Mikaela Shiffrin wins third straight World Cup race

Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the site of her first World Cup podium and notched her 36th World Cup win, dominating a slalom in Lienz, Austria, on Thursday.

She prevailed by a comfortable .89 of a second over two runs for her third straight victory and fifth in 11 starts this season.

Swiss Wendy Holdener was second, followed by Swede Frida Hansdotter.

Full results are here. Shiffrin led by 1.14 seconds over Hansdotter after the first run.

Shiffrin tied retired German speed racer Katja Seizinger for seventh on the World Cup women’s career wins list. She is one shy of childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria.

Lindsey Vonn, expected to return to the World Cup for the next speed races in two weeks, holds the record of 78.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, extended her World Cup standings leads in slalom and the overall.

Shiffrin also leads the downhill and giant slalom standings and is a favorite for multiple medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Her slalom dominance is incredible. In her last 25 World Cup slaloms, Shiffrin owns 20 wins, two runners-up, a pair of third-place finishes and one DNF.

“There are so many statistics,” Shiffrin told media in Lienz. “You guys are driving me crazy. My brain is full of statistics.”

The 22-year-old eyes her fourth straight win in a giant slalom in Lienz on Friday, the sixth anniversary of her first of 52 World Cup podiums, which also came in Lienz.

The first run is at 4:30 a.m. ET, streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app. The second run is at 7 a.m. on Olympic Channel and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

