behind longtime coach Bruce Gemmell. But like some of those old summer league teammates, Ledecky has stayed in touch. She trains with Gemmell when she returns to visit her family.

She was a star to them in 2012 but a little-known 15-year-old to the rest of the world when she won the 800-meter freestyle in world-record time in London.

In 2013, Ledecky won four golds at the worlds in Barcelona, setting a pair of world records. Two years later in Kazan, she swept every freestyle from 200 to 1,500 meters, setting two more world records. Another two world records fell last year in Rio.

In her typically understated way, Ledecky said: “I really pride myself on the consistency I’ve had over the past couple years. Just being able to compete at the international level and come away with some gold medals each year.”

Ledecky didn’t set any personal bests or world records in Budapest, something she’s done with such frequency that people expect to witness something spectacular anytime she dives in the pool.

Her loss in the 200 free in Hungary was considered an upset.

“If they’re disappointed with me not breaking a world record, it’s an honor because it’s representative of what I’ve done in the past and a benchmark for myself,” she said. “I don’t focus on what anyone thinks of my goals or wants to see me do.”

Not yet halfway toward the 2020 Tokyo Games, Ledecky already is thinking ahead. Like Phelps, she never publicly reveals her target times or placements.

“I set big goals for myself and that’s always what has motivated me,” she said.

Despite living in a results-focused world, Ledecky enjoys the journey, something she learned between London and Rio.

“Trying to find those little things to improve on and the process of getting better,” she said. “Doing everything in practice to set yourself up well each year.”

Her sunny smile and friendly demeanor belie the competitor who is always plotting ahead and moving forward ever faster.

“I know the four years goes by very quickly,” Ledecky said, “and I want to do everything I can to prepare.”

