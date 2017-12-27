TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Dutch speed skater won’t defend Olympic title after trials miss

By Nick ZaccardiDec 27, 2017, 7:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

U.S. Olympic Nordic combined, ski jumping trials preview, TV schedule How the U.S. Olympic figure skating team is chosen Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Dutch speed skater Michel Mulder was best in the world at 500m in Sochi by one hundredth of a second. Four years later, he’s sixth-best in his own country.

That means Mulder won’t defend his Olympic title in PyeongChang.

The Netherlands’ Olympic Speed Skating Trials swallowed a Sochi medalist for the second time in as many days Wednesday.

Mulder joined Jorrit Bergsma, who missed the team in the 5000m on the opening day in Heerenveen on Tuesday. Bergsma took bronze in a Dutch 5000m sweep in Sochi but was fourth at trials.

Both could still make the team — Mulder in the 1000m and Bergsma in the 10,000m. Bergsma won the Sochi Olympic 10,000m but has struggled this season. As has Mulder.

Mulder, 31, led a Dutch 500m sweep in Sochi, edging Jan Smeekens by .01 with twin brother Ronald Mulder taking bronze.

Ronald Mulder won the trials 500m in 34.49, followed by world sprint champion Kai Verbij and Smeekens, the reigning world 500m champion.

Ronald Mulder, the current World Cup 500m leader, and Verbij are virtually guaranteed Olympic spots, while Smeekens will likely also get in.

Michel Mulder hasn’t made a World Cup podium in more than three years. In summer 2016, he ruptured an ankle ligament while attempting a high jump in a Dutch TV special ahead of the Rio Olympics.

Threats to another Dutch 500m sweep in PyeongChang are Russians Pavel Kulizhnikov and Ruslan Murashov, who own the two fastest 500m times ever.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Broadcast schedule for all U.S. Olympic Trials

U.S. Olympic Nordic combined, ski jumping trials preview, TV schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 27, 2017, 8:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Dutch speed skater won’t defend Olympic title after trials miss How the U.S. Olympic figure skating team is chosen Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships

A new generation of U.S. Olympic hopefuls take flight at the Nordic combined and ski jumping trials in Park City, Utah, on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air ski jumping trials coverage Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Nordic combined takes place Saturday.

A detailed schedule of both events is here.

Three athletes will qualify for the Olympic team at trials — the winner in each event. The rest of each team will be chosen in January, based on form this season and discretionary criteria.

The only U.S. Olympic medals in either sport in the last 90 years came in 2010, when veterans Bill DemongTodd Lodwick and Johnny Spillane led the way.

All are now retired.

Likewise, U.S. female ski jumping pioneers Lindsey Van and Jessica Jerome, who helped the event gain Olympic inclusion for the first time in 2014, retired after competing in Sochi.

And in men’s ski jumping, nobody on the trials entry list owns Olympic experience.

So, who is worth watching?

Start with Nordic combined brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher, who were part of a sixth-place team in Sochi. (The U.S. might not qualify a team event spot for PyeongChang and could have as few as two Nordic combined skiers overall at the Games.)

Bryan, diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 4, picked up an individual fifth-place finish at the 2015 World Championships.

Then at the last World Cup stop, he matched his best individual World Cup finish (seventh) since before the Sochi Games.

Sarah Hendrickson, who wore bib No. 1 in Sochi as the first female Olympic ski jumper, continues to be the face of the U.S. program.

Hendrickson was a Sochi medal favorite after winning the 2013 World title, but she tore her right ACL and MCL less than six months before the Games and was fortunate to even make it to Russia. She finished 23rd.

Hendrickson suffered a second ACL tear in summer 2015 and underwent a complete ACL reconstruction in November 2015.

She returned as the U.S.’ top jumper last season, ranking 14th in the world, with Nita Englund two spots behind her.

“Life is so much easier without knee pain… only took 4 years,” Hendrickson tweeted Nov. 4, though she was 45th and 52nd in two World Cup events later that fall.

Young U.S. male ski jumpers give the team hope of its first top-30 Olympic finish since the 2002 Games.

Will Rhoads, 22, had career-best 21st- and 29th-place finishes at a World Cup stop earlier this month.

Kevin Bickner, 21, placed 15th in a ski flying event in March, the best World Cup result by an American man since 2003.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Broadcast schedule for all U.S. Olympic Trials

How the U.S. Olympic figure skating team is chosen

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 27, 2017, 7:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships Olympic Channel to air classic Olympic figure skating marathon Yevgenia Medvedeva to miss Russia Figure Skating Championships

The U.S. Olympic figure skating team is chosen entirely by committees. It’s not as simple as taking the top finishers from the national championships.

The team of three men, three women, three ice dance couples and one pair will be announced on Jan. 6-7 at the U.S. Championships in San Jose.

The plan is to have three different team announcements within 24 hours of the conclusion of each discipline. The planned announcement schedule (all time estimates Pacific):

Morning of Saturday, Jan. 6 — Women
Morning of Sunday, Jan. 7 — Men/Pairs (possibly Saturday evening)
Afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 7 — Ice Dance

A different committee chooses the athletes for each discipline, but the criteria is the same across the board.

From U.S. Figure Skating:

Team members will be selected by U.S. Figure Skating’s International Committee, taking into consideration the results of events in the following order of importance:

2018 U.S. Championships
2017 Grand Prix Final
2017 World Championships
2017 Grand Prix Series
2017 Four Continents Championships
2017 U.S. Championships
2017 World Junior Championships
2017 Grand Prix Final

Furthermore, U.S. Figure Skating broke down competitions into tiers in order of importance:

Tier 1
2018 U.S. Championships
2017 Grand Prix Final
2017 World Championships

Tier 2
2017 Grand Prix Series
2017 Four Continents Championships

Tier 3
2017 Challenger Series
2017 U.S. Championships
2017 World Junior Championships
2017 Junior Grand Prix Final

This criteria is what makes defending U.S. champions Nathan Chen and the ice dance couple of Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani heavy favorites to make the Olympic team regardless of what they do at nationals.

Chen won this year’s Grand Prix Final, both of his Grand Prix Series events and the Four Continents Championships.

The Shibutani siblings took bronze at both the Grand Prix Final and world championships this year (the only U.S. medalists at worlds) and won both of their Grand Prix Series events.

No other U.S. skaters in any disciplines earned world or Grand Prix Final medals in 2017 or won any Grand Prix Series events.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Figure Skating Champs broadcast schedule