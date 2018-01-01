Mikaela Shiffrin ties childhood idol on World Cup wins list

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 37th career World Cup race on Monday, tying childhood idol Marlies Schild for sixth place on the women’s all-time list.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, prevailed in an evening city event slalom in Oslo to open 2018.

In head-to-head racing, Shiffrin knocked out Swede Anna Swenn Larsson, German Lena Duerr, Swede Frida Hansdotter and finally Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin has won six of her 13 starts this season, including four of five slaloms. She has 37 wins at age 22. Lindsey Vonn, the record-holder with 78 wins, had seven wins at the same age.

Shiffrin is on fire and looking for multiple medals in PyeongChang — clear slalom favorite, plus a podium contender in giant slalom, super combined and super-G.

Six years ago, she made her first World Cup podium in a race won by the Austrian Schild.

“Oh my gosh, I’m such a big fan,” Shiffrin blurted out to Schild then, according to The New York Times. “Well, I’m also on the podium with you. But I’m still a big fan.”

Two years later, Shiffrin stood on top of the Sochi Olympic podium, one step higher than Schild. Schild retired later in 2014 holding the women’s World Cup record of 35 slalom wins.

Shiffrin won her 30th slalom on Monday (if including city events and parallel slaloms). She would tie Schild’s mark before the PyeongChang Olympics if she wins the rest of the World Cup slaloms in January.

In her last 26 World Cup slaloms, Shiffrin owns 21 wins, two runners-up, a pair of third-place finishes and one DNF.

The women’s Alpine World Cup continues with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule