Mikaela Shiffrin ties childhood idol on World Cup wins list

By Nick ZaccardiJan 1, 2018, 11:49 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin won her 37th career World Cup race on Monday, tying childhood idol Marlies Schild for sixth place on the women’s all-time list.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed in an evening city event slalom in Oslo to open 2018.

In head-to-head racing, Shiffrin knocked out Swede Anna Swenn Larsson, German Lena Duerr, Swede Frida Hansdotter and finally Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin has won six of her 13 starts this season, including four of five slaloms. She has 37 wins at age 22. Lindsey Vonn, the record-holder with 78 wins, had seven wins at the same age.

Shiffrin is on fire and looking for multiple medals in PyeongChang — clear slalom favorite, plus a podium contender in giant slalom, super combined and super-G.

Six years ago, she made her first World Cup podium in a race won by the Austrian Schild.

“Oh my gosh, I’m such a big fan,” Shiffrin blurted out to Schild then, according to The New York Times. “Well, I’m also on the podium with you. But I’m still a big fan.”

Two years later, Shiffrin stood on top of the Sochi Olympic podium, one step higher than Schild. Schild retired later in 2014 holding the women’s World Cup record of 35 slalom wins.

Shiffrin won her 30th slalom on Monday (if including city events and parallel slaloms). She would tie Schild’s mark before the PyeongChang Olympics if she wins the rest of the World Cup slaloms in January.

In her last 26 World Cup slaloms, Shiffrin owns 21 wins, two runners-up, a pair of third-place finishes and one DNF.

The women’s Alpine World Cup continues with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

North Korea open to participating in PyeongChang Olympics

AP
By OlympicTalkJan 1, 2018, 7:28 AM EST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggested Monday that the North may send a delegation to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Kim, wearing a Western-style gray suit and tie, called in his customary annual address for improved relations with the South, an idea mentioned in speeches more often than it is met.

“The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country,” Kim said, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success.

“We are ready to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation. To this end, the two Koreas can immediately meet.”

They mark the first widely reported comments from Kim suggesting North Korea’s Olympic participation and discussions with South Korea on the matter.

South Korea’s presidential office said it welcomed the proposal to hold talks between government officials over the issue of North Korea sending a delegation to the Olympics.

The office of President Moon Jae-in said the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Olympics would contribute to peace and harmony not only on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, but in the entire world.

In April, the governor of PyeongChang’s province reportedly said that a North Korean sports ministry official told him that North Korean athletes will be in PyeongChang.

In February, the North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee reportedly said he believed that a North Korean delegation would be at PyeongChang.

North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics held in South Korea, the Summer Games in Seoul in 1988.

Since, North Korean athletes have participated in major sporting events in South Korea, including the 2002 and 2014 Asian Games.

North Korea qualified its first athletes for PyeongChang in September — pairs figure skaters — but then missed a deadline to confirm use of those spots.

The IOC could extend a special invitation to the pairs skaters — or North Korean athletes in other sports — to join the Olympic field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Hendrickson, Michael Glasder become first ski jumpers named to 2018 Olympic Team

By Rachel LutzDec 31, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
Sarah Hendrickson reacted as soon as she landed her second jump – she was going back to the Olympics.

“I can’t believe I did it,” Hendrickson said on NBC. “I just believe in hard work now. Dreams come true. If you keep working, they’ll come true.”

Hendrickson won the 2013 world championship title before blowing out her knee in a training accident prior to the Sochi Olympics. She competed there and finished 21st after originally looking like a gold medal threat.

Hendrickson lead after the first round of competition jumps on Sunday at the 2002 Olympic ski jumping venue in Utah, leaving her to jump last in the second round. She flew 90.6 meters and 91.0 meters in her two jumps, despite being delayed by a teammate’s crash.

Nina Lussi was in the hunt and jumping well until her second competition jump, where she crashed at the landing. She waved to the crowd as she was taken out of the landing area on a sled stretcher by the ski patrol.

Abby Ringquist finished second and Nita Englund rounded out the podium in third.

On the men’s side, Michael Glasder will be making his first Olympic appearance in PyeongChang after missing out on the 2010 and 2014 Olympic teams. He posted a 98 meter jump to lead the first round and followed it up with round two with a 98.5 meter jump.

He speculated in an interview that flying in from Europe and being jetlagged may have actually helped in his preparations this time around.

Glasder had to follow the longest jump of the day, a 100-meter jump from Kevin Bickner. Bickner ultimately finished second, followed by Will Rhoads in third.

The U.S. Olympic Trials for ski jumping functioned as winner-take-all events, with the winners being placed on the PyeongChang Olympic team. The international governing body for ski jumping (FIS) has not allocated the quota spots for the Olympics yet, so the full Olympic team roster won’t be announced until January 22. The qualifying window is open through mid-January, so the U.S. has the opportunity to lock in more spots.

