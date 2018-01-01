TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

North Korea open to participating in PyeongChang Olympics

By OlympicTalkJan 1, 2018, 7:28 AM EST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggested Monday that the North may send a delegation to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Kim, wearing a Western-style gray suit and tie, called in his customary annual address for improved relations with the South, an idea mentioned in speeches more often than it is met.

“The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country,” Kim said, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success.

“We are ready to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation. To this end, the two Koreas can immediately meet.”

They mark the first widely reported comments from Kim suggesting North Korea’s Olympic participation and discussions with South Korea on the matter.

South Korea’s presidential office said it welcomed the proposal to hold talks between government officials over the issue of North Korea sending a delegation to the Olympics.

The office of President Moon Jae-in said the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Olympics would contribute to peace and harmony not only on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, but in the entire world.

In April, the governor of PyeongChang’s province reportedly said that a North Korean sports ministry official told him that North Korean athletes will be in PyeongChang.

In February, the North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee reportedly said he believed that a North Korean delegation would be at PyeongChang.

North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics held in South Korea, the Summer Games in Seoul in 1988.

Since, North Korean athletes have participated in major sporting events in South Korea, including the 2002 and 2014 Asian Games.

North Korea qualified its first athletes for PyeongChang in September — pairs figure skaters — but then missed a deadline to confirm use of those spots.

The IOC could extend a special invitation to the pairs skaters — or North Korean athletes in other sports — to join the Olympic field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Hendrickson, Michael Glasder become first ski jumpers named to 2018 Olympic Team

By Rachel LutzDec 31, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
Sarah Hendrickson reacted as soon as she landed her second jump – she was going back to the Olympics.

“I can’t believe I did it,” Hendrickson said on NBC. “I just believe in hard work now. Dreams come true. If you keep working, they’ll come true.”

Hendrickson won the 2013 world championship title before blowing out her knee in a training accident prior to the Sochi Olympics. She competed there and finished 21st after originally looking like a gold medal threat.

Hendrickson lead after the first round of competition jumps on Sunday at the 2002 Olympic ski jumping venue in Utah, leaving her to jump last in the second round. She flew 90.6 meters and 91.0 meters in her two jumps, despite being delayed by a teammate’s crash.

Nina Lussi was in the hunt and jumping well until her second competition jump, where she crashed at the landing. She waved to the crowd as she was taken out of the landing area on a sled stretcher by the ski patrol.

Abby Ringquist finished second and Nita Englund rounded out the podium in third.

On the men’s side, Michael Glasder will be making his first Olympic appearance in PyeongChang after missing out on the 2010 and 2014 Olympic teams. He posted a 98 meter jump to lead the first round and followed it up with round two with a 98.5 meter jump.

He speculated in an interview that flying in from Europe and being jetlagged may have actually helped in his preparations this time around.

Glasder had to follow the longest jump of the day, a 100-meter jump from Kevin Bickner. Bickner ultimately finished second, followed by Will Rhoads in third.

The U.S. Olympic Trials for ski jumping functioned as winner-take-all events, with the winners being placed on the PyeongChang Olympic team. The international governing body for ski jumping (FIS) has not allocated the quota spots for the Olympics yet, so the full Olympic team roster won’t be announced until January 22. The qualifying window is open through mid-January, so the U.S. has the opportunity to lock in more spots.

Bryan Fletcher, cancer survivor, wins U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Trials

By Nick ZaccardiDec 30, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
Bryan Fletcher, diagnosed with leukemia at age 4, won the U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Trials to lock up his second Winter Games berth on Saturday.

Fletcher, 31, overcame an 84-second deficit after the ski jump to reach the 10km cross-country ski finish line first in Park City, Utah.

Brothers Adam and Ben Loomis were second and third, followed by Fletcher’s younger brother, Taylor, according to reports from Park City.

As a boy, Bryan Fletcher underwent chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia for more than four years, surviving a stroke in the process, before going into remission at age 8.

He entered kindergarten with a bald head but made light of his condition by painting it green and wearing a matching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles outfit.

Fletcher, who took up skiing during chemo, was a ski jumping forerunner at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

He just missed the 2010 Olympic team due to an ankle injury from falling down stairs. Taylor took the last spot instead.

Fletcher made his Olympic debut in Sochi, finishing 22nd and 26th in two individual events and sixth in the team event.

Ben Loomis, a 19-year-old and 2016 Youth Olympic silver medalist, led Saturday’s trials after the ski jump portion. Bryan and Taylor Fletcher were fifth and sixth going into the 10km.

This Olympic Nordic combined team will not have any of the men who won the U.S.’ four medals in the sport, all in 2010.

Bill Demong and Todd Lodwick, who competed in the last five Olympics, retired after Sochi.

Without them, U.S. skiers haven’t performed well enough internationally yet to earn an Olympic berth in the Nordic combined team event.

The U.S. currently has two spots available in the individual events in PyeongChang but can get up to five spots (and a team event berth) by the qualifying deadline in three weeks.

The team event has been in the Olympics since 1988, with the U.S. taking part each time.

The U.S. Olympic ski jumping trials are Sunday, airing on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 1 p.m. ET.

The male and female winners will clinch Olympic berths, with the rest of the team announced in January.

The favorites include Sochi Olympian Sarah Hendrickson and Nita Englund, plus Will Rhoads and Kevin Bickner, a pair leading a new generation of U.S. male jumpers.

