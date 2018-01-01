USA Hockey names Olympic, Paralympic rosters

NEW YORK — The first U.S. Olympic men’s hockey roster without NHL players since 1994 includes one previous Olympian, the son of a Canadian legend and four NCAA skaters.
Brian Gionta, the leading goal scorer on the 2006 Olympic team, and Chris Bourque, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque, headline the 23 men announced at the Winter Classic on Monday.
Gionta is the captain. Two more goalies must still be named.
The U.S. opens PyeongChang group play against Slovenia on Feb. 14. Russia, the gold-medal favorite, and Slovakia are also in the group, which is the same four teams as in 2014.
The full rosters for the Olympic women’s team and the Paralympic team were also named Monday.
The U.S. women are led by captain Meghan Duggan and fellow forwards Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel, all part of the Sochi silver-medal team.
The full teams named Monday:
U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster
Goalies
Ryan Zapolski (Russia) — NHL Games: 0
TBA
TBA
Defensemen
Chad Billins (Sweden) — NHL Games: 10
Jonathon Blum (Russia) — NHL Games: 110
Will Borgen (NCAA) — NHL Games: 0
Matt Gilroy (Russia) — NHL Games: 225
Ryan Gunderson (Sweden) — NHL Games: 0
Bobby Sanguinetti (Switzerland) — NHL Games: 45
Noah Welch (Sweden) — NHL Games: 75
James Wisniewski (Germany) — NHL Games: 552
Forwards
Mark Arcobello (Switzerland) — NHL Games: 139
Chris Bourque (AHL) — NHL Games: 51
Bobby Butler (AHL) — NHL Games: 130
Ryan Donato (NCAA) — NHL Games: 0
Brian Gionta (unsigned) — NHL Games: 1,006
Jordan Greenway (NCAA) — NHL Games: 0
Chad Kolarik (Germany) — NHL Games: 6
Broc Little (Swistzerland) — NHL Games: 0
John McCarthy (AHL) — NHL Games: 88
Brian O’Neill (Russia) — NHL Games: 22
Garrett Roe (Switzerland) — NHL Games: 0
Jim Slater (Switzerland) — NHL Games: 584
Ryan Stoa (Russia) — NHL Games: 40
Troy Terry (NCAA) — NHL Games: 0
U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Roster
Goalies
Nicole Hensley
Alex Rigsby
Maddie Rooney
Defenders
Cayla Barnes
Kacey Bellamy — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Kali Flanagan
Megan Keller
Sidney Morin
Emily Pfalzer
Lee Stecklein — Olympian (2014)
Forwards
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Kendall Coyne — Olympian (2014)
Brianna Decker — Olympian (2014)
Meghan Duggan — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Amanda Kessel — Olympian (2014)
Hilary Knight — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Monique Lamoureux-Morando — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Gigi Marvin — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Kelly Pannek
Amanda Pelkey
Haley Skarupa
U.S. Paralympic Hockey Roster
Goalies
Steve Cash — Paralympian (2006, 2010, 2014)
Jen Lee — Paralympian (2014)
Defensemen
Tyler Carron — Paralympian (2014)
Ralph DeQuebec
Billy Hanning
Nikko Landeros — Paralympian (2010, 2014)
Josh Pauls — Paralympian (2010, 2014)
Forwards
Travis Dodson
Declan Farmer — Paralympian (2014)
Noah Grove
Luke McDermott
Kevin McKee — Paralympian (2014)
Josh Misiewicz
Adam Page — Paralympian (2010, 2014)
Rico Roman — Paralympian (2014)
Brody Roybal — Paralympian (2014)
Jack Wallace
