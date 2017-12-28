TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin wins third straight World Cup race

By Nick ZaccardiDec 28, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the site of her first World Cup podium and notched her 36th World Cup win, dominating a slalom in Lienz, Austria, on Thursday.

She prevailed by a comfortable .89 of a second over two runs for her third straight victory and fifth in 11 starts this season.

Swiss Wendy Holdener was second, followed by Swede Frida Hansdotter.

Full results are here. Shiffrin led by 1.14 seconds over Hansdotter after the first run.

Shiffrin tied retired German speed racer Katja Seizinger for seventh on the World Cup women’s career wins list. She is one shy of childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria.

Lindsey Vonn, expected to return to the World Cup for the next speed races in two weeks, holds the record of 78.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, extended her World Cup standings leads in slalom and the overall.

Shiffrin also leads the downhill and giant slalom standings and is a favorite for multiple medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Her slalom dominance is incredible. In her last 25 World Cup slaloms, Shiffrin owns 20 wins, two runners-up, a pair of third-place finishes and one DNF.

“There are so many statistics,” Shiffrin told media in Lienz. “You guys are driving me crazy. My brain is full of statistics.”

The 22-year-old eyes her fourth straight win in a giant slalom in Lienz on Friday, the sixth anniversary of her first of 52 World Cup podiums, which also came in Lienz.

The first run is at 4:30 a.m. ET, streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app. The second run is at 7 a.m. on Olympic Channel and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

Poland’s Pawel Babicki finished 67th of 67 skiers in a World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy, on Thursday.

But he was the only one to finish with just one ski.

Babicki lost his left ski early in his run and still made it down the course without missing a gate. He traversed the track with one ski for nearly two minutes.

He finished in 2 minutes, 33.42 seconds, or 36.47 seconds behind winner Dominik Paris of Italy.

Babicki’s impressive showing is reminiscent of Bode Miller‘s downhill run in the world championships combined in Bormio in 2005.

U.S. Olympic Nordic combined, ski jumping trials preview, TV schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 27, 2017, 8:15 PM EST
A new generation of U.S. Olympic hopefuls take flight at the Nordic combined and ski jumping trials in Park City, Utah, on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air ski jumping trials coverage Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Nordic combined takes place Saturday.

A detailed schedule of both events is here.

Three athletes will qualify for the Olympic team at trials — the winner in each event. The rest of each team will be chosen in January, based on form this season and discretionary criteria.

The only U.S. Olympic medals in either sport in the last 90 years came in 2010, when veterans Bill DemongTodd Lodwick and Johnny Spillane led the way.

All are now retired.

Likewise, U.S. female ski jumping pioneers Lindsey Van and Jessica Jerome, who helped the event gain Olympic inclusion for the first time in 2014, retired after competing in Sochi.

And in men’s ski jumping, nobody on the trials entry list owns Olympic experience.

So, who is worth watching?

Start with Nordic combined brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher, who were part of a sixth-place team in Sochi. (The U.S. might not qualify a team event spot for PyeongChang and could have as few as two Nordic combined skiers overall at the Games.)

Bryan, diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 4, picked up an individual fifth-place finish at the 2015 World Championships.

Then at the last World Cup stop, he matched his best individual World Cup finish (seventh) since before the Sochi Games.

Sarah Hendrickson, who wore bib No. 1 in Sochi as the first female Olympic ski jumper, continues to be the face of the U.S. program.

Hendrickson was a Sochi medal favorite after winning the 2013 World title, but she tore her right ACL and MCL less than six months before the Games and was fortunate to even make it to Russia. She finished 23rd.

Hendrickson suffered a second ACL tear in summer 2015 and underwent a complete ACL reconstruction in November 2015.

She returned as the U.S.’ top jumper last season, ranking 14th in the world, with Nita Englund two spots behind her.

“Life is so much easier without knee pain… only took 4 years,” Hendrickson tweeted Nov. 4, though she was 45th and 52nd in two World Cup events later that fall.

Young U.S. male ski jumpers give the team hope of its first top-30 Olympic finish since the 2002 Games.

Will Rhoads, 22, had career-best 21st- and 29th-place finishes at a World Cup stop earlier this month.

Kevin Bickner, 21, placed 15th in a ski flying event in March, the best World Cup result by an American man since 2003.

